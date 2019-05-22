Triad Advisors Successfully Recruits Washington, D.C.-Area Hybrid RIA Practice Argent Bridge Advisors

ATLANTA, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Advisors, LLC ("Triad" or "the Firm"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK) and a leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firm supporting independent hybrid financial advisory practices and registered investment advisory (RIA) firms, announced that it has successfully recruited Argent Bridge Advisors, a three-advisor firm with $275 million in client assets based in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Vienna, Va. to its platform. The announcement further reinforces Triad's differentiated position in the market as a leading IAB for growing hybrid RIAs.

Nathan Stibbs, Triad's Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Argent Bridge Advisors to the Triad family. Like many hybrid advisors who select Triad, Argent Bridge saw that affiliation with us and our hybrid wealth management platform will help them better service clients, drive scale and realize their true growth potential. These are all key drivers of brand value. The commitment that Dianne Nolin, Cecile Hult and Eric Ashburn have made to providing thoughtful planning solutions and a unique service experience to their clients is a perfect fit with the culture and philosophy of Triad."

Argent Bridge's advisors, Dianne Nolin, Cecile Hult and Eric Ashburn, bring nearly 50 years of combined experience to their mission of empowering their community through financial education, inspiration and guidance. The firm provides a comprehensive range of wealth management, financial planning and retirement services, with a particular focus on empowering women to take charge of their finances through education, advice and creative collaboration.

Dianne Nolin, CFP® and Managing Partner of Argent Bridge Advisors, said, "We were drawn to Triad for its welcoming, collaborative culture and strong platform of value-added services. Our client families mean the world to us, and in seeking an IAB, we focused our search on finding a firm who would work with us hand-in-hand to not only serve our clients' current planning needs, but would support our goal of facilitating generational wealth transfers within our client families over years to come. The capabilities Triad and Ladenburg Thalmann offer will help us elevate the planning and service experience we provide to clients as we progress toward our firm's mission and growth goals."

Mr. Stibbs concluded, "Triad has a reputation of being extremely selective and one of our key criteria is identifying firms with unique potential for long-term growth. Working with entrepreneurial-minded firms like Argent Bridge is part of what makes our jobs more rewarding. When we can help advisors accelerate their growth, we win as well."

About Triad Advisors

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Triad Advisors, LLC is a national, independent advisory and brokerage firm as well as a multi-custodial SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) that is an early pioneer and continued leader in the Hybrid RIA marketplace. The company provides a comprehensive platform of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management solutions. Recognized as one of the most successful and fastest-growing independent firms in the industry (including being named the leading firm for Hybrid RIAs nine years in a row by Investment Advisor magazine), Triad Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK). For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Ladenburg Thalmann's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in Ladenburg Thalmann's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Ladenburg Thalmann's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, Ladenburg Thalmann's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Ladenburg Thalmann is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

