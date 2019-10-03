Triad Advisors Announces That Hybrid RIA Practice Mooney Lyons Financial Advisors Has Joined Its Platform

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Advisors, LLC ("Triad" or "the Firm"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) ("Ladenburg") and a leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firm supporting independent hybrid financial advisory practices and registered investment advisory (RIA) firms, announced today that it has successfully recruited Mooney Lyons Financial Advisors, a hybrid RIA practice based in South Barrington, Ill., with four financial advisors and approximately $320 million in total client assets. The addition of Mooney Lyons to the Triad Hybrid Solutions corporate RIA is further validation of Triad's value proposition as a leading partner of choice for growth-minded hybrid advisors.

Nathan Stibbs, Triad's Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, said, "Mooney Lyons is just the kind of practice that thrives on our hybrid solutions platform – entrepreneurial, with an eye towards growing to the next level through selective recruitment of independent advisors. The Mooney Lyons team has established a strong practice with deep relationships. Our aim is to help them elevate their marketing and recruitment strategy, while also empowering their growth with our technology and practice management support services."

Led by co-founders and Managing Partners Keith Mooney and Joe Lyons and Chief Operating Officer Greg Scheider, Mooney Lyons specializes in financial planning services for individuals and families, including retirement, education, investing and estate planning. The firm also works with small businesses on strategic planning and succession planning.

Mr. Scheider said, "Our goal is to grow our practice's reach across the Chicago area and throughout the Midwest, and in so doing grow our client assets as well. When we were looking to make a transition, we immediately saw that Triad offered the total package that we were searching for. Looking ahead, we will continue to seek to build our size and scale with Triad's help, while still focusing on cultivating the trusted client relationships that enabled us to get to this point."

Mr. Stibbs concluded, "Working with highly motivated practices like Mooney Lyons gives us the energy and drive to do our best for the advisors that affiliate with us. As more practices take the hybrid RIA path, we believe we will continue to be a key destination of choice for those advisors. Our door is always open to like-minded advisors, and we stand ready to help."

About Triad Advisors

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Triad Advisors, LLC is a national, independent advisory and brokerage firm as well as a multi-custodial SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) that is an early pioneer and continued leader in the Hybrid RIA marketplace. The company provides a comprehensive platform of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management solutions. Recognized as one of the most successful and fastest-growing independent firms in the industry (including being named the leading firm for Hybrid RIAs ten years in a row by Investment Advisor magazine), Triad Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH). For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Mooney Lyons Financial Advisors

Mooney Lyons is based in South Barrington, Ill., and consists of a team of dedicated professionals with expertise in finance planning, estate planning, wealth management, retirement planning, insurance and small-business planning. Learn more at www.MooneyLyons.com.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Ladenburg Thalmann's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in Ladenburg Thalmann's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Ladenburg Thalmann's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, Ladenburg Thalmann's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Ladenburg Thalmann is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Chris Clemens / Andrew Wang

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4854 or 424 317 4859

cclemens@haventower.com or awang@haventower.com

SOURCE Triad Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.triad-advisors.com

