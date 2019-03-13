TRIA to Design New Dementia Discovery Center for Eisai Inc.

The new facility designed by TRIA will feature an open office plan and adjacent open laboratory for Eisai's neuroscience R&D team of over 100 employees, which is set around a central collaboration meeting space dubbed "The Brain." The site's open labs are designed to allow multi-disciplinary scientists (including wet-lab chemistry, biology and automation) to work together in a single, accessible and shared lab space.

Collaboration zones are intermingled to create neighborhoods throughout the office, which offers bench seating, sit-to-stand desks, and personal lockers. Several huddle and conference rooms are scattered throughout the workspace, including two conference rooms with a movable wall that opens for larger gatherings. All meeting areas and tables are technology-enabled to offer flexibility and promote the impromptu sharing of ideas.

The Eisai project team includes:

Architect: TRIA

General Contractor: John Moriarty & Associates

& Associates MEP/FP Engineers: AHA Consulting Engineers

OPM: Black Diamond Real Estate Advisors

Landlord: The Davis Companies

Office Furniture: Office Resources and Knoll

Lighting: Reflex Lighting

TRIA is a full-service architecture firm that values client relationships above all. The firm's principal-driven approach puts our leadership team at the table with client decision-makers, working together to envision success, solve problems and deliver exceptional results. Our lab design and corporate interiors teams strive to learn every client's unique DNA, and by doing so, we create efficient and energizing spaces that reflect a company's culture and foster innovation. At TRIA, we design spaces that enable business success and advance new discoveries – in the lab, around the office, and beyond. Visit us on the web at https://tria.design and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

