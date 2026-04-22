The integration embeds Decibel's fully onchain, decentralized perpetuals exchange directly into Tria, enabling users to trade, earn, and spend from one self-custodial account, without bridges or custodial handoffs.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tria, the self-custodial neofiance app unifying trading, yield, and payments into a single account, today announced a live integration with Decibel, a fully onchain perpetuals decentralized exchange built on Aptos. The integration, facilitated through Decibel's Builder Code program, brings the decentralized exchange's central limit order book (CLOB) directly into the Tria app, allowing users to place, match, and settle perpetual trades without leaving the platform or relinquishing custody of their assets.

Tria Integrates Decibel to Bring Onchain Perpetual Trading to Its Users (PRNewsfoto/Tria)

The integration removes one of the most persistent sources of friction in digital asset markets: fragmentation. Users can now access perpetuals trading alongside yield strategies, cross-chain swaps, and card-based spending—all from the same self-custodial balance, without bridging assets or managing multiple wallets.

Decibel's infrastructure operates entirely onchain, with every order placed, matched, and settled on Aptos. The result is sub-second finality and execution speeds that rival centralized exchanges, while maintaining full transparency and user control. Tria users can access this performance natively within the app, eliminating the need to move capital across platforms.

"Tria was built so that one account can handle everything—trading, earning, and spending," said Parth Bhalla, Co-Founder and Tech Architect of Tria. "Integrating Decibel is a direct extension of that vision. Users can access high-performance perpetuals, put idle assets to work, and spend in the real world—all from the same self-custodial balance. That continuity is what makes onchain finance usable at scale."

Decibel has already demonstrated significant throughput and user demand. On testnet, the platform processed more than 1 million trades per day with over 130,000 daily active users and 650,000 unique accounts. Since its mainnet launch in February 2026, Decibel has established itself as a leading onchain perpetuals venue, supported by a growing base of liquidity and institutional-grade infrastructure.

"Decibel has already proven that fully onchain trading can match the performance of centralized platforms," said Brylee Whatley, Head of the Decibel Foundation. "The next step is distribution. By embedding directly into Tria, trading becomes something users can access instantly, not something they have to seek out. That shift is what moves onchain markets from niche to mainstream."

Unlike traditional decentralized exchanges that require users to bridge funds into siloed environments, Tria integrates Decibel as a native financial primitive. This approach allows users to maintain a single balance across all activities, reducing operational complexity while improving capital efficiency.

Tria currently serves more than 500,000 users across 150+ countries and is backed by leading investors including P2 Ventures, Aptos, Polychain, and the Ethereum Foundation. The platform combines a self-custodial wallet with integrated financial services, including trading, yield generation, and card-based payments.

Decibel's fully onchain CLOB architecture ensures that every transaction is verifiable on the Aptos blockchain, offering a level of transparency not typically found in high-performance trading systems. With sub-second finality and minimal transaction costs, the integration enables a seamless user experience without compromising on decentralization.

The Decibel integration is live in Tria beginning April 21, 2026.

About Tria

Tria is a self-custodial neofinance app designed to unify trading, yield, and payments into a single onchain account. Built for a global user base, Tria enables individuals to seamlessly trade digital assets, earn yield, and spend in the real world, all without relinquishing control of their funds or relying on custodial intermediaries. By integrating core financial primitives directly into one interface, Tria eliminates the fragmentation that has historically defined crypto markets, removing the need for bridging assets, managing multiple wallets, or navigating disconnected platforms. With support for cross-chain swaps, integrated yield strategies, and card-based payments, Tria delivers a cohesive financial experience where capital remains continuously accessible and productive. The platform currently serves more than 500,000 users across 150+ countries and is backed by leading investors including P2 Ventures, Polychain, and the Ethereum Foundation. Tria's mission is to make onchain finance intuitive, efficient, and usable at global scale.

About Decibel

Decibel is a fully decentralized perpetuals exchange incubated by Aptos Labs. It operates a transparent Central Limit Order Book where order matching, settlement, and risk controls are enforced directly onchain and publicly verifiable. Designed for institutional-grade performance, Decibel emphasizes capital efficiency, deterministic risk management, deep liquidity, and high-speed execution.

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a high-performance proof-of-stake layer-one blockchain designed to power the next generation of financial systems through unparalleled throughput and low latency.

Contact

Jon Phillips

PhillComm Global

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963443/Tria.jpg

SOURCE Tria