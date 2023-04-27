Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited First Quarter, 2023 Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

Triad Business Bank ("the Bank") continues to serve and support the Triad's business communities and meet the needs of our customers. The Bank remains highly liquid as core deposits are stable. Total deposits increased by $36.0 million during the first quarter of 2023. Maintaining a stable deposit base in this environment resulted in rapid increases in the Bank's deposit costs and a reduced net interest margin. The Bank processed over $1.4 billion of business transactions while also continuing to extend credit and increasing the loan portfolio by $28.0 million during the quarter. The Bank's asset quality remains strong with no nonperforming or past due loans. Our $300.2 million core loan portfolio is repricing to current market rates with a 2.5-year average duration, which we believe will result in the Bank having a prolonged expansion of its margin as loan assets continually reprice. The $136.8 million investment portfolio will also work to expand margins given the 4.5-year duration and serves as an on-balance sheet source of liquidity.

The Bank reported a net loss of $2.42 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The results were negatively impacted by a $1.75 million charge-off of a corporate bond issued by Signature Bank which was purchased by the Bank in November 2020. This charge-off represented less than 3% of the Bank's regulatory capital, which totaled $60.2 million at March 31, 2023.

The Bank also adopted the new Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") accounting standard effective January 1, 2023. The overall effect of the adoption was an immaterial change from the December 31, 2022 amounts but did result in the establishment of a new Allowance for Credit Loss ("ACL") on Unfunded Commitments in other liabilities on the balance sheet.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Bank increased the ACL on Loans and Unfunded Commitments by $512,000. There was no ACL on Held-To-Maturity Securities. The $4.0 million in total ACL on March 31, 2023 is included in the Bank's total regulatory capital.

Balance Sheet Highlights Comparing March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022

Core loans increased $28.0 million to $300.2 million

to Deposits increased $36.0 million to $428.9 million

to Allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses increased $700,000 to $4.0 million

to No non-performing or past due assets reported

Duration of loan portfolio and investment portfolio is 2.5 years and 4.5 years, respectively

Regulatory total risk-based capital of $60.2 million

Income Statement Highlights Comparing the Quarters Ended March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022

Core operating loss totaled $162,000 compared to earnings of $61,000 (non-GAAP measurement)

compared to earnings of (non-GAAP measurement) Net interest income increased 13%, or $306,000 , to $2.65 million

, to Noninterest income increased 87% to $221,000

Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $39.8 million during the first quarter of 2023 from $445.1 million on December 31, 2022, to $484.9 million at March 31, 2023. Core loans increased $28.0 million and deposits increased $36.0 million. Although continued growth in new core deposit accounts occurred during the first quarter, core deposit balances did not maintain the same pace of first quarter loan growth. The core deposits decline of $14.9 million during the first quarter was offset by an increase of $51.0 million in brokered deposits.

Shareholders' equity declined $540,000 during the quarter to $37.9 million. This decline was primarily due to the $1.75 million charge-off on the Signature Bank bond. The AOCI loss on March 31, 2023 was $18.3 million. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in duration and is assumed to mature at par value.

Income Statement Comparison

Net loss totaled $2.42 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, compared to a loss of $569,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2022. Core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, were a net loss of $162,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2023, compared to earnings of $61,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2022. Provision for credit losses was elevated during the quarter due to the effect of applying CECL to the loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023 combined with the charge-off on the bond issued by Signature Bank which the Bank had purchased in November of 2020.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits. Net interest income increased $306,000 to $2.65 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $2.34 million for the same period a year ago. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income declined $599,000 from $3.25 million. The Bank's net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 declined 12 basis points to 2.38% compared to the same period a year ago, but on a linked quarter basis, the margin declined 54 basis points due to the addition of high cost brokered deposits combined with the rapid increase in the cost of interest-bearing money market accounts.

Interest income increased $2.26 million, or 85%, to $4.92 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $2.65 million in the first quarter of 2022. The growth in interest income was due primarily to growth in core loans which increased $82.5 million to $300.2 million at the end of March 2023. The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 5.12% in the first quarter of 2023 from 3.50% in the first quarter of 2022. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased to 3.05% in the first quarter of 2023 from 0.55% in the first quarter of 2022 due to the increase of brokered deposits and higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased $632,000, or 26%, to $3.04 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $2.41 million in the first quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.06 million for the first quarter of 2023, which was an increase of $403,000, or 24%, over the first quarter of 2022. Most of this increase was due to growth in compensation expense resulting from staff additions. The Bank had 58 employees at the end of the March 2023 quarter compared to 49 at the end of the March 2022 quarter. We continue to position the Bank for growth and are pleased with the progress we have made since opening in 2020.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for growth, declined by $1.7 million to $60.2 million on March 31, 2023. Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's shareholder equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. The Bank's tier 1 capital decreased from operations by $2.3 million to $56.2 million at March 31, 2023. The Bank's tier 2 capital increased to $4.0 million. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets. Our capital ratios have remained well above the levels required to meet "well-capitalized" standards under regulatory guidelines.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines on March 31, 2023:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









3/31/2023









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 60,210

14.03 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 56,154

13.09 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 56,154

11.73 %















Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 43,000

10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 34,000

8.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 24,000

5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $28.0 million, or 10%, to $300.2 million during the first quarter of 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $116.8 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $417.0 million on March 31, 2023. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 53% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification









Percentage of



Quarter Ended

Core Loan Loan Category

3/31/2023

Portfolio Other Construction & Land Development

$ 52,385,995



Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate

87,481,157



Total Commercial Real Estate

139,867,152

47 %









Owner Occupied Real Estate

69,460,698



C&I

89,462,650



Total C&I

158,923,348

53 %









Other Revolving Loans

1,412,524

0 %









Total

$ 300,203,024





Credit Risk

The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets as of March 31, 2023. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share declined from $5.82 at December 31, 2022 to $5.74 at March 31, 2023 primarily as a result of the operating loss. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $8.83 at March 31, 2023 compared to $9.09 at December 31, 2022.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses in the first three years of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.2 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At quarter-end the Bank had an AOCI loss of $18.3 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held until maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

The Bank's $300.2 million core loan portfolio has an average duration of 2.5 years whereas the Bank's deposit base has repriced more rapidly. If current market rates remain stable or increase with another increase from the Federal Reserve, we expect our core loan portfolio to reprice over the next several quarters, gradually expanding net margin.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for loan losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank









































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



$ Change

% Change





























Assets

























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 41,939,297

$ 20,310,759



$21,628,538

106 %

Securities







136,775,960

141,254,967



(4,479,007)

-3 %

Federal Funds Sold





-

-



-

0 %





























PPP Loans





767,312

7,592,431



(6,825,119)

-90 %

Core Loans





300,203,024

217,654,388



82,548,636

38 %

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(3,354,606)

(2,727,138)



(627,468)

-23 %

Loans, Net





297,615,730

222,519,681



75,096,049

34 %





























Other Assets





8,598,657

8,133,919



464,738

6 %

Total Assets





$ 484,929,644

$ 392,219,326



$92,710,318

24 %





























Liabilities























Demand Deposits





$ 106,109,354

$ 101,451,870



$ 4,657,484

5 %

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



26,977,867

-



26,977,867

100 %

Commercial Operating Accounts

133,087,221

101,451,870



31,635,351

31 %





























Interest-bearing NOW



5,468,207

41,499,830



(36,031,623)

-87 %





























Core MMA & Savings



169,575,165

149,857,953



19,717,212

13 %

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



20,430,098

-



20,430,098

100 %

Total MMA & Savings



190,005,263

149,857,953



40,147,310

27 %





























Core Time Deposits





7,421,530

709,464



6,712,066

946 %

CDARS - Reciprocal





5,746,927

3,512,740



2,234,187

64 %

Brokered CDs





87,165,000

35,875,818



51,289,182

143 %

Total Time Deposits





100,333,457

40,098,022



60,235,435

150 %





























Total Deposits





428,894,148

332,907,675



95,986,473

29 %

Other Borrowings





15,000,000

7,232,282



7,767,718

107 %

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-



-

0 %

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



700,980

-



700,980

100 %

Other Liabilities





2,435,003

2,648,360



(213,357)

-8 %

Total Liabilities





447,030,131

342,788,317



104,241,814

30 %





























Shareholders' Equity





















Common Stock





66,037,467

65,244,746



792,721

1 %

Accumulated Deficit





(9,884,175)

(7,539,404)



(2,344,771)

-31 %

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(18,253,779)

(8,274,333)



(9,979,446)

-121 %

Total Shareholders' Equity



37,899,513

49,431,009



(11,531,496)

-23 %





























Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 484,929,644

$ 392,219,326



$92,710,318

24 %





























Shares Outstanding





6,602,984

6,602,984



0

0 %

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.74

$ 7.49



$ (1.75)

-23 %





























Triad Business Bank





































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended























March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



$ Change

% Change

Interest Income

























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 2,017

$ 143,170



$ (141,153)

-99 %

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





3,533,828

1,682,226



1,851,602

110 %

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,011,613

804,501



207,112

26 %

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

308,571

10,672



297,899

2791 %

Other Interest Income





60,029

10,717



49,312

460 %

Total Interest Income





4,916,058

2,651,286



2,264,772

85 %































Interest Expense

























Interest on NOW Deposits





93,294

57,028



36,266

64 %

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,342,045

203,850



1,138,195

558 %

Interest on Time Deposits





591,865

20,459



571,406

2793 %

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

918



(918)

-100 %

Interest on Borrowings





180,360

11,739



168,621

1436 %

Other Interest Expense





54,519

8,940



45,579

510 %

Total Interest Expense





2,262,083

302,934



1,959,149

647 %

Net Interest Income







2,653,975

2,348,352



305,623

13 %



Provision for Credit Losses



2,262,148

626,024



1,636,124

261 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

391,827

1,722,328



(1,330,501)

-77 %































Total Noninterest Income





193,706

129,855



63,851

49 %































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



27,300

(11,907)



39,207

329 %































Noninterest Expense























Salaries & Benefits







2,061,734

1,658,862



402,872

24 %

Premises & Equipment





135,654

122,069



13,585

11 %

Total Other Noninterest Expense



839,972

624,372



215,600

35 %

Total Noninterest Expense





3,037,360

2,405,303



632,057

26 %

































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (2,424,527)

(565,027)



(1,859,500)

-329 %



Income Tax





-

3,561



(3,561)

-100 %



Net Income (Loss)





$ (2,424,527)

$ (568,588)



$(1,855,939)

-326 %































Net Income (Loss) per Share

























Basic







$ (0.37)

$ (0.09)



$ (0.28)

-326 %



Diluted







$ (0.37)

$ (0.09)



$ (0.28)

-326 %

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic







6,602,984

6,602,984



-

0 %



Diluted







6,602,984

6,602,984



-

0 %































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (162,379)

$ 60,997



$ (223,376)

-366 %































Triad Business Bank















































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)

























































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















3/31/2023









3/31/2022

















































































Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Yield on Average Loans

























Average PPP Loans





$ 796,408

$ 2,017

1.027 %

$ 10,481,083

$ 143,170

5.540 % Average Core Loans





280,013,561

3,533,828

5.118 %

194,987,088

1,682,226

3.499 %































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 138,381,519

$ 1,011,613

2.965 %

$ 145,816,868

$ 804,501

2.238 %































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 300,356,353

$ 2,262,083

3.054 %

$ 221,981,810

$ 302,934

0.553 %































Net Interest Margin



























Interest Income









$ 4,916,058









$ 2,651,286



Interest Expense









2,262,083









302,934



Average Earnings Assets



$ 452,302,999









$ 380,351,577







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,653,975

2.380 %





$ 2,348,352

2.504 %































Loan to Asset Ratio



























Loan Balance





$ 300,970,336









$ 225,246,819







Total Assets





484,929,644





62.065 %

392,219,326





57.429 %































Leverage Ratio



























Tier 1 Capital





$ 56,153,292









$ 57,705,342







Average Total Assets



478,763,984









393,553,369







Average FRB Borrowings



-





11.729 %

7,659,018





14.954 %































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 116,775,485









$ 100,350,230







Standby Letters of Credit



277,240









-









































































Triad Business Bank































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022































Assets



























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 41,939,297

$ 30,177,676

$ 47,037,775

$ 46,737,951

$ 20,310,759

Securities







136,775,960

137,158,352

135,237,677

139,131,597

141,254,967

Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-































PPP Loans





767,312

848,172

928,829

2,273,307

7,592,431

Core Loans





300,203,024

272,200,717

252,906,111

236,584,017

217,654,388

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(3,354,606)

(3,418,841)

(3,161,326)

(2,956,667)

(2,727,138)

Loans, Net





297,615,730

269,630,048

250,673,614

235,900,657

222,519,681































Other Assets





8,598,657

8,142,741

8,379,460

8,116,313

8,133,919

Total Assets





$ 484,929,644

$ 445,108,817

$ 441,328,526

$ 429,886,518

$ 392,219,326































Liabilities

























Demand Deposits





$ 106,109,354

$ 176,820,321

$ 134,843,448

$ 146,584,560

$ 101,451,870

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



26,977,867

-

-

-

-

Commercial Operating Accounts

133,087,221

176,820,321

134,843,448

146,584,560

101,451,870































Interest-bearing NOW



5,468,207

13,209,174

19,567,049

32,071,869

41,499,830































Core MMA & Savings



169,575,165

159,857,410

195,380,253

165,238,615

149,857,953

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



20,430,098

-

-

-

-

Total MMA & Savings



190,005,263

159,857,410

195,380,253

165,238,615

149,857,953































Core Time Deposits





7,421,530

3,748,773

1,444,294

550

709,464

CDARS - Reciprocal





5,746,927

3,012,964

3,516,682

3,514,877

3,512,740

Brokered CDs





87,165,000

36,213,632

44,339,083

36,945,833

35,875,818

Total Time Deposits





100,333,457

42,975,369

49,300,059

40,461,260

40,098,022































Total Deposits





428,894,148

392,862,274

399,090,809

384,356,304

332,907,675

Other Borrowings





15,000,000

10,000,000

-

-

7,232,282

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

-

-

-

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



700,980

-

-

-

-

Other Liabilities





2,435,003

3,807,240

3,008,372

2,473,355

2,648,360

Total Liabilities





447,030,131

406,669,514

402,099,181

386,829,659

342,788,317































Shareholders' Equity























Common Stock





66,037,467

65,824,785

65,622,058

65,421,510

65,244,746

Accumulated Deficit





(9,884,175)

(7,334,490)

(7,413,290)

(7,640,872)

(7,539,404)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(18,253,779)

(20,050,992)

(18,979,423)

(14,723,779)

(8,274,333)

Total Shareholders' Equity



37,899,513

38,439,303

39,229,345

43,056,859

49,431,009































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 484,929,644

$ 445,108,817

$ 441,328,526

$ 429,886,518

$ 392,219,326































Shares Outstanding





6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.74

$ 5.82

$ 5.94

$ 6.52

$ 7.49































Triad Business Bank



































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended













March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 2,017

$ 2,267

$ 32,081

$ 111,590

$ 143,170

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





3,533,828

3,221,915

2,639,317

2,107,818

1,682,226

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,011,613

966,457

926,042

873,881

804,501

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

308,571

356,933

155,882

61,152

10,672

Other Interest Income





60,029

46,138

22,127

5,877

10,717

Total Interest Income





4,916,058

4,593,710

3,775,449

3,160,318

2,651,286

































Interest Expense



























Interest on NOW Deposits





93,294

83,153

62,688

48,086

57,028

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,342,045

939,932

430,711

223,635

203,850

Interest on Time Deposits





591,865

235,806

162,894

76,666

20,459

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

470

717

918

Interest on Borrowings





180,360

41,303

33,733

12,928

11,739

Other Interest Expense





54,519

40,651

18,316

2,750

8,940

Total Interest Expense





2,262,083

1,340,845

708,812

364,782

302,934

Net Interest Income







2,653,975

3,252,865

3,066,637

2,795,536

2,348,352



Provision for Credit Losses



2,262,148

257,515

204,659

229,529

626,024

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

391,827

2,995,350

2,861,978

2,566,007

1,722,328

































Total Noninterest Income





193,706

162,873

303,701

146,953

129,855

































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



27,300

(94,500)

(2,856)

(46,893)

(11,907)

































Noninterest Expense

























Salaries & Benefits







2,061,734

2,086,924

2,052,870

1,901,183

1,658,862

Premises & Equipment





135,654

111,398

144,455

126,979

122,069

Total Other Noninterest Expense



839,972

758,263

720,716

721,227

624,372

Total Noninterest Expense





3,037,360

2,956,585

2,918,041

2,749,389

2,405,303



































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (2,424,527)

107,138

244,782

(83,322)

(565,027)



Income Tax





-

28,338

17,199

18,146

3,561



Net Income (Loss)





$ (2,424,527)

$ 78,800

$ 227,583

$ (101,468)

$ (568,588)

































Net Income (Loss) per Share



























Basic







$ (0.37)

$ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)



Diluted







$ (0.37)

$ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic







6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984



Diluted







6,602,984

6,842,684

6,842,779

6,602,984

6,602,984

































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (162,379)

$ 364,653

$ 449,441

$ 146,207

$ 60,997

































Triad Business Bank







































































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)

















































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















3/31/2023









12/31/2022









9/30/2022









































































































Interest









Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Yield on Average Loans





































Average PPP Loans





$ 796,408

$ 2,017

1.027 %

$ 877,145

$ 2,267

1.025 %

$ 1,535,894

$ 32,081

8.287 % Average Core Loans





280,013,561

3,533,828

5.118 %

266,727,991

3,221,915

4.792 %

249,410,110

2,639,317

4.198 %











































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 138,381,519

$ 1,011,613

2.965 %

$ 135,664,230

$ 966,457

2.826 %

$ 140,999,639

$ 926,042

2.606 %











































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 300,356,353

$ 2,262,083

3.054 %

$ 259,707,088

$ 1,340,845

2.048 %

$ 261,272,291

$ 708,812

1.076 %











































Net Interest Margin







































Interest Income









$ 4,916,058









$ 4,593,710









$ 3,775,449



Interest Expense









2,262,083









1,340,845









708,812



Average Earnings Assets



$ 452,302,999









$ 442,777,435









$ 423,153,761







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,653,975

2.380 %





$ 3,252,865

2.915 %





$ 3,066,637

2.875 %











































Loan to Asset Ratio







































Loan Balance





$ 300,970,336









$ 273,048,889









$ 253,834,940







Total Assets





484,929,644





62.065 %

445,108,817





61.344 %

441,328,526





57.516 %











































Leverage Ratio







































Tier 1 Capital





$ 56,153,292









$ 58,490,295









$ 58,208,768







Average Total Assets



478,763,984









470,154,080









445,828,670







Average FRB Borrowings



-





11.729 %

-





12.441 %

-





13.056 %











































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 116,775,485









$ 102,576,003









$ 96,122,332







Standby Letters of Credit



277,240









277,240









277,240

































































































Triad Business Bank















































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)





















































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended









3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

























































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Actual













































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 60,210

14.03 %

$ 61,909

15.45 %

$ 61,370

16.26 %

$ 60,713

16.87 %

$ 60,388

17.87 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 56,154

13.09 %

$ 58,490

14.60 %

$ 58,209

15.42 %

$ 57,781

16.05 %

$ 57,705

17.08 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 56,154

11.73 %

$ 58,490

12.44 %

$ 58,209

13.06 %

$ 57,781

13.67 %

$ 57,705

14.95 %































































































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 43,000

10.00 %

$ 40,000

10.00 %

$ 38,000

10.00 %

$ 36,000

10.00 %

$ 34,000

10.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 34,000

8.00 %

$ 32,000

8.00 %

$ 30,000

8.00 %

$ 29,000

8.00 %

$ 27,000

8.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 24,000

5.00 %

$ 24,000

5.00 %

$ 22,000

5.00 %

$ 21,000

5.00 %

$ 19,000

5.00 %

















































































































































Triad Business Bank













































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)











































Tangible Book Value

















































Actual

3/31/2023

Non-GAAP

3/31/2023



Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 37,899,513

$ 37,899,513



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-

2,155,657



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-

18,253,779



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity







$ 37,899,513

$ 58,308,949























































Shares Outstanding









6,602,984

6,602,984



Tangible Book Value per Share







$ 5.74

$ 8.83























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$ 3.09





























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at March 31, 2023 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.

























Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.





































Pre-provision Income





























































Qtr Ended

3/31/2023

Qtr Ended

12/31/2022

Qtr Ended

9/30/2022 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax







$ (2,424,527)

$ 107,138

$ 244,782 Provision for Loan Losses









2,262,148

257,515

204,659 Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)

$ (162,379)

$ 364,653

$ 449,441

























The pre-provision income is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.



















































SOURCE Triad Business Bank