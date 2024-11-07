Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC"), November 7, 2024, Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Results

Triad Business Bank

Nov 07, 2024, 09:27 ET

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024

Overview

In the third quarter, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") reported an $846,000 improvement in core operating results (net income before provision for credit losses and tax expense, a non-GAAP measurement) which resulted in the Bank having core operating income of $236,000 compared to a loss of $610,000 the previous linked quarter.  Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Bank made significant progress in the third quarter executing on several key initiatives, including reducing operating expenses, narrowing its sales focus and expanding the Bank's margins.  Noninterest expense declined $370,000 from the previous quarter due primarily to lower compensation cost for employees and Board of Directors.  Net interest income increased $254,000 on a wider net interest margin and a growing balance sheet, where both regulatory capital and tangible book values grew.  Total regulatory capital increased $326,000 to $64.9 million due to positive operating income, and tangible book value increased 3% primarily from a decline in comprehensive loss on investment securities held for sale."

Hamadi continued, "While the Bank had many favorable trends during the third quarter, we moved a commercial relationship of $1.5 million in loans on industrial equipment to a nonaccrual loan status, which means the Bank no longer anticipates collecting all its future interest and principal on these loans.  At quarter end, these loans represented 0.40% of the Bank's total loan portfolio.  During the quarter, the Bank made a specific provision for credit losses against this loan relationship of $377,000 and an additional provision for the general allowance for credit losses of $607,000 for a total provision of $984,000.  The Bank's allowance for credit losses totaled 1.23% of loans outstanding at quarter end compared to 1.02% at June 30.  The Bank's allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was 0.36% at quarter end compared to 0.29% the prior quarter end."

Income Statement Comparison 

The Bank's net loss totaled $748,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to a net loss of $611,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.  Core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, reflected earnings of $236,000 for the third quarter compared to a loss of $610,000 for the linked quarter.

Net interest income increased $254,000 to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $2.7 million for the linked quarter.  The Bank's net interest margin for the third quarter increased 16 basis points to 2.25% compared to the linked quarter. 

Interest income increased $165,000, or 2%, to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $7.0 million in the linked quarter.  The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $7.4 million during the quarter to $369.1 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.17% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 6.10% in the second quarter of 2024.  The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.57% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.51% in the second quarter.  

Noninterest income increased 215% to $325,000 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $103,000 in the linked quarter.  There was interest rate swap fee income of $83,000 in the third quarter.  There was a small gain on securities of $13,000 in the third quarter compared to a loss of $119,000 in the second quarter of 2024.  The second quarter loss was due essentially to a one-time loss of $136,000 on the sale of a SBIC investment.

Noninterest expense decreased $370,000 in the third quarter of 2024 over the linked quarter resulting predominantly from the operating cost reduction initiative implemented in the second quarter.  In connection with this expense reduction, there was a one-time severance expense of $87,000 recognized in the second quarter.  Salaries and benefits expense decreased $152,000, or 7%, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter due to the elimination of positions.  The Bank had 56 employees at the end of September and June 2024 compared to 61 employees at the end of March 2024.  Other operating expenses decreased $124,000 for the third quarter of 2024 over the previous quarter due principally to decreases in professional fees and director compensation expense.

Balance Sheet Comparison 

Total assets increased $13.8 million to $535.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $521.4 million at June 30, 2024.  During the third quarter of 2024, loans increased $8.2 million and deposits increased $32.9 million.  Core customer deposit growth represented $31.4 million of the deposit increase during the third quarter.  Other borrowings decreased $21.0 million to $9.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $30.0 million at June 30, 2024. 

Shareholders' equity increased $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2024 to $45.0 million.  Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI") improved by $2.3 million in the third quarter to a loss of $14.8 million from a loss of $17.1 million in the prior quarter.  The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital.  The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss.  Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses.  Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets. 

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at September 30, 2024:

Capital and Capital Ratios



Quarter Ended





9/30/2024





Amount

Ratio

Actual






(dollars in thousands)













Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$  64,907

13.05 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$  59,848

12.03 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$  59,848

10.91 %








Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under



   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions



(dollars in thousands)













Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$  50,000

10.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$  40,000

8.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$  27,000

5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's outstanding loans increased $8.2 million, or 2%, to $371.6 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $363.4 million at June 30, 2024 and increased $42.6 million, or 13%, from $329.0 million at September 30, 2023.  While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $137.6 million, bringing total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $509.2 million at September 30, 2024.  For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans.  As of September 30, 2024, approximately 50% of the Bank's outstanding loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification

Quarter Ended

Percentage of

Loan Category

9/30/2024

Loan Portfolio

Other Construction & Land Development

$        65,242,160

Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate

120,548,809

   Total Commercial Real Estate

185,790,969

50 %





Owner-occupied Real Estate

99,333,612

C&I

85,692,576

   Total C&I

185,026,188

50 %





Other Revolving Loans

794,533

0 %





Total

$      371,611,690

Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses

The Bank has $1.5 million in nonaccrual loans to one credit relationship at September 30, 2024 compared to no nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024.  The provision for credit losses was $984,000 for the third quarter that included $377,000 in specific reserves for the nonaccrual relationship.  

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $4.6 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2024, which were 1.23% and 1.02% of outstanding loans, respectively.  The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $499,000, or 0.36% of the unfunded commitments, at September 30, 2024 compared to $366,000, or 0.29%, at June 30, 2024.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.63 at September 30, 2024.  On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $7.83 at September 30, 2024.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.7 million.  This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized.  At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity.  At September 30, 2024, the Bank had an aggregate AOCI loss of $14.8 million.  Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to their face values at maturity.  Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

In late September, the Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds target rate by 50 basis points and signaled additional rate reductions would be considered.  We expect the Bank's net interest margin to steadily rise over the next two years although there could be some compression in the margin in the near term as further rate reductions occur.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.  For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").  The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance.  These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for credit losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI.  Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank.  These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared.  These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank




















Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

$ Change

% Change















Assets












Cash & Due from Banks

$              30,648,321

$              21,551,174

$               9,097,147

42 %

Securities



128,716,405

130,253,022

(1,536,617)

-1 %

Federal Funds Sold


-

-

-

0 %















Loans



371,611,690

363,409,566

8,202,124

2 %

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(4,559,992)

(3,708,405)

(851,587)

-23 %

Loans, Net


367,051,698

359,701,161

7,350,537

2 %















Other Assets


8,760,394

9,915,475

(1,155,081)

-12 %

Total Assets


$            535,176,818

$            521,420,832

$              13,755,986

3 %















Liabilities











Demand Deposits


$            123,144,094

$            109,414,180

$              13,729,914

13 %

ICS Reciprocal - Checking

4,692,723

4,089

4,688,634

N/M

  Commercial Operating Accounts

127,836,817

109,418,269

18,418,548

17 %















Interest-bearing NOW

19,405,621

19,161,806

243,815

1 %















Core MMA & Savings

87,007,973

93,142,481

(6,134,508)

-7 %

ICS Reciprocal - MMA

49,159,929

32,959,556

16,200,373

49 %

  Total MMA & Savings

136,167,902

126,102,037

10,065,865

8 %















Core Time Deposits


29,305,651

26,866,489

2,439,162

9 %

CDARS - Reciprocal


19,233,313

18,975,442

257,871

1 %

Brokered CDs


145,377,533

143,942,948

1,434,585

1 %

  Total Time Deposits


193,916,497

189,784,879

4,131,618

2 %















Total Deposits


477,326,837

444,466,991

32,859,846

7 %

Other Borrowings


9,000,000

30,000,000

(21,000,000)

-70 %

Federal Funds Purchased

-

-

-

0 %

ACL on Unfunded Commitments

498,632

366,167

132,465

36 %

Other Liabilities


3,336,685

3,174,047

162,638

5 %

Total Liabilities


490,162,154

478,007,205

12,154,949

3 %















Shareholders' Equity










Common Stock


73,086,971

72,997,463

89,508

0 %

Accumulated Deficit


(13,239,432)

(12,491,018)

(748,414)

-6 %

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(14,832,875)

(17,092,818)

2,259,943

13 %

Total Shareholders' Equity

45,014,664

43,413,627

1,601,037

4 %















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$            535,176,818

$            521,420,832

$              13,755,986

3 %















Shares Outstanding


7,989,860

7,985,194

4,666

0 %

Tangible Book Value per Share

$                       5.63

$                       5.44

$                       0.19

3 %














Triad Business Bank























Income Statement (Unaudited)


For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended











September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

$ Change

% Change

Interest Income












Interest & Fees on Loans


$                            5,727,249

$                            5,483,641

$                               243,608

4 %

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities

1,082,175

1,087,361

(5,186)

0 %

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

300,897

369,258

(68,361)

-19 %

Other Interest Income


80,740

85,328

(4,588)

-5 %

Total Interest Income


7,191,061

7,025,588

165,473

2 %
















Interest Expense












Interest on Checking Deposits


206,359

216,178

(9,819)

-5 %

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits 

1,317,088

1,427,510

(110,422)

-8 %

Interest on Time Deposits


2,356,834

2,501,019

(144,185)

-6 %

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased

-

155

(155)

-100 %

Interest on Borrowings


298,956

122,057

176,899

145 %

Other Interest Expense


65,224

65,692

(468)

-1 %

Total Interest Expense


4,244,461

4,332,611

(88,150)

-2 %

Net Interest Income



2,946,600

2,692,977

253,623

9 %


Provision for Credit Losses

984,052

291

983,761

N/M

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

1,962,548

2,692,686

(730,138)

-27 %
















Total Noninterest Income


325,482

103,409

222,073

215 %
















Noninterest Expense











Salaries & Benefits



1,938,269

2,089,993

(151,724)

-7 %

Severance - One-time Expense


-

87,153

(87,153)

-100 %

Premises & Equipment


124,197

131,464

(7,267)

-6 %

Total Other Noninterest Expense

973,977

1,098,106

(124,129)

-11 %

Total Noninterest Expense


3,036,443

3,406,716

(370,273)

-11 %

















Loss Before Income Tax

(748,413)

(610,621)

(137,792)

-23 %


Income Tax


-

-

-

0 %


 Net Loss 



$                      (748,413)

$                      (610,621)

$                      (137,792)

-23 %
















Net Loss per Share













Basic



$                           (0.09)

$                           (0.09)

$                           (0.00)

0 %


Diluted



$                           (0.09)

$                           (0.09)

$                           (0.00)

0 %

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding











Basic



7,988,720

6,800,657

1,188,063

17 %


Diluted



7,988,720

6,800,657

1,188,063

17 %
















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)

$                       235,639

$                      (610,330)

$                       845,969

139 %















Triad Business Bank






























Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended




Quarter Ended








9/30/2024




6/30/2024








































Interest




Interest








Income/

Yield/


Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate
















Yield on Average Loans 

$   369,122,453

$        5,727,249

6.173 %

$      361,771,395

$          5,483,641

6.096 %
















Yield on Average Investment Securities

$   129,426,737

$        1,082,175

3.326 %

$      130,130,898

$          1,087,361

3.361 %
















Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets

$   522,164,299

$        7,191,061

5.479 %

$      519,890,371

$          7,025,588

5.435 %
















Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$   369,159,154

$        4,244,461

4.574 %

$      386,698,922

$          4,332,611

4.506 %
















Net Interest Margin













Interest Income 




$        7,191,061




$          7,025,588

Interest Expense




4,244,461




4,332,611

Average Earnings Assets

$   522,164,299




$      519,890,371



Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin

$        2,946,600

2.245 %


$          2,692,977

2.083 %
















Loan to Asset Ratio













Loan Balance


$   371,611,690




$      363,409,566



Total Assets


535,176,818


69.437 %

521,420,832


69.696 %
















Leverage Ratio













Tier 1 Capital


$     59,847,539




$         60,506,445



Average Total Assets

548,333,546


10.914 %

547,797,162


11.045 %
















Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit

$   137,621,753




$      127,353,161



Standby Letters of Credit

169,012




186,252



































Triad Business Bank





















Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023
















Assets













Cash & Due from Banks

$              30,648,321

$              21,551,174

$              30,489,026

$              33,610,971

$              28,774,582

Securities



128,716,405

130,253,022

131,199,978

137,537,443

135,448,032

Federal Funds Sold


-

-

-

-

-
















Loans



371,611,690

363,409,566

359,199,494

334,142,073

328,954,619

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(4,559,992)

(3,708,405)

(3,681,954)

(3,729,925)

(3,738,836)

Loans, Net


367,051,698

359,701,161

355,517,540

330,412,148

325,215,783
















Other Assets


8,760,394

9,915,475

9,943,701

9,591,119

8,845,602

Total Assets


$            535,176,818

$            521,420,832

$            527,150,245

$            511,151,681

$            498,283,999
















Liabilities












Demand Deposits


$            123,144,094

$            109,414,180

$            102,564,892

$              99,389,815

$            101,103,791

ICS Reciprocal - Checking

4,692,723

4,089

11,390,196

14,204,733

11,241,300

  Commercial Operating Accounts

127,836,817

109,418,269

113,955,088

113,594,548

112,345,091
















Interest-bearing NOW

19,405,621

19,161,806

21,532,867

22,518,830

20,914,221
















Core MMA & Savings

87,007,973

93,142,481

102,969,388

85,891,021

95,161,537

ICS Reciprocal - MMA

49,159,929

32,959,556

42,157,824

76,963,368

73,887,703

  Total MMA & Savings

136,167,902

126,102,037

145,127,212

162,854,389

169,049,240
















Core Time Deposits


29,305,651

26,866,489

21,153,172

11,019,913

10,598,293

CDARS - Reciprocal


19,233,313

18,975,442

11,701,169

10,601,322

9,555,900

Brokered CDs


145,377,533

143,942,948

164,119,991

139,859,453

129,584,145

  Total Time Deposits


193,916,497

189,784,879

196,974,332

161,480,688

149,738,338
















Total Deposits


477,326,837

444,466,991

477,589,499

460,448,455

452,046,890

Other Borrowings


9,000,000

30,000,000

9,000,000

9,000,000

9,000,000

Federal Funds Purchased

-

-

-

-

-

ACL on Unfunded Commitments

498,632

366,167

392,328

678,444

647,068

Other Liabilities


3,336,685

3,174,047

3,205,767

3,422,078

2,750,602

Total Liabilities


490,162,154

478,007,205

490,187,594

473,548,977

464,444,560
















Shareholders' Equity











Common Stock


73,086,971

72,997,463

66,938,869

66,692,747

66,448,450

Accumulated Deficit


(13,239,432)

(12,491,018)

(11,880,398)

(11,779,488)

(10,978,995)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(14,832,875)

(17,092,818)

(18,095,820)

(17,310,555)

(21,630,016)

Total Shareholders' Equity

45,014,664

43,413,627

36,962,651

37,602,704

33,839,439
















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$            535,176,818

$            521,420,832

$            527,150,245

$            511,151,681

$            498,283,999
















Shares Outstanding


7,989,860

7,985,194

6,695,121

6,695,121

6,693,965

Tangible Book Value per Share

$                       5.63

$                       5.44

$                       5.52

$                       5.62

$                       5.06















Triad Business Bank
























Income Statement (Unaudited)


For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended







September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Interest Income













Interest & Fees on Loans


$                            5,727,249

$                            5,483,641

$                            5,253,323

$                            4,853,516

$                                4,547,570

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities

1,082,175

1,087,361

1,090,009

1,170,658

1,171,364

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

300,897

369,258

283,289

322,412

405,520

Other Interest Income


80,740

85,328

87,369

83,452

82,167

Total Interest Income


7,191,061

7,025,588

6,713,990

6,430,038

6,206,621

















Interest Expense













Interest on Checking Deposits


206,359

216,178

218,511

233,811

217,879

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits 

1,317,088

1,427,510

1,430,372

1,484,151

1,508,522

Interest on Time Deposits


2,356,834

2,501,019

2,161,020

1,829,874

1,608,518

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased

-

155

-

-

-

Interest on Borrowings


298,956

122,057

200,034

223,442

161,457

Other Interest Expense


65,224

65,692

66,637

67,927

67,359

Total Interest Expense


4,244,461

4,332,611

4,076,574

3,839,205

3,563,735

Net Interest Income



2,946,600

2,692,977

2,637,416

2,590,833

2,642,886


Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

984,052

291

(334,087)

322,715

255,792

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

1,962,548

2,692,686

2,971,503

2,268,118

2,387,094

















Total Noninterest Income


325,482

103,409

304,219

300,928

183,114

















Noninterest Expense












Salaries & Benefits



1,938,269

2,089,993

2,210,023

2,276,590

2,155,982

Severance - One-time Expense


-

87,153

-

-

-

Premises & Equipment


124,197

131,464

136,442

137,398

125,426

Total Other Noninterest Expense

973,977

1,098,106

1,030,167

955,551

947,367

Total Noninterest Expense


3,036,443

3,406,716

3,376,632

3,369,539

3,228,775


















Loss Before Income Tax

(748,413)

(610,621)

(100,910)

(800,493)

(658,567)


Income Tax


-

-

-

-

-


 Net Loss 



$                      (748,413)

$                      (610,621)

$                      (100,910)

$                      (800,493)

$                         (658,567)

















Net Loss per Share














Basic



$                           (0.09)

$                           (0.09)

$                           (0.02)

$                           (0.12)

$                              (0.10)


Diluted



$                           (0.09)

$                           (0.09)

$                           (0.02)

$                           (0.12)

$                              (0.10)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding












Basic



7,988,720

6,800,657

6,695,121

6,694,694

6,693,965


Diluted



7,988,720

6,800,657

6,695,121

6,694,694

6,693,965

















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)

$                       235,639

$                      (610,330)

$                      (434,997)

$                      (477,778)

$                         (402,775)
















Triad Business Bank














































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)
















































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended





9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023





























Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Actual






















(dollars in thousands)













































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 64,907

13.05 %

$ 64,581

13.26 %

$ 59,133

12.22 %

$ 59,322

12.70 %

$ 59,855

12.89 %
























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 59,848

12.03 %

$ 60,507

12.43 %

$ 55,059

11.38 %

$ 54,913

11.76 %

$ 55,469

11.94 %
























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 59,848

10.91 %

$ 60,507

11.05 %

$ 55,059

10.37 %

$ 54,913

10.52 %

$ 55,469

10.76 %
















































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under



















   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions



















(dollars in thousands)













































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 50,000

10.00 %

$ 49,000

10.00 %

$ 48,000

10.00 %

$ 47,000

10.00 %

$ 46,000

10.00 %
























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 40,000

8.00 %

$ 39,000

8.00 %

$ 39,000

8.00 %

$ 37,000

8.00 %

$ 37,000

8.00 %
























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 26,000

5.00 %

$ 26,000

5.00 %








































































Triad Business Bank






















Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)





















Tangible Book Value
























Actual
9/30/2024

Non-GAAP
9/30/2024

Total Shareholders' Equity




$ 45,014,664

$ 45,014,664

Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance

-

2,749,132

Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

-

14,832,875

Adjusted Shareholders' Equity



$ 45,014,664

$ 62,596,671



























Shares Outstanding




7,989,860

7,989,860

Tangible Book Value per Share



$            5.63

$            7.83



























Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value



$            2.20














During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset.  When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated.  This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at September 30, 2024 had there been no valuation allowance at that date. 











Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss.  Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.













Pre-provision Income (Loss)





























Qtr Ended
9/30/2024

Qtr Ended
6/30/2024

Loss Before Income Tax




$    (748,413)

$    (610,621)

Provision for Credit Losses




984,052

291

Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)

$      235,639

$    (610,330)














The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.
























SOURCE Triad Business Bank

