Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC"), August 8, 2023, Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Results

Triad Business Bank ("the Bank") was formed in 2020 to serve small and mid-size businesses in the Triad. Since then, the Bank has become a financial partner to over 600 business customers, and in the last six months, the Bank facilitated more than $2.8 billion of transactions, including $1.4 billion in the second quarter. At June 30, 2023, the Bank's total assets exceeded one half billion dollars, and the Bank had a strong capital foundation with over $60.0 million of total regulatory capital. Asset quality remains strong with no nonperforming or past due loans. Recent market conditions accelerated the rise in cost of deposits, which resulted in a decline in the Bank's net interest margin and an operating loss of $362,000. This loss (adjusted for equity related compensation expense) lowered the Bank's regulatory capital by only 0.32%. In the second quarter 2023, the Bank's net interest margin largely stabilized at 2.29%, down 9 basis points from 2.38% in the first quarter 2023 and 63 basis points from 2.92% in the fourth quarter 2022. The decline was a result of deposits repricing at a greater pace and amount than loans and investments. Our $315.6 million core loan portfolio has a 2.5 to 3-year average duration, which may result in an expansion of its margin as loan assets continually reprice.

The Bank has expanded its product offering to include Small Business Administration ("SBA") guaranteed loans, originating one SBA guaranteed loan for $245,000 in the second quarter 2023. The current SBA pipeline is $13.7 million of loan prospects. The Bank intends to sell the SBA guaranteed portions of these loans to bolster the Bank's fee income. The Bank is using a third-party underwriter and loan servicer to assist in the origination of SBA loans.

Also during the second quarter 2023, the Bank strengthened its leadership team through the appointment of Richard Cobb as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and the addition of Jonathan Kelly to the Board of Directors. Mr. Cobb has over 30 years of banking experience in the Triad, including serving as the CFO and Controller of multiple billion-dollar public companies. Mr. Kelly is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Asymmetric Holdings Worldwide, a Greensboro, North Carolina-based investment holding company focused on investment strategy and capital allocation.

Balance Sheet Highlights Comparing June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Total assets increased 6% to $513.1 million

Core loans increased 5% to $315.6 million

Deposits increased 9% to $468.0 million

Allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses remained stable at $4.1 million

No nonperforming or past due assets reported

Regulatory total risk-based capital of $60.0 million

Income Statement Highlights Comparing the Quarters Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022

Core operating loss totaled $362,000 compared to earnings of $146,000 (non-GAAP measurement) in the prior year

compared to earnings of (non-GAAP measurement) in the prior year Net interest income declined 3%, or $74,000 , to $2.72 million

, to Noninterest income, excluding gain (loss) on securities, increased 11% to $164,000

Noninterest expense increased 18% to $3.25 million

Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $28.2 million to $513.1 million during the second quarter of 2023 from $484.9 million at March 31, 2023. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, core loans increased $15.4 million and deposits increased $39.1 million. Although new core deposit accounts continued to grow during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, core deposit balances did not maintain the same pace of second quarter 2023 loan growth. Core deposits grew $6.1 million during the second quarter of 2023, supplemented by an increase of $33.0 million in brokered deposits and a decrease of $10.0 million in borrowings.

Shareholders' equity declined $1.3 million during the second quarter of 2023 to $36.6 million primarily due to the $1.0 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") loss to $19.2 million. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in duration and is assumed to mature at par value. At June 30, 2023, the AOCI loss is believed to be the result of interest rate changes since the investment securities were acquired, and no credit losses are expected.

Income Statement Comparison

Net loss totaled $436,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to a loss of $101,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, were a net loss of $362,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to earnings of $146,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits. Net interest income declined $74,000 to $2.72 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $2.80 million for the same period a year ago. The Bank's net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 declined 48 basis points to 2.29% compared to the same period in 2022. While the yield on earning assets increased in 2023 over 2022, the addition of higher cost brokered deposits and the rapid increase in the cost of interest-bearing accounts in 2023 resulted in the net interest margin compression.

Interest income increased $2.55 million, or 81%, to $5.71 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.16 million in the second quarter of 2022. The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in core loans, which increased $79.0 million to $315.6 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average core loans to 5.45% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.72% in the second quarter of 2022. However, the weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.51% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.59% in the second quarter of 2022 due to the increase of brokered deposits and higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased $502,000, or 18%, to $3.25 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $2.75 million in the second quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.11 million for the second quarter of 2023, which was an increase of $209,000, or 11%, over the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to staff additions. The Bank had 59 employees at the end of June 2023 compared to 51 at the end of June 2022. The Bank continues to position itself for growth and is pleased with its progress since opening in 2020. Other operating expenses increased $293,000 for the second quarter of 2023 over the prior year same quarter, due principally to increases in professional fees, stock grant expense, customer check fraud charge offs and regulatory assessments.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for growth, was $60.0 million at June 30, 2023. Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's shareholder equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses. The Bank's tier 1 capital was $55.9 million at June 30, 2023, while tier 2 capital was $4.1 million. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets. Our capital ratios remain well above the levels required to meet "well-capitalized" standards under regulatory guidelines.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at June 30, 2023:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









6/30/2023









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 60,017

13.41 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 55,886

12.48 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 55,886

11.11 %















Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 45,000

10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 36,000

8.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 25,000

5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $79.0 million, or 33%, to $315.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $236.6 million at June 30, 2022. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $132.6 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $448.2 million at June 30, 2023. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification









Percentage of



Quarter Ended

Core Loan Loan Category

6/30/2023

Portfolio Other Construction & Land Development

$ 55,940,015



Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate

96,356,219



Total Commercial Real Estate

152,296,234

48 %









Owner Occupied Real Estate

73,519,138



C&I

88,428,552



Total C&I

161,947,690

51 %









Other Revolving Loans

1,322,201

1 %









Total

$ 315,566,125





Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses

The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023. Since inception, the Bank has followed conservative underwriting practices with a focus on cash flows and debt service coverage analyses of prospective borrowers.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at June 30, 2023 was $3.51 million, or 1.11 % of outstanding loans. The ACL for unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $621,000, or 0.47% of the unfunded commitments at June 30, 2023.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.47 at June 30, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $8.69 at June 30, 2023.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.3 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At June 30, 2023, the Bank had an AOCI loss of $19.2 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held until maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

The fixed versus floating rate mix of the Bank's assets and liabilities has resulted in a substantial portion of the liabilities already reflecting increases in market rates whereas the loan portfolio, which has a 2.5 to 3-year average duration, is repricing more slowly. If current deposit and market rates remain stable, we expect the repricing of our core loan portfolio over the next several quarters will gradually expand the net interest margin.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for loan losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank









































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022



$ Change

% Change





























Assets

























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 52,211,693

$ 46,737,951



$ 5,473,742

12 %

Securities







139,889,880

139,131,597



758,283

1 %

Federal Funds Sold





-

-



-

0 %





























PPP Loans





644,855

2,273,307



(1,628,452)

-72 %

Core Loans





315,566,125

236,584,017



78,982,108

33 %

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(3,509,593)

(2,956,667)



(552,926)

-19 %

Loans, Net





312,701,387

235,900,657



76,800,730

33 %





























Other Assets





8,296,216

8,116,313



179,903

2 %

Total Assets





$ 513,099,176

$ 429,886,518



$ 83,212,658

19 %





























Liabilities























Demand Deposits





$ 104,796,822

$ 146,584,560



$ (41,787,738)

-29 %

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



29,689,563

-



29,689,563

100 %

Commercial Operating Accounts

134,486,385

146,584,560



(12,098,175)

-8 %





























Interest-bearing NOW



19,885,942

32,071,869



(12,185,927)

-38 %





























Core MMA & Savings



95,250,866

165,238,615



(69,987,749)

-42 %

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



78,325,692

-



78,325,692

100 %

Total MMA & Savings



173,576,558

165,238,615



8,337,943

5 %





























Core Time Deposits





9,541,015

550



9,540,465

---

CDARS - Reciprocal





10,343,801

3,514,877



6,828,924

194 %

Brokered CDs





120,201,839

36,945,833



83,256,006

225 %

Total Time Deposits





140,086,655

40,461,260



99,625,395

246 %





























Total Deposits





468,035,540

384,356,304



83,679,236

22 %

Other Borrowings





5,000,000

-



5,000,000

100 %

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-



-

0 %

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



620,519

-



620,519

100 %

Other Liabilities





2,803,124

2,473,355



329,769

13 %

Total Liabilities





476,459,183

386,829,659



89,629,524

23 %





























Shareholders' Equity





















Common Stock





66,206,484

65,421,510



784,974

1 %

Accumulated Deficit





(10,320,428)

(7,640,872)



(2,679,556)

-35 %

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(19,246,063)

(14,723,779)



(4,522,284)

-31 %

Total Shareholders' Equity



36,639,993

43,056,859



(6,416,866)

-15 %





























Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 513,099,176

$ 429,886,518



$ 83,212,658

19 %





























Shares Outstanding





6,693,965

6,602,984



90,981

1 %

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.47

$ 6.52



$ (1.05)

-16 %





























Triad Business Bank















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended























June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022



$ Change

% Change

Interest Income

























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 2,016

$ 111,590



$ (109,574)

-98 %

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





4,154,484

2,107,818



2,046,666

97 %

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,090,464

873,881



216,583

25 %

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

391,371

61,152



330,219

540 %

Other Interest Income





76,387

5,877



70,510

1200 %

Total Interest Income





5,714,722

3,160,318



2,554,404

81 %































Interest Expense

























Interest on NOW Deposits





184,372

48,086



136,286

283 %

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,329,486

223,635



1,105,851

494 %

Interest on Time Deposits





1,228,575

76,666



1,151,909

1503 %

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



170

717



(547)

-76 %

Interest on Borrowings





187,215

12,928



174,287

1348 %

Other Interest Expense





62,970

2,750



60,220

2190 %

Total Interest Expense





2,992,788

364,782



2,628,006

720 %

Net Interest Income







2,721,934

2,795,536



(73,602)

-3 %



Provision for Credit Losses



74,526

229,529



(155,003)

-68 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

2,647,408

2,566,007



81,401

3 %































Total Noninterest Income





163,673

146,953



16,720

11 %































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



4,200

(46,893)



51,093

109 %































Noninterest Expense























Salaries & Benefits







2,110,577

1,901,183



209,394

11 %

Premises & Equipment





135,379

126,979



8,400

7 %

Total Other Noninterest Expense



1,005,578

721,227



284,351

39 %

Total Noninterest Expense





3,251,534

2,749,389



502,145

18 %

































Loss Before Income Tax



(436,253)

(83,322)



(352,931)

-424 %



Income Tax





-

18,146



(18,146)

-100 %



Net Loss







$ (436,253)

$ (101,468)



$ (334,785)

-330 %































Net Loss per Share



























Basic







$ (0.07)

$ (0.02)



$ (0.05)

-329 %



Diluted







$ (0.07)

$ (0.02)



$ (0.05)

-329 %

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic







6,622,596

6,602,984



19,612

0 %



Diluted







6,622,596

6,602,984



19,612

0 %































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (361,727)

$ 146,207



$ (507,934)

-347 %































Triad Business Bank





























































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















6/30/2023









6/30/2022

















































































Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Yield on Average Loans

























Average PPP Loans





$ 679,454

$ 2,016

1.190 %

$ 3,314,501

$ 111,590

13.504 % Average Core Loans





305,837,047

4,154,484

5.449 %

227,417,815

2,107,818

3.718 %































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 139,653,271

$ 1,090,464

3.132 %

$ 142,754,858

$ 873,881

2.455 %































Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets $ 476,448,446

$ 5,714,722

4.811 %

$ 404,352,657

$ 3,160,318

3.135 %































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 341,864,123

$ 2,992,788

3.511 %

$ 246,148,158

$ 364,782

0.594 %































Net Interest Margin



























Interest Income









$ 5,714,722









$ 3,160,318



Interest Expense









2,992,788









364,782



Average Earnings Assets



$ 476,448,446









$ 404,352,657







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,721,934

2.291 %





$ 2,795,536

2.773 %































Loan to Asset Ratio



























Loan Balance





$ 316,210,980









$ 238,857,324







Total Assets





513,099,176





61.628 %

429,886,518





55.563 %































Leverage Ratio



























Tier 1 Capital





$ 55,886,056









$ 57,780,638







Average Total Assets



503,118,293









425,001,436







Average FRB Borrowings



-





11.108 %

2,332,853





13.670 %































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 132,643,745









$ 89,833,906







Standby Letters of Credit



267,240









27,240









































































Triad Business Bank











































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022































Assets



























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 52,211,693

$ 41,939,297

$ 30,177,676

$ 47,037,775

$ 46,737,951

Securities







139,889,880

136,775,960

137,158,352

135,237,677

139,131,597

Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-































PPP Loans





644,855

767,312

848,172

928,829

2,273,307

Core Loans





315,566,125

300,203,024

272,200,717

252,906,111

236,584,017

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(3,509,593)

(3,354,606)

(3,418,841)

(3,161,326)

(2,956,667)

Loans, Net





312,701,387

297,615,730

269,630,048

250,673,614

235,900,657































Other Assets





8,296,216

8,598,657

8,142,741

8,379,460

8,116,313

Total Assets





$ 513,099,176

$ 484,929,644

$ 445,108,817

$ 441,328,526

$ 429,886,518































Liabilities

























Demand Deposits





$ 104,796,822

$ 106,109,354

$ 176,820,321

$ 134,843,448

$ 146,584,560

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



29,689,563

26,977,867

-

-

-

Commercial Operating Accounts

134,486,385

133,087,221

176,820,321

134,843,448

146,584,560































Interest-bearing NOW



19,885,942

5,468,207

13,209,174

19,567,049

32,071,869































Core MMA & Savings



95,250,866

169,575,165

159,857,410

195,380,253

165,238,615

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



78,325,692

20,430,098

-

-

-

Total MMA & Savings



173,576,558

190,005,263

159,857,410

195,380,253

165,238,615































Core Time Deposits





9,541,015

7,421,530

3,748,773

1,444,294

550

CDARS - Reciprocal





10,343,801

5,746,927

3,012,964

3,516,682

3,514,877

Brokered CDs





120,201,839

87,165,000

36,213,632

44,339,083

36,945,833

Total Time Deposits





140,086,655

100,333,457

42,975,369

49,300,059

40,461,260































Total Deposits





468,035,540

428,894,148

392,862,274

399,090,809

384,356,304

Other Borrowings





5,000,000

15,000,000

10,000,000

-

-

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

-

-

-

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



620,519

700,980

-

-

-

Other Liabilities





2,803,124

2,435,003

3,807,240

3,008,372

2,473,355

Total Liabilities





476,459,183

447,030,131

406,669,514

402,099,181

386,829,659































Shareholders' Equity























Common Stock





66,206,484

66,037,467

65,824,785

65,622,058

65,421,510

Accumulated Deficit





(10,320,428)

(9,884,175)

(7,334,490)

(7,413,290)

(7,640,872)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(19,246,063)

(18,253,779)

(20,050,992)

(18,979,423)

(14,723,779)

Total Shareholders' Equity



36,639,993

37,899,513

38,439,303

39,229,345

43,056,859































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 513,099,176

$ 484,929,644

$ 445,108,817

$ 441,328,526

$ 429,886,518































Shares Outstanding





6,693,965

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.47

$ 5.74

$ 5.82

$ 5.94

$ 6.52































Triad Business Bank

















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended













June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 2,016

$ 2,017

$ 2,267

$ 32,081

$ 111,590

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





4,154,484

3,533,828

3,221,915

2,639,317

2,107,818

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,090,464

1,011,613

966,457

926,042

873,881

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

391,371

308,571

356,933

155,882

61,152

Other Interest Income





76,387

60,029

46,138

22,127

5,877

Total Interest Income





5,714,722

4,916,058

4,593,710

3,775,449

3,160,318

































Interest Expense



























Interest on NOW Deposits





184,372

93,294

83,153

62,688

48,086

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,329,486

1,342,045

939,932

430,711

223,635

Interest on Time Deposits





1,228,575

591,865

235,806

162,894

76,666

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



170

-

-

470

717

Interest on Borrowings





187,215

180,360

41,303

33,733

12,928

Other Interest Expense





62,970

54,519

40,651

18,316

2,750

Total Interest Expense





2,992,788

2,262,083

1,340,845

708,812

364,782

Net Interest Income







2,721,934

2,653,975

3,252,865

3,066,637

2,795,536



Provision for Credit Losses



74,526

2,262,148

257,515

204,659

229,529

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

2,647,408

391,827

2,995,350

2,861,978

2,566,007

































Total Noninterest Income





163,673

193,706

162,873

303,701

146,953

































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



4,200

27,300

(94,500)

(2,856)

(46,893)

































Noninterest Expense

























Salaries & Benefits







2,110,577

2,061,734

2,086,924

2,052,870

1,901,183

Premises & Equipment





135,379

135,654

111,398

144,455

126,979

Total Other Noninterest Expense



1,005,578

839,972

758,263

720,716

721,227

Total Noninterest Expense





3,251,534

3,037,360

2,956,585

2,918,041

2,749,389



































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (436,253)

(2,424,527)

107,138

244,782

(83,322)



Income Tax





-

-

28,338

17,199

18,146



Net Income (Loss)





$ (436,253)

$ (2,424,527)

$ 78,800

$ 227,583

$ (101,468)

































Net Income (Loss) per Share



























Basic







$ (0.07)

$ (0.37)

$ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ (0.02)



Diluted







$ (0.07)

$ (0.37)

$ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ (0.02)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic







6,622,596

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984



Diluted







6,622,596

6,602,984

6,842,684

6,842,779

6,602,984

































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (361,727)

$ (162,379)

$ 364,653

$ 449,441

$ 146,207

































Triad Business Bank





























































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)

































































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended









6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

























































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Actual













































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 60,017

13.41 %

$ 60,210

14.03 %

$ 61,909

15.45 %

$ 61,370

16.26 %

$ 60,713

16.87 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 55,886

12.48 %

$ 56,154

13.09 %

$ 58,490

14.60 %

$ 58,209

15.42 %

$ 57,781

16.05 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 55,886

11.11 %

$ 56,154

11.73 %

$ 58,490

12.44 %

$ 58,209

13.06 %

$ 57,781

13.67 %































































































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 45,000

10.00 %

$ 43,000

10.00 %

$ 40,000

10.00 %

$ 38,000

10.00 %

$ 36,000

10.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 36,000

8.00 %

$ 34,000

8.00 %

$ 32,000

8.00 %

$ 30,000

8.00 %

$ 29,000

8.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 25,000

5.00 %

$ 24,000

5.00 %

$ 24,000

5.00 %

$ 22,000

5.00 %

$ 21,000

5.00 %

















































































































































Triad Business Bank













































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)











































Tangible Book Value

















































Actual

6/30/2023

Non-GAAP

6/30/2023

























Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 36,639,993

$ 36,639,993



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-

2,258,470



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-

19,246,063



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity







$ 36,639,993

$ 58,144,526























































Shares Outstanding









6,693,965

6,693,965



Tangible Book Value per Share







$ 5.47

$ 8.69























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$ 3.22





























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at June 30, 2023 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.









































Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



































Pre-provision Income (Loss)



























































Qtr Ended

6/30/2023

Qtr Ended

6/30/2022



Income (Loss) Before Income Tax







$ (436,253)

$ (83,322)



Provision for Loan Losses









74,526

229,529



Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)

$ (361,727)

$ 146,207





























The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.



















































