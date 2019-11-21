Triad Advisors Successfully Recruits Hybrid Wealth Management Practice Strategic Wealth Advisors

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Advisors, LLC ("Triad" or "the Firm"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) ("Ladenburg") and a leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firm supporting independent hybrid financial advisory practices, announced today that it has successfully recruited Strategic Wealth Advisors ("SWA"), a hybrid practice based in El Paso, Texas, with four advisors and $150 million in total client assets. The addition of SWA to Triad's corporate registered investment adviser, Triad Hybrid Solutions, underscores the value Triad offers entrepreneurial advisors seeking to bolster their growth, efficiency and client experience.

SWA is led by Founding Partner and Head of Investment Management Henry Gallardo, who has more than three decades' experience as a financial advisor, serving middle-income retirees and pre-retirees across southwest Texas.

Nathan Stibbs, Triad's Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, said, "From the first time we spoke with Henry and his team, we realized they were just the type of firm that is a perfect fit for Triad. They possess all of the key intangibles we consider when adding new advisors: they're entrepreneurial, ambitious and have potential for long-term growth. By leveraging our hybrid registered investment adviser platform, we believe they will be able to build a scalable model for growth and upgrade their technology, operations, and client experience."

SWA provides its clients with an integrated financial planning and wealth management experience that may touch on insurance, investments, education, retirement and estate planning, and business planning. The firm serves clients through both fee-based and transactional service models, according to clients' needs and preferences.

Mr. Gallardo said, "As some services are becoming increasingly commoditized in the current industry environment, Strategic Wealth Advisors is doubling down on providing our clients with the key intangibles and service mentality they expect and deserve from a white-glove, boutique advisory experience. When we met with the team at Triad, we quickly saw they were completely aligned with our mission and offered the resources, knowledge, and platforms to support us in pursuing it. Additionally, we viewed them as the best partner for us because we believe they are well positioned to meet our business needs as we grow. For us, it's a great match."

Mr. Stibbs concluded, "Advisors today have uniquely different priorities that are focused on speed, efficiency, and platform flexibility. They want a partner, not a platform, and Triad has the size, scale, and experience to deliver a solution. This is why advisors like SWA place their trust and confidence in Triad as their partner."

About Triad Advisors

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Triad Advisors, LLC is a national, independent advisory and brokerage firm as well as a multi-custodial SEC-registered* investment adviser that is an early pioneer and continued leader in the hybrid registered investment adviser marketplace. The company provides a comprehensive platform of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management solutions. Recognized as one of the most successful and fastest-growing independent firms in the industry (including being named the leading firm for hybrid registered investment advisers ten years in a row by Investment Advisor magazine), Triad Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH). For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

* SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Ladenburg Thalmann's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in Ladenburg Thalmann's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Ladenburg Thalmann's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, Ladenburg Thalmann's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Ladenburg Thalmann is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

