Triad Advisors Welcomes Pinnacle Private Wealth To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms

Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, Pinnacle Private Wealth is an independent financial advisory firm that provides financial planning, investment and risk management, and retirement planning services for pre-retirees and high-net-worth individuals. Pinnacle has more than $750 million in total advisory and brokerage client assets in addition to managing insurance needs, and currently consists of seven financial advisors and three support staff.

Nathan Stibbs, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Triad Advisors, said, "We are delighted to welcome Pinnacle Private Wealth to the Triad platform. Dan Cotton and Myles Dudley have built a talented and experienced team of advisors and other professionals who share our vision of providing clients across the country with consistently sterling service. Pinnacle has grown tremendously in the nine years they have been in business, and they have impressive plans to continue their expansion in the years ahead. Triad is thrilled to serve as a strategic partner to Pinnacle in helping them achieve these growth goals."

Daniel J. Cotton, Managing Partner of Pinnacle, said, "Our decision to join Triad Advisors was made after a thorough and lengthy due diligence process. We wanted to take the time necessary to identify a partner who we felt understood our values and our vision and offered the platform, infrastructure and flexibility to support our focus on growth. We are confident we have found the ideal partner for our needs in Triad Advisors, and we look forward to working with them."

Myles Dudley, Co-Founder of Pinnacle, added, "Our goal is to continue to give Pinnacle advisors access to the technology and the platforms needed to stay ahead in an ever-changing advisory world. Pinnacle aims to be a premier destination for advisors and their clients and this change helps us continue to move closer to that goal."

Stibbs concluded, "Pinnacle Private Wealth's decision to join Triad demonstrates once again the compelling value proposition we offer advisors and clients in the hybrid space. Pinnacle's transition extends the strong recruiting results we saw throughout 2017 – and have continued to see this year – as more independent practices are drawn to our flexible platform and the choice it provides as they work to build businesses that are right for them and their clients. Pinnacle also appreciated our unique combination of a boutique service culture with the resources of a publicly-traded parent company with national reach in Ladenburg Thalmann. We look forward to facilitating continued growth for Pinnacle and all of our affiliated advisors throughout 2018 and beyond."

About Triad Advisors

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Triad Advisors, LLC is a national, independent advisory and brokerage firm as well as a multi-custodial SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) that is an early pioneer and continued leader in the Hybrid RIA marketplace. The company provides a comprehensive platform of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management solutions. Recognized as one of the most successful and fastest-growing independent firms in the industry (including being named the leading firm for Hybrid RIAs eight years in a row by Investment Advisor magazine), Triad Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA). For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Pinnacle Private Wealth

Founded in 2009 by Daniel Cotton and Myles Dudley, Pinnacle Private Wealth is a full-service, hybrid Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). Built upon the belief that corporate interests should be eliminated in the client / advisor relationship, Pinnacle has evolved to be a destination for advisors with the same core belief. Its advisors cater to families, institutions, and multi-generational investors with comprehensive financial planning and retirement planning services.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth and future recruiting levels. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Ladenburg Thalmann's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in Ladenburg Thalmann's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Ladenburg Thalmann's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, Ladenburg Thalmann's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Ladenburg Thalmann is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group

424 652 6520 ext. 101 or 424 652 6520 ext. 106

jkuo@haventower.com or mdugan@haventower.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triad-advisors-welcomes-pinnacle-private-wealth-to-its-broker-dealer-and-hybrid-ria-platforms-300656950.html

SOURCE Triad Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.triad-advisors.com

