Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms

Located in Cleveland, Cirrus Wealth Management is an independent financial advisory firm with approximately $325 million in total advisory and brokerage client assets as of April 1st, 2018. The practice's areas of focus include holistic financial planning, investment management and retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals and small- to mid-size business owners. Cirrus also assists clients with complex needs such as estate and tax planning. The practice encompasses 4 financial advisors and 4 support staff.

Nathan Stibbs, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Triad Advisors, said, "We are pleased to welcome Joe Heider and the rest of the Cirrus Wealth Management team to our platform. The firm has established a reputation as not only a top-tier client service provider but one that can deliver a wide range of solutions and strategies capable of addressing even the most complex financial planning needs. Triad is delighted Cirrus has chosen to join us, and we look forward to helping them reach the next stage in their growth."

Joseph P. Heider, Founder and President of Cirrus Wealth Management, said, "As we sought a new strategic partner to help us take the next step in our firm's growth, considerations like technology, product selection and gaining added flexibility played a huge part in our decision. Equally important, however, was finding a partner that was a good cultural fit. From our very first meeting, it was clear that Triad Advisors offered a compelling partnership model that matched our future goals as a hybrid RIA. We are thrilled to be working with Triad as we embark upon the next stage in our evolution."

Stibbs concluded, "Cirrus Wealth Management's decision to join Triad Advisors is further evidence of the strong momentum we have generated over the last year, and demonstrates that our platform, flexibility and extensive expertise in supporting hybrid RIA practices continues to represent a compelling value proposition for firms looking to accelerate their growth. Firms are clearly drawn to our unique ability to provide advisors with a boutique, close-knit service culture combined with the world-class resources afforded to them by our publicly traded parent company, Ladenburg. We look forward to working with Cirrus Wealth Management in the years ahead."

About Triad Advisors

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Triad Advisors, LLC is a national, independent advisory and brokerage firm as well as a multi-custodial SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) that is an early pioneer and continued leader in the Hybrid RIA marketplace. The company provides a comprehensive platform of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management solutions. Recognized as one of the most successful and fastest-growing independent firms in the industry (including being named the leading firm for Hybrid RIAs eight years in a row by Investment Advisor magazine), Triad Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA). For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Cirrus Wealth Management

Cirrus Wealth Management is a Cleveland, OH-based financial advisory offering individuals and families comprehensive retirement, estate, tax and business planning. For over 30 years, Joe Heider, founder and president, has worked with clients to provide sophisticated strategies and solutions for all aspects of their financial life. For more information about the firm visit www.cirruswealth.com.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

Media Contacts:

