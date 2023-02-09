Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Results for 2022, Including Fourth Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi commented, "On December 31, 2022, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") completed its second full year of operations, and we are proud to report the Bank had two profitable quarters in 2022. We are also proud that our Bank has achieved widespread support in the markets we serve. The Bank had established more than 400 business operating deposit account relationships, principally in the Triad. These businesses transacted more than $5 billion of activity through the Bank during 2022. Continued loan and deposit growth drove our net revenue to $12.1 million for the year and yielded core operating earnings, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for loan losses and taxes, of $1.0 million. In addition, excluding the benefit from loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and gain or loss on securities, core operating earnings improved $4.1 million over the prior year."

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Highlights Comparing the Quarters Ended December 31, 2022, and 2021:

Net income grew $616,000 from the prior year to $79,000

from the prior year to Core operating earnings rose $452,000 to $365,000 (non-GAAP measurement)

to (non-GAAP measurement) Excluding benefits from PPP loans and gain or loss on securities, core operating earnings rose $932,000 (non-GAAP measurement)

(non-GAAP measurement) Net interest income expanded $1.1 million to $3.3 million

to Interest income on core loans rose $1.9 million , or 136%, to $3.2 million

, or 136%, to Net interest margin increased 0.56% to 2.92%

Full Year 2022 Income Statement Highlights Compared to Full Year 2021

Earnings improved $1.2 million to a loss of $364,000

to a loss of Core operating earnings improved $1.4 million to $1.0 million (non-GAAP measurement)

to (non-GAAP measurement) Excluding benefits from PPP loans and gain or loss on securities, core operating earnings improved $4.1 million (non-GAAP measurement)

(non-GAAP measurement) Net interest income expanded $4.1 million to $11.5 million

to Interest income on core loans rose $5.4 million , or 127%, to $9.7 million

, or 127%, to Net interest margin increased 0.24% to 2.78%

Balance Sheet Highlights Comparing December 31, 2022, and 2021:

Core loans increased $104.5 million to $272.2 million , or 62%

to , or 62% Total assets increased $72.1 million to $445.1 million , or 19%

to , or 19% Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $75.9 million to $176.8 million , or 75%

to , or 75% Allowance for loan losses increased $1.3 million to $3.4 million , or 1.25% of core loans

to , or 1.25% of core loans No non-performing or past due assets reported

Regulatory total risk-based capital increased $1.7 million to $61.9 million

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Comparison

The Bank reported net income of $79,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of $537,000, or $(0.08) per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Core operating earnings, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for loan losses and taxes, were $365,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $88,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits. Total interest income increased $2.1 million, or 83%, to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans which increased 136% to $3.2 million. The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 4.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Income on investment securities totaled $966,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $751,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest expense increased $973,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $1.3 million from $368,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of Federal Reserve rate hikes. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.05% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.67% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to higher deposit rates offered by the Bank resulting from the increase in market interest rates. The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.92% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.36% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the repricing of variable rate loans in a higher interest rate environment as well as growth of higher yielding core loans.

Noninterest expense increased $586,000, or 25%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $3.0 million from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was an increase of $513,000, or 33%, over the fourth quarter of 2021. Most of this increase was due to growth in compensation expense resulting from staff additions. The Bank had 56 employees at the end of 2022 compared to 47 at the end of 2021 and 33 at the end of 2020.

Annual Income Statement Comparison

The Bank reported a net loss of $364,000, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, for 2021. However, core operating earnings, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for loan losses and taxes, were $1.0 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to a loss of $375,000 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Total interest income increased $5.6 million, or 65%, to $14.2 million for 2022 compared to $8.6 million for 2021. The increase in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans which grew 127% to $9.7 million. The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 4.11% for 2022 from 3.76% for 2021. Income on investment securities totaled $3.6 million for 2022 compared to $2.0 million for 2021. Interest expense increased $1.5 million in 2022 to $2.7 million from $1.2 million in 2021. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.10% for 2022 from 0.69% for 2021. The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.78% for 2022 from 2.54% for 2021.

Annual Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $72.1 million during the year from $373.0 million at December 31, 2021 to $445.1 million at December 31, 2022. During the year, core loans increased $104.5 million and were funded primarily through growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits which increased $75.9 million.

Deposit balances increased $87.5 million during the year to $392.9 million at December 31, 2022. Growth in deposits stemmed primarily from the growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits which totaled $176.8 million, or 45% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing time and money market balances increased $41.3 million, but the growth in these balances was partially offset by a $29.6 million decline in interest-bearing checking account balances. As retail interest-bearing accounts proved more volatile in the rising rate environment, the Bank refocused its efforts on acquiring business operating accounts which are less sensitive to changes in interest rates. Time deposits, which consist primarily of brokered deposits, increased $37.2 million during the year to $43.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Shareholders' equity declined $18.5 million during the year to $38.4 million. This decline was primarily driven by changes in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio which resulted in an $18.9 million change in accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI"). The AOCI loss at December 31, 2022 was $20.1 million. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for growth, increased during the year by $1.7 million to $61.9 million at December 31, 2022. Total risk-based capital increased through operating earnings and growth in the allowance for loan loss. Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's shareholder equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. The Bank's tier 1 capital increased from results of operations by $348,000 to $58.5 million at December 31, 2022. The Bank's tier 2 capital increased by $1.3 million. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets. For the Bank to be able to continue to grow, it must maintain capital ratios that meet "well-capitalized" standards under regulatory guidelines.

The Bank is increasing the leverage of its "well-capitalized" position as it grows. The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at December 31, 2022:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









12/31/2022









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 61,909

15.45 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 58,490

14.60 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 58,490

12.44 %















Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 40,000

10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 32,000

8.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 24,000

5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $104.5 million, or 62%, during 2022 to $272.2 million. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $102.6 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $374.8 million at year end. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. At December 31, 2022, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification









Percentage of



Year Ended

Core Loan Loan Category

12/31/2022

Portfolio Other Construction & Land Development

$ 48,101,041



Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate

85,763,295



Total Commercial Real Estate

133,864,336

49 %









Owner Occupied Real Estate

55,457,749



C&I

82,545,620



Total C&I

138,003,369

51 %









Other Revolving Loans

333,012

0 %









Total

$ 272,200,717





Credit Risk

The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share declined from $8.63 at December 31, 2021 to $5.82 at December 31, 2022 primarily as a result of the Bank's AOCI loss. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $9.09 at December 31, 2022 compared to $9.07 at December 31, 2021.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first eleven quarters of operations created a deferred tax asset of $1.5 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At quarter end the Bank had an AOCI loss of $20.1 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

Management expects the Bank to continue its trends of strong loan and deposit growth during 2023. Moreover, we anticipate the Bank will achieve further profitability in 2023.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for loan losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank





























Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



















Assets















Cash & Due from Banks



$ 30,177,676

$ 38,743,278

Securities







137,158,352

149,560,211

Federal Funds Sold





-

-



















PPP Loans





848,172

11,605,363

Core Loans





272,200,717

167,657,470

Allowance for Loan Loss



(3,418,841)

(2,101,115)

Loans, Net





269,630,048

177,161,718



















Other Assets





8,142,741

7,516,522

Total Assets





$ 445,108,817

$ 372,981,729



















Liabilities













Demand Deposits





$ 176,820,321

$ 100,963,064

Interest-bearing NOW



13,209,174

42,820,018

Interest-bearing Savings & MMA



159,857,410

155,805,422

Time Deposits





42,975,369

5,731,398

Total Deposits





392,862,274

305,319,902

Other Borrowings





10,000,000

8,033,689

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

Other Liabilities





3,807,240

2,651,588

Total Liabilities





406,669,514

316,005,179



















Shareholders' Equity











Common Stock





65,824,785

65,112,537

Accumulated Deficit





(7,334,490)

(6,970,816)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(20,050,992)

(1,165,171)

Total Shareholders' Equity



38,439,303

56,976,550



















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 445,108,817

$ 372,981,729



















Shares Outstanding





6,602,984

6,602,984

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.82

$ 8.63



















Triad Business Bank

































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For the year ended

For the year ended













December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Interest Income















Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 289,109

$ 2,281,282

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





9,651,275

4,260,401

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



3,570,880

1,973,655

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

584,639

54,018

Other Interest Income





84,859

37,114

Total Interest Income





14,180,762

8,606,470





















Interest Expense















Interest on NOW Deposits





250,955

187,939

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,798,129

888,741

Interest on Time Deposits





495,824

50,683

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



2,104

422

Interest on Borrowings





99,704

71,844

Other Interest Expense





70,657

34,174

Total Interest Expense





2,717,373

1,233,803

Net Interest Income







11,463,389

7,372,667



Provision for Loan Losses



1,317,726

1,191,036

Net Interest Income After Provision for LL

10,145,663

6,181,631





















Total Noninterest Income





743,381

270,773





















Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(156,156)

570,446





















Noninterest Expense













Salaries & Benefits







7,699,839

5,719,657

Premises & Equipment





504,901

472,028

Total Other Noninterest Expense



2,824,577

2,397,299

Total Noninterest Expense





11,029,317

8,588,984























Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (296,429)

(1,566,134)



Income Tax





67,244

-



Net Income (Loss)





$ (363,673)

$ (1,566,134)





















Net Income (Loss) per Share















Basic







$ (0.06)

$ (0.27)



Diluted







$ (0.06)

$ (0.27)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic







6,602,984

5,723,532



Diluted







6,602,984

5,723,532





















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 1,021,297

$ (375,098)





















Triad Business Bank































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)













































Year Ended









Year Ended

















12/31/2022









12/31/2021

















































































Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Yield on Average Loans

























Average PPP Loans





$ 4,052,156

$ 289,109

7.135 %

$ 50,390,159

$ 2,281,282

4.527 % Average Core Loans





234,635,751

9,651,275

4.113 %

113,210,744

4,260,401

3.763 %































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 141,308,899

$ 3,570,880

2.527 %

$ 83,098,173

$ 1,973,655

2.375 %































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 247,277,337

$ 2,717,373

1.099 %

$ 178,405,291

$ 1,233,803

0.692 %































Net Interest Margin



























Interest Income









$ 14,180,762









$ 8,606,470



Interest Expense









2,717,373









1,233,803



Average Earnings Assets



$ 412,658,858









$ 289,908,011







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



11,463,389

2.778 %





7,372,667

2.543 %































Loan to Asset Ratio



























Loan Balance





$ 273,048,889









$ 179,262,833







Total Assets





445,108,817





61.344 %

372,981,729





48.062 %































Leverage Ratio



























Tier 1 Capital





$ 58,490,295









$ 58,141,721







Average Total Assets



470,154,080









369,837,690







Average FRB Borrowings



-





12.441 %

12,049,791





16.250 %































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 102,576,003









$ 86,746,649







Standby Letters of Credit



277,240









-









































































Triad Business Bank





























Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021































Assets



























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 30,177,676

$ 47,037,775

$ 46,737,951

$ 20,310,759

$ 38,743,278

Securities







137,158,352

135,237,677

139,131,597

141,254,967

149,560,211

Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-































PPP Loans





848,172

928,829

2,273,307

7,592,431

11,605,363

Core Loans





272,200,717

252,906,111

236,584,017

217,654,388

167,657,470

Allowance for Loan Loss



(3,418,841)

(3,161,326)

(2,956,667)

(2,727,138)

(2,101,115)

Loans, Net





269,630,048

250,673,614

235,900,657

222,519,681

177,161,718































Other Assets





8,142,741

8,379,460

8,116,313

8,133,919

7,516,522

Total Assets





$ 445,108,817

$ 441,328,526

$ 429,886,518

$ 392,219,326

$ 372,981,729































Liabilities

























Demand Deposits





$ 176,820,321

$ 134,843,448

$ 146,584,560

$ 101,451,870

$ 100,963,064

Interest-bearing NOW



13,209,174

19,567,049

32,071,869

41,499,830

42,820,018

Interest-bearing Savings & MMA



159,857,410

195,380,253

165,238,615

149,857,953

155,805,422

Time Deposits





42,975,369

49,300,059

40,461,260

40,098,022

5,731,398

Total Deposits





392,862,274

399,090,809

384,356,304

332,907,675

305,319,902

Other Borrowings





10,000,000

-

-

7,232,282

8,033,689

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

-

-

-

Other Liabilities





3,807,240

3,008,372

2,473,355

2,648,360

2,651,588

Total Liabilities





406,669,514

402,099,181

386,829,659

342,788,317

316,005,179































Shareholders' Equity























Common Stock





65,824,785

65,622,058

65,421,510

65,244,746

65,112,537

Accumulated Deficit





(7,334,490)

(7,413,290)

(7,640,872)

(7,539,404)

(6,970,816)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(20,050,992)

(18,979,423)

(14,723,779)

(8,274,333)

(1,165,171)

Total Shareholders' Equity



38,439,303

39,229,345

43,056,859

49,431,009

56,976,550































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 445,108,817

$ 441,328,526

$ 429,886,518

$ 392,219,326

$ 372,981,729































Shares Outstanding





6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.82

$ 5.94

$ 6.52

$ 7.49

$ 8.63































Triad Business Bank































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended













December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 2,267

$ 32,081

$ 111,590

$ 143,170

$ 367,328

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





3,221,915

2,639,317

2,107,818

1,682,226

1,366,047

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



966,457

926,042

873,881

804,501

751,493

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

356,933

155,882

61,152

10,672

19,281

Other Interest Income





46,138

22,127

5,877

10,717

11,068

Total Interest Income





4,593,710

3,775,449

3,160,318

2,651,286

2,515,217

































Interest Expense



























Interest on NOW Deposits





83,153

62,688

48,086

57,028

49,219

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



939,932

430,711

223,635

203,850

285,101

Interest on Time Deposits





235,806

162,894

76,666

20,459

10,930

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

470

717

918

-

Interest on Borrowings





41,303

33,733

12,928

11,739

12,565

Other Interest Expense





40,651

18,316

2,750

8,940

10,036

Total Interest Expense





1,340,845

708,812

364,782

302,934

367,851

Net Interest Income







3,252,865

3,066,637

2,795,536

2,348,352

2,147,366



Provision for Loan Losses



257,515

204,659

229,529

626,024

449,210

Net Interest Income After Provision for LL

2,995,350

2,861,978

2,566,007

1,722,328

1,698,156

































Total Noninterest Income





162,873

303,701

146,953

129,855

114,725

































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(94,500)

(2,856)

(46,893)

(11,907)

20,684

































Noninterest Expense

























Salaries & Benefits







2,086,924

2,052,870

1,901,183

1,658,862

1,573,671

Premises & Equipment





111,398

144,455

126,979

122,069

119,100

Total Other Noninterest Expense



758,263

720,716

721,227

624,372

677,557

Total Noninterest Expense





2,956,585

2,918,041

2,749,389

2,405,303

2,370,328



































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax 107,138

244,782

(83,322)

(565,027)

(536,763)



Income Tax





28,338

17,199

18,146

3,561

-



Net Income (Loss)





$ 78,800

$ 227,583

$ (101,468)

$ (568,588)

$ (536,763)

































Net Income (Loss) per Share



























Basic







$ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.08)



Diluted







$ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.08)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic







6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984



Diluted







6,842,684

6,842,779

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 364,653

$ 449,441

$ 146,207

$ 60,997

$ (87,553)

































Triad Business Bank

























Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)











































Tangible Book Value

















































Actual

12/31/2022

Non-GAAP

12/31/2022



Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 38,439,303

$ 38,439,303



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-

1,522,022



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-

20,050,992



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity







$ 38,439,303

$ 60,012,317























































Shares Outstanding









6,602,984

6,602,984



Tangible Book Value per Share







$ 5.82

$ 9.09























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$ 3.27





























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2022 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.

Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



















































Pre-provision Income





























































Qtr Ended

12/31/2022

Qtr Ended

9/30/2022

Qtr Ended

6/30/2022 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax







$ 107,138

$ 244,782

$ (83,322) Provision for Loan Losses









257,515

204,659

229,529 Pre-provision Income Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$ 364,653

$ 449,441

$ 146,207

























The pre-provision income is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.



























Triad Business Bank











































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)

























































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















12/31/2022









9/30/2022









6/30/2022









































































































Interest









Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Yield on Average Loans





































Average PPP Loans





$ 877,145

$ 2,267

1.025 %

$ 1,535,894

$ 32,081

8.287 %

$ 3,314,501

$ 111,590

13.504 % Average Core Loans





266,727,991

3,221,915

4.792 %

249,410,110

2,639,317

4.198 %

227,417,815

2,107,818

3.718 %











































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 135,664,230

$ 966,457

2.826 %

$ 140,999,639

$ 926,042

2.606 %

$ 142,754,858

$ 873,881

2.455 %











































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 259,707,088

$ 1,340,845

2.048 %

$ 261,272,291

$ 708,812

1.076 %

$ 246,148,158

$ 364,782

0.594 %











































Net Interest Margin







































Interest Income









$ 4,593,710









$ 3,775,449









$ 3,160,318



Interest Expense









1,340,845









708,812









364,782



Average Earnings Assets



$ 442,777,435









$ 423,153,761









$ 404,352,657







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



3,252,865

2.915 %





3,066,637

2.875 %





2,795,536

2.773 %











































Loan to Asset Ratio







































Loan Balance





$ 273,048,889









$ 253,834,940









$ 238,857,324







Total Assets





445,108,817





61.344 %

441,328,526





57.516 %

429,886,518





55.563 %











































Leverage Ratio







































Tier 1 Capital





$ 58,490,295









$ 58,208,768









$ 57,780,638







Average Total Assets



470,154,080









445,828,670









425,001,436







Average FRB Borrowings



-





12.441 %

-





13.056 %

2,332,853





13.670 %











































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 102,576,003









$ 96,122,332









$ 89,833,906







Standby Letters of Credit



277,240









277,240









27,240

































































































Triad Business Bank















































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)

























































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended









12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

























































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Actual













































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 61,909

15.45 %

$ 61,370

16.26 %

$ 60,713

16.87 %

$ 60,388

17.87 %

$ 60,243

21.40 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 58,490

14.60 %

$ 58,209

15.42 %

$ 57,781

16.05 %

$ 57,705

17.08 %

$ 58,142

20.65 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 58,490

12.44 %

$ 58,209

13.06 %

$ 57,781

13.67 %

$ 57,705

14.95 %

$ 58,142

16.25 %































































































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 40,000

10.00 %

$ 38,000

10.00 %

$ 36,000

10.00 %

$ 34,000

10.00 %

$ 28,000

10.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 32,000

8.00 %

$ 30,000

8.00 %

$ 29,000

8.00 %

$ 27,000

8.00 %

$ 23,000

8.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 24,000

5.00 %

$ 22,000

5.00 %

$ 21,000

5.00 %

$ 19,000

5.00 %

$ 18,000

5.00 %

















































































































































SOURCE Triad Business Bank