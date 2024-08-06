Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC"), August 6, 2024, Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

During the second quarter of 2024, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") executed several significant initiatives. Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the second quarter of 2024, the Bank closed on $6.0 million of additional capital and reduced structural operating costs by $2.0 million annually and in doing so refocused the Bank's sales and service efforts on the Bank's vision of serving small and mid-sized businesses in the Triad. Following the capital raise, the board of directors and executive management own 31% of the Bank's outstanding shares. Each of these initiatives contribute to the Bank's goal of being profitable in the final two quarters of 2024. In order to reduce costs and reposition the Bank's balance sheet, the Bank recognized a one-time expense in the second quarter of $87,000 for severance and a loss on the disposal of a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") investment of $136,000. For the second quarter of 2024, the Bank had a net loss of $611,000. Excluding one-time expenses, the Bank had a net loss of $388,000. The reduction in operating costs from the structural changes will not be fully realized until the third quarter of 2024.

"During the second quarter of 2024, the Bank continued its positive growth trends. Loan balances increased by $4.2 million for the quarter and $29.3 million for the year to $363.4 million at period end. Through six months, the annualized loan growth rate totaled 18%. Loan yields continued to increase and core deposit operating accounts also expanded. The Bank added 26 new business relationships during the quarter with June 30th demand deposit and money market balances totaling $6.7 million. In the first six months of 2024, the Bank added 68 new business relationships with period end demand deposit and money market balances totaling $10.4 million. In the last six months, the Bank processed $2.9 billion of transactions, including $1.5 billion in the second quarter, which compares to $2.8 billion and $1.4 billion for the same periods in 2023. Shareholders' equity increased $6.5 million primarily due to the capital raise in the second quarter. Total capital levels were well-capitalized at $64.6 million, or 13.3% of total risk weighted assets."

Income Statement Comparison

The Bank's net loss totaled $611,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to a net loss of $101,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, were a loss of $610,000 for the second quarter compared to a loss of $435,000 for the linked quarter. During the first quarter of 2024, some real estate construction loans, which carry a higher loss reserve rate, were completed and moved to permanent loans, and as a result, the Bank recorded a reduction in the allowance for credit losses by a credit to the provision for credit losses of $334,000.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits and other sources of funding. Net interest income increased $56,000 to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 from $2.6 million for the prior quarter. The Bank's net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 decreased slightly by two basis points to 2.08% compared to the previous quarter. While the yield on earning assets increased in the second quarter over the first quarter of 2024, the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities resulted in the net interest margin remaining fairly stable.

Interest income increased $312,000, or 5%, to $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $6.7 million in the linked quarter. The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $12.8 million during the quarter to $361.8 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.10% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 6.06% in the first quarter of 2024. However, the weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.51% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 4.34% in the first quarter.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Bank sold an investment in a SBIC and incurred a one-time loss of $136,000. This loss is reflected in the total gain (loss) on securities in the income statement.

Noninterest expense increased $30,000 in the second quarter of 2024 over the prior quarter. In connection with the Bank's expense reduction initiative, there was a one-time severance expense of $87,000 in the second quarter. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $120,000, or 5%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter due to the elimination of personnel positions. The Bank had 56 employees at the end of June 2024 compared to 61 at the end of March 2024. Other operating expenses increased $68,000 for the second quarter of 2024 over the previous quarter due principally to an increase in regulatory assessments.

Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets declined $5.7 million to $521.4 million at June 30, 2024 from $527.1 million at March 31, 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, loans increased $4.2 million and deposits decreased $33.1 million. Core customer deposits decreased $12.9 million during the second quarter of 2024 while wholesale funding (brokered deposits) decreased $20.2 million. Core time deposits, including CDARS reciprocal deposits, increased $13.0 million, or 40%, in the second quarter over the linked quarter. Other borrowings increased $21.0 million to $30.0 million at June 30, 2024 from $9.0 million at March 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $6.5 million during the second quarter of 2024 to $43.4 million primarily due to the $6.0 million capital raise. Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") loss improved by $1.0 million in the second quarter to a loss of $17.1 million from a loss of $18.1 million in the prior quarter. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at June 30, 2024:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









6/30/2024









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 64,581

13.26 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 60,507

12.43 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 60,507

11.05 %















Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 49,000

10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 39,000

8.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 27,000

5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's loans increased $4.2 million, or 1%, to $363.4 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $359.2 million at March 31, 2024 and increased $47.2 million, or 15%, from $316.2 million at June 30, 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $127.4 million, bringing total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $490.8 million at June 30, 2024. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 50% of the Bank's outstanding loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification





Quarter Ended

Percentage of Loan Category

6/30/2024

Loan Portfolio Other Construction & Land Development

$ 55,799,138



Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate

122,983,869



Total Commercial Real Estate

178,783,007

49 %









Owner-occupied Real Estate

96,647,224



C&I

85,444,901



Total C&I

182,092,125

50 %









Other Revolving Loans

2,534,434

1 %









Total

$ 363,409,566





Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses

The Bank had no reportable past due loans or nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 or at the prior quarter end. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $3.7 million at June 30 and March 31, 2024, which was 1.02% and 1.03% of outstanding loans, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $366,000, or 0.29% of the unfunded commitments, at June 30, 2024 compared to $392,000, or 0.31%, at March 31, 2024.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.44 at June 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $7.90 at June 30, 2024.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.6 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At June 30, 2024, the Bank had an aggregate AOCI loss of $17.1 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to their face values at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

The fixed versus floating rate mix of the Bank's assets and liabilities has resulted in a substantial portion of its liabilities quickly reflecting increases in market rates whereas its loans are repricing more slowly. If current deposit and market rates remain stable, we expect the repricing of our loan portfolio over the next several quarters will gradually improve the Bank's net interest margin.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for credit losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank









































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024



$ Change

% Change





























Assets

























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 21,551,174

$ 30,489,026



$ (8,937,852)

-29 %

Securities







130,253,022

131,199,978



(946,956)

-1 %

Federal Funds Sold





-

-



-

0 %





























Loans







363,409,566

359,199,494



4,210,072

1 %

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(3,708,405)

(3,681,954)



(26,451)

-1 %

Loans, Net





359,701,161

355,517,540



4,183,621

1 %





























Other Assets





9,915,475

9,943,701



(28,226)

0 %

Total Assets





$ 521,420,832

$ 527,150,245



$ (5,729,413)

-1 %





























Liabilities























Demand Deposits





$ 109,414,180

$ 102,564,892



$ 6,849,288

7 %

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



4,089

11,390,196



(11,386,107)

-100 %

Commercial Operating Accounts

109,418,269

113,955,088



(4,536,819)

-4 %





























Interest-bearing NOW



19,161,806

21,532,867



(2,371,061)

-11 %





























Core MMA & Savings



93,142,481

102,969,388



(9,826,907)

-10 %

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



32,959,556

42,157,824



(9,198,268)

-22 %

Total MMA & Savings



126,102,037

145,127,212



(19,025,175)

-13 %





























Core Time Deposits





26,866,489

21,153,172



5,713,317

27 %

CDARS - Reciprocal





18,975,442

11,701,169



7,274,273

62 %

Brokered CDs





143,942,948

164,119,991



(20,177,043)

-12 %

Total Time Deposits





189,784,879

196,974,332



(7,189,453)

-4 %





























Total Deposits





444,466,991

477,589,499



(33,122,508)

-7 %

Other Borrowings





30,000,000

9,000,000



21,000,000

233 %

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-



-

0 %

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



366,167

392,328



(26,161)

-7 %

Other Liabilities





3,174,047

3,205,767



(31,720)

-1 %

Total Liabilities





478,007,205

490,187,594



(12,180,389)

-2 %





























Shareholders' Equity





















Common Stock





72,997,463

66,938,869



6,058,594

9 %

Accumulated Deficit





(12,491,018)

(11,880,398)



(610,620)

-5 %

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(17,092,818)

(18,095,820)



1,003,002

6 %

Total Shareholders' Equity



43,413,627

36,962,651



6,450,976

17 %





























Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 521,420,832

$ 527,150,245



$ (5,729,413)

-1 %





























Shares Outstanding





7,985,194

6,695,121



1,290,073

19 %

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.44

$ 5.52



$ (0.08)

-1 %





























Triad Business Bank















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended























June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024



$ Change

% Change

Interest Income

























Interest & Fees on Loans





$ 5,483,641

$ 5,253,323



$ 230,318

4 %

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,087,361

1,090,009



(2,648)

0 %

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



369,258

283,289



85,969

30 %

Other Interest Income





85,328

87,369



(2,041)

-2 %

Total Interest Income





7,025,588

6,713,990



311,598

5 %































Interest Expense

























Interest on Checking Deposits





216,178

218,511



(2,333)

-1 %

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,427,510

1,430,372



(2,862)

0 %

Interest on Time Deposits





2,501,019

2,161,020



339,999

16 %

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



155

-



155

100 %

Interest on Borrowings





122,057

200,034



(77,977)

-39 %

Other Interest Expense





65,692

66,637



(945)

-1 %

Total Interest Expense





4,332,611

4,076,574



256,037

6 %

Net Interest Income







2,692,977

2,637,416



55,561

2 %



Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses 291

(334,087)



334,378

100 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



2,692,686

2,971,503



(278,817)

-9 %































Total Noninterest Income





222,076

283,910



(61,834)

-22 %































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(118,667)

20,309



(138,976)

-684 %































Noninterest Expense























Salaries & Benefits







2,089,993

2,210,023



(120,030)

-5 %

Severance - One-time Expense





87,153

-



87,153

100 %

Premises & Equipment





131,464

136,442



(4,978)

-4 %

Total Other Noninterest Expense



1,098,106

1,030,167



67,939

7 %

Total Noninterest Expense





3,406,716

3,376,632



30,084

1 %

































Loss Before Income Tax



(610,621)

(100,910)



(509,711)

-505 %



Income Tax





-

-



-

0 %



Net Loss







$ (610,621)

$ (100,910)



$ (509,711)

-505 %































Net Loss per Share



























Basic







$ (0.09)

$ (0.02)



$ (0.07)

-496 %



Diluted







$ (0.09)

$ (0.02)



$ (0.07)

-496 %

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic







6,800,657

6,695,121



105,536

2 %



Diluted







6,800,657

6,695,121



105,536

2 %































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Loss





$ (610,330)

$ (434,997)



$ (175,333)

-40 %































Triad Business Bank





























































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















6/30/2024









3/31/2024

















































































Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate































Yield on Average Loans



$ 361,771,395

$ 5,483,641

6.096 %

$ 348,932,123

$ 5,253,323

6.055 %































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 130,130,898

$ 1,087,361

3.361 %

$ 133,568,374

$ 1,090,009

3.282 %































Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets $ 519,890,371

$ 7,025,588

5.435 %

$ 504,440,542

$ 6,713,990

5.353 %































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 386,698,922

$ 4,332,611

4.506 %

$ 377,862,470

$ 4,076,574

4.339 %































Net Interest Margin



























Interest Income









$ 7,025,588









$ 6,713,990



Interest Expense









4,332,611









4,076,574



Average Earnings Assets



$ 519,890,371









$ 504,440,542







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,692,977

2.083 %





$ 2,637,416

2.103 %































Loan to Asset Ratio



























Loan Balance





$ 363,409,566









$ 359,199,494







Total Assets





521,420,832





69.696 %

527,150,245





68.140 %































Leverage Ratio



























Tier 1 Capital





$ 60,506,445









$ 55,058,471







Average Total Assets



547,797,162





11.045 %

530,957,281





10.370 %































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 127,353,161









$ 128,089,831







Standby Letters of Credit



186,252









186,252









































































Triad Business Bank











































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023































Assets



























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 21,551,174

$ 30,489,026

$ 33,610,971

$ 28,774,582

$ 52,211,693

Securities







130,253,022

131,199,978

137,537,443

135,448,032

139,889,880

Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-































Loans







363,409,566

359,199,494

334,142,073

328,954,619

316,210,980

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(3,708,405)

(3,681,954)

(3,729,925)

(3,738,836)

(3,509,593)

Loans, Net





359,701,161

355,517,540

330,412,148

325,215,783

312,701,387































Other Assets





9,915,475

9,943,701

9,591,119

8,845,602

8,296,216

Total Assets





$ 521,420,832

$ 527,150,245

$ 511,151,681

$ 498,283,999

$ 513,099,176































Liabilities

























Demand Deposits





$ 109,414,180

$ 102,564,892

$ 99,389,815

$ 101,103,791

$ 104,796,822

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



4,089

11,390,196

14,204,733

11,241,300

29,689,563

Commercial Operating Accounts

109,418,269

113,955,088

113,594,548

112,345,091

134,486,385































Interest-bearing NOW



19,161,806

21,532,867

22,518,830

20,914,221

19,885,942































Core MMA & Savings



93,142,481

102,969,388

85,891,021

95,161,537

95,250,866

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



32,959,556

42,157,824

76,963,368

73,887,703

78,325,692

Total MMA & Savings



126,102,037

145,127,212

162,854,389

169,049,240

173,576,558































Core Time Deposits





26,866,489

21,153,172

11,019,913

10,598,293

9,541,015

CDARS - Reciprocal





18,975,442

11,701,169

10,601,322

9,555,900

10,343,801

Brokered CDs





143,942,948

164,119,991

139,859,453

129,584,145

120,201,839

Total Time Deposits





189,784,879

196,974,332

161,480,688

149,738,338

140,086,655































Total Deposits





444,466,991

477,589,499

460,448,455

452,046,890

468,035,540

Other Borrowings





30,000,000

9,000,000

9,000,000

9,000,000

5,000,000

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

-

-

-

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



366,167

392,328

678,444

647,068

620,519

Other Liabilities





3,174,047

3,205,767

3,422,078

2,750,602

2,803,124

Total Liabilities





478,007,205

490,187,594

473,548,977

464,444,560

476,459,183































Shareholders' Equity























Common Stock





72,997,463

66,938,869

66,692,747

66,448,450

66,206,484

Accumulated Deficit





(12,491,018)

(11,880,398)

(11,779,488)

(10,978,995)

(10,320,428)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(17,092,818)

(18,095,820)

(17,310,555)

(21,630,016)

(19,246,063)

Total Shareholders' Equity



43,413,627

36,962,651

37,602,704

33,839,439

36,639,993































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 521,420,832

$ 527,150,245

$ 511,151,681

$ 498,283,999

$ 513,099,176































Shares Outstanding





7,985,194

6,695,121

6,695,121

6,693,965

6,693,965

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.44

$ 5.52

$ 5.62

$ 5.06

$ 5.47































Triad Business Bank

















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended













June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on Loans





$ 5,483,641

$ 5,253,323

$ 4,853,516

$ 4,547,570

$ 4,156,500

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,087,361

1,090,009

1,170,658

1,171,364

1,090,464

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



369,258

283,289

322,412

405,520

391,371

Other Interest Income





85,328

87,369

83,452

82,167

76,387

Total Interest Income





7,025,588

6,713,990

6,430,038

6,206,621

5,714,722

































Interest Expense



























Interest on Checking Deposits





216,178

218,511

233,811

217,879

184,372

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,427,510

1,430,372

1,484,151

1,508,522

1,329,486

Interest on Time Deposits





2,501,019

2,161,020

1,829,874

1,608,518

1,228,575

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



155

-

-

-

170

Interest on Borrowings





122,057

200,034

223,442

161,457

187,215

Other Interest Expense





65,692

66,637

67,927

67,359

62,970

Total Interest Expense





4,332,611

4,076,574

3,839,205

3,563,735

2,992,788

Net Interest Income







2,692,977

2,637,416

2,590,833

2,642,886

2,721,934



Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses 291

(334,087)

322,715

255,792

74,526

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



2,692,686

2,971,503

2,268,118

2,387,094

2,647,408

































Total Noninterest Income





222,076

283,910

294,628

185,914

163,673

































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(118,667)

20,309

6,300

(2,800)

4,200

































Noninterest Expense

























Salaries & Benefits







2,089,993

2,210,023

2,276,590

2,155,982

2,110,577

Severance - One-time Expense





87,153

-

-

-

-

Premises & Equipment





131,464

136,442

137,398

125,426

135,379

Total Other Noninterest Expense



1,098,106

1,030,167

955,551

947,367

1,005,578

Total Noninterest Expense





3,406,716

3,376,632

3,369,539

3,228,775

3,251,534



































Loss Before Income Tax



(610,621)

(100,910)

(800,493)

(658,567)

(436,253)



Income Tax





-

-

-

-

-



Net Loss







$ (610,621)

$ (100,910)

$ (800,493)

$ (658,567)

$ (436,253)

































Net Loss per Share





























Basic







$ (0.09)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.07)



Diluted







$ (0.09)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic







6,800,657

6,695,121

6,694,694

6,693,965

6,622,596



Diluted







6,800,657

6,695,121

6,694,694

6,693,965

6,622,596

































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Loss





$ (610,330)

$ (434,997)

$ (477,778)

$ (402,775)

$ (361,727)

































Triad Business Bank





























































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)

































































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended









6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

























































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Actual













































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 64,581

13.26 %

$ 59,133

12.22 %

$ 59,322

12.70 %

$ 59,855

12.89 %

$ 60,017

13.41 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 60,507

12.43 %

$ 55,059

11.38 %

$ 54,913

11.76 %

$ 55,469

11.94 %

$ 55,886

12.48 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 60,507

11.05 %

$ 55,059

10.37 %

$ 54,913

10.52 %

$ 55,469

10.76 %

$ 55,886

11.11 %































































































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 49,000

10.00 %

$ 48,000

10.00 %

$ 47,000

10.00 %

$ 46,000

10.00 %

$ 45,000

10.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 39,000

8.00 %

$ 39,000

8.00 %

$ 37,000

8.00 %

$ 37,000

8.00 %

$ 36,000

8.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 26,000

5.00 %

$ 26,000

5.00 %

$ 25,000

5.00 %

















































































































































Triad Business Bank













































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)











































Tangible Book Value

















































Actual

6/30/2024

Non-GAAP

6/30/2024



Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 43,413,627

$ 43,413,627



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-

2,590,606



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-

17,092,818



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity







$ 43,413,627

$ 63,097,051























































Shares Outstanding









7,985,194

7,985,194



Tangible Book Value per Share







$ 5.44

$ 7.90























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$ 2.46





























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at June 30, 2024 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.









































Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



































Pre-provision Loss





























































Qtr Ended

6/30/2024

Qtr Ended

3/31/2024



Loss Before Income Tax









$ (610,621)

$ (100,910)



Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses





291

(334,087)



Pre-provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$ (610,330)

$ (434,997)





























The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.



















































