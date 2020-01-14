TRIA Expands Team with 12 New Hires

TRIA is more than doubling its office space in the Boston Innovation Design Building to accommodate its 50+ employees and to leave room for future new hires. TRIA has taken an additional adjacent space to its existing for 11,700 SF on the third floor to support its continued growth.

"In just five years, we have established TRIA as one of the leading lab design firms in the Greater Boston area and this is due, in large part, to our outstanding employees," said Sherwood Butler, co-founder and managing principal of TRIA. "We strive to provide superior design and client service on every project and are excited to welcome these 12 new employees to the TRIA team."

With over 150 science and technology projects in its portfolio, TRIA has worked on both new construction and renovation projects such as a

200,000 SF Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) mRNA clinical manufacturing facility for biotechnology company, Moderna Therapeutics

50,000 SF Center for Genetics Guided Dementia Discovery (G2D2) for Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo -based Eisai Co., Ltd.

-based Eisai Co., Ltd. 108,000 SF cGMP development and manufacturing facility in Waltham, Mass. for ElevateBio

About TRIA

TRIA is a full-service architecture firm that values client relationships above all. The firm's principal-driven approach puts our leadership team at the table with client decision-makers, working together to envision success, solve problems and deliver exceptional results. Visit us on the web at https://tria.design and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

