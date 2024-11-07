Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC"), November 7, 2024, Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

In the third quarter, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") reported an $846,000 improvement in core operating results (net income before provision for credit losses and tax expense, a non-GAAP measurement) which resulted in the Bank having core operating income of $236,000 compared to a loss of $610,000 the previous linked quarter. Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Bank made significant progress in the third quarter executing on several key initiatives, including reducing operating expenses, narrowing its sales focus and expanding the Bank's margins. Noninterest expense declined $370,000 from the previous quarter due primarily to lower compensation cost for employees and Board of Directors. Net interest income increased $254,000 on a wider net interest margin and a growing balance sheet, where both regulatory capital and tangible book values grew. Total regulatory capital increased $326,000 to $64.9 million due to positive operating income, and tangible book value increased 3% primarily from a decline in comprehensive loss on investment securities held for sale."

Hamadi continued, "While the Bank had many favorable trends during the third quarter, we moved a commercial relationship of $1.5 million in loans on industrial equipment to a nonaccrual loan status, which means the Bank no longer anticipates collecting all its future interest and principal on these loans. At quarter end, these loans represented 0.40% of the Bank's total loan portfolio. During the quarter, the Bank made a specific provision for credit losses against this loan relationship of $377,000 and an additional provision for the general allowance for credit losses of $607,000 for a total provision of $984,000. The Bank's allowance for credit losses totaled 1.23% of loans outstanding at quarter end compared to 1.02% at June 30. The Bank's allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was 0.36% at quarter end compared to 0.29% the prior quarter end."

Income Statement Comparison

The Bank's net loss totaled $748,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to a net loss of $611,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, reflected earnings of $236,000 for the third quarter compared to a loss of $610,000 for the linked quarter.

Net interest income increased $254,000 to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $2.7 million for the linked quarter. The Bank's net interest margin for the third quarter increased 16 basis points to 2.25% compared to the linked quarter.

Interest income increased $165,000, or 2%, to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $7.0 million in the linked quarter. The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $7.4 million during the quarter to $369.1 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.17% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 6.10% in the second quarter of 2024. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.57% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.51% in the second quarter.

Noninterest income increased 215% to $325,000 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $103,000 in the linked quarter. There was interest rate swap fee income of $83,000 in the third quarter. There was a small gain on securities of $13,000 in the third quarter compared to a loss of $119,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter loss was due essentially to a one-time loss of $136,000 on the sale of a SBIC investment.

Noninterest expense decreased $370,000 in the third quarter of 2024 over the linked quarter resulting predominantly from the operating cost reduction initiative implemented in the second quarter. In connection with this expense reduction, there was a one-time severance expense of $87,000 recognized in the second quarter. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $152,000, or 7%, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter due to the elimination of positions. The Bank had 56 employees at the end of September and June 2024 compared to 61 employees at the end of March 2024. Other operating expenses decreased $124,000 for the third quarter of 2024 over the previous quarter due principally to decreases in professional fees and director compensation expense.

Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $13.8 million to $535.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $521.4 million at June 30, 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, loans increased $8.2 million and deposits increased $32.9 million. Core customer deposit growth represented $31.4 million of the deposit increase during the third quarter. Other borrowings decreased $21.0 million to $9.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $30.0 million at June 30, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2024 to $45.0 million. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI") improved by $2.3 million in the third quarter to a loss of $14.8 million from a loss of $17.1 million in the prior quarter. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at September 30, 2024:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









9/30/2024









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 64,907

13.05 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 59,848

12.03 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 59,848

10.91 %















Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 50,000

10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 40,000

8.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 27,000

5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's outstanding loans increased $8.2 million, or 2%, to $371.6 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $363.4 million at June 30, 2024 and increased $42.6 million, or 13%, from $329.0 million at September 30, 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $137.6 million, bringing total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $509.2 million at September 30, 2024. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of September 30, 2024, approximately 50% of the Bank's outstanding loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification





Quarter Ended

Percentage of Loan Category

9/30/2024

Loan Portfolio Other Construction & Land Development

$ 65,242,160



Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate

120,548,809



Total Commercial Real Estate

185,790,969

50 %









Owner-occupied Real Estate

99,333,612



C&I

85,692,576



Total C&I

185,026,188

50 %









Other Revolving Loans

794,533

0 %









Total

$ 371,611,690





Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses

The Bank has $1.5 million in nonaccrual loans to one credit relationship at September 30, 2024 compared to no nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $984,000 for the third quarter that included $377,000 in specific reserves for the nonaccrual relationship.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $4.6 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2024, which were 1.23% and 1.02% of outstanding loans, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $499,000, or 0.36% of the unfunded commitments, at September 30, 2024 compared to $366,000, or 0.29%, at June 30, 2024.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.63 at September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $7.83 at September 30, 2024.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.7 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At September 30, 2024, the Bank had an aggregate AOCI loss of $14.8 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to their face values at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

In late September, the Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds target rate by 50 basis points and signaled additional rate reductions would be considered. We expect the Bank's net interest margin to steadily rise over the next two years although there could be some compression in the margin in the near term as further rate reductions occur.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for credit losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank









































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024



$ Change

% Change





























Assets

























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 30,648,321

$ 21,551,174



$ 9,097,147

42 %

Securities







128,716,405

130,253,022



(1,536,617)

-1 %

Federal Funds Sold





-

-



-

0 %





























Loans







371,611,690

363,409,566



8,202,124

2 %

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(4,559,992)

(3,708,405)



(851,587)

-23 %

Loans, Net





367,051,698

359,701,161



7,350,537

2 %





























Other Assets





8,760,394

9,915,475



(1,155,081)

-12 %

Total Assets





$ 535,176,818

$ 521,420,832



$ 13,755,986

3 %





























Liabilities























Demand Deposits





$ 123,144,094

$ 109,414,180



$ 13,729,914

13 %

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



4,692,723

4,089



4,688,634

N/M

Commercial Operating Accounts

127,836,817

109,418,269



18,418,548

17 %





























Interest-bearing NOW



19,405,621

19,161,806



243,815

1 %





























Core MMA & Savings



87,007,973

93,142,481



(6,134,508)

-7 %

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



49,159,929

32,959,556



16,200,373

49 %

Total MMA & Savings



136,167,902

126,102,037



10,065,865

8 %





























Core Time Deposits





29,305,651

26,866,489



2,439,162

9 %

CDARS - Reciprocal





19,233,313

18,975,442



257,871

1 %

Brokered CDs





145,377,533

143,942,948



1,434,585

1 %

Total Time Deposits





193,916,497

189,784,879



4,131,618

2 %





























Total Deposits





477,326,837

444,466,991



32,859,846

7 %

Other Borrowings





9,000,000

30,000,000



(21,000,000)

-70 %

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-



-

0 %

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



498,632

366,167



132,465

36 %

Other Liabilities





3,336,685

3,174,047



162,638

5 %

Total Liabilities





490,162,154

478,007,205



12,154,949

3 %





























Shareholders' Equity





















Common Stock





73,086,971

72,997,463



89,508

0 %

Accumulated Deficit





(13,239,432)

(12,491,018)



(748,414)

-6 %

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(14,832,875)

(17,092,818)



2,259,943

13 %

Total Shareholders' Equity



45,014,664

43,413,627



1,601,037

4 %





























Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 535,176,818

$ 521,420,832



$ 13,755,986

3 %





























Shares Outstanding





7,989,860

7,985,194



4,666

0 %

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.63

$ 5.44



$ 0.19

3 %





























Triad Business Bank















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended























September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024



$ Change

% Change

Interest Income

























Interest & Fees on Loans





$ 5,727,249

$ 5,483,641



$ 243,608

4 %

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,082,175

1,087,361



(5,186)

0 %

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



300,897

369,258



(68,361)

-19 %

Other Interest Income





80,740

85,328



(4,588)

-5 %

Total Interest Income





7,191,061

7,025,588



165,473

2 %































Interest Expense

























Interest on Checking Deposits





206,359

216,178



(9,819)

-5 %

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,317,088

1,427,510



(110,422)

-8 %

Interest on Time Deposits





2,356,834

2,501,019



(144,185)

-6 %

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

155



(155)

-100 %

Interest on Borrowings





298,956

122,057



176,899

145 %

Other Interest Expense





65,224

65,692



(468)

-1 %

Total Interest Expense





4,244,461

4,332,611



(88,150)

-2 %

Net Interest Income







2,946,600

2,692,977



253,623

9 %



Provision for Credit Losses



984,052

291



983,761

N/M

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



1,962,548

2,692,686



(730,138)

-27 %































Total Noninterest Income





325,482

103,409



222,073

215 %































Noninterest Expense























Salaries & Benefits







1,938,269

2,089,993



(151,724)

-7 %

Severance - One-time Expense





-

87,153



(87,153)

-100 %

Premises & Equipment





124,197

131,464



(7,267)

-6 %

Total Other Noninterest Expense



973,977

1,098,106



(124,129)

-11 %

Total Noninterest Expense





3,036,443

3,406,716



(370,273)

-11 %

































Loss Before Income Tax



(748,413)

(610,621)



(137,792)

-23 %



Income Tax





-

-



-

0 %



Net Loss







$ (748,413)

$ (610,621)



$ (137,792)

-23 %































Net Loss per Share



























Basic







$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)



$ (0.00)

0 %



Diluted







$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)



$ (0.00)

0 %

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic







7,988,720

6,800,657



1,188,063

17 %



Diluted







7,988,720

6,800,657



1,188,063

17 %































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 235,639

$ (610,330)



$ 845,969

139 %































Triad Business Bank





























































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















9/30/2024









6/30/2024

















































































Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate































Yield on Average Loans



$ 369,122,453

$ 5,727,249

6.173 %

$ 361,771,395

$ 5,483,641

6.096 %































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 129,426,737

$ 1,082,175

3.326 %

$ 130,130,898

$ 1,087,361

3.361 %































Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets $ 522,164,299

$ 7,191,061

5.479 %

$ 519,890,371

$ 7,025,588

5.435 %































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 369,159,154

$ 4,244,461

4.574 %

$ 386,698,922

$ 4,332,611

4.506 %































Net Interest Margin



























Interest Income









$ 7,191,061









$ 7,025,588



Interest Expense









4,244,461









4,332,611



Average Earnings Assets



$ 522,164,299









$ 519,890,371







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,946,600

2.245 %





$ 2,692,977

2.083 %































Loan to Asset Ratio



























Loan Balance





$ 371,611,690









$ 363,409,566







Total Assets





535,176,818





69.437 %

521,420,832





69.696 %































Leverage Ratio



























Tier 1 Capital





$ 59,847,539









$ 60,506,445







Average Total Assets



548,333,546





10.914 %

547,797,162





11.045 %































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 137,621,753









$ 127,353,161







Standby Letters of Credit



169,012









186,252









































































Triad Business Bank











































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023































Assets



























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 30,648,321

$ 21,551,174

$ 30,489,026

$ 33,610,971

$ 28,774,582

Securities







128,716,405

130,253,022

131,199,978

137,537,443

135,448,032

Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-































Loans







371,611,690

363,409,566

359,199,494

334,142,073

328,954,619

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(4,559,992)

(3,708,405)

(3,681,954)

(3,729,925)

(3,738,836)

Loans, Net





367,051,698

359,701,161

355,517,540

330,412,148

325,215,783































Other Assets





8,760,394

9,915,475

9,943,701

9,591,119

8,845,602

Total Assets





$ 535,176,818

$ 521,420,832

$ 527,150,245

$ 511,151,681

$ 498,283,999































Liabilities

























Demand Deposits





$ 123,144,094

$ 109,414,180

$ 102,564,892

$ 99,389,815

$ 101,103,791

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



4,692,723

4,089

11,390,196

14,204,733

11,241,300

Commercial Operating Accounts

127,836,817

109,418,269

113,955,088

113,594,548

112,345,091































Interest-bearing NOW



19,405,621

19,161,806

21,532,867

22,518,830

20,914,221































Core MMA & Savings



87,007,973

93,142,481

102,969,388

85,891,021

95,161,537

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



49,159,929

32,959,556

42,157,824

76,963,368

73,887,703

Total MMA & Savings



136,167,902

126,102,037

145,127,212

162,854,389

169,049,240































Core Time Deposits





29,305,651

26,866,489

21,153,172

11,019,913

10,598,293

CDARS - Reciprocal





19,233,313

18,975,442

11,701,169

10,601,322

9,555,900

Brokered CDs





145,377,533

143,942,948

164,119,991

139,859,453

129,584,145

Total Time Deposits





193,916,497

189,784,879

196,974,332

161,480,688

149,738,338































Total Deposits





477,326,837

444,466,991

477,589,499

460,448,455

452,046,890

Other Borrowings





9,000,000

30,000,000

9,000,000

9,000,000

9,000,000

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

-

-

-

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



498,632

366,167

392,328

678,444

647,068

Other Liabilities





3,336,685

3,174,047

3,205,767

3,422,078

2,750,602

Total Liabilities





490,162,154

478,007,205

490,187,594

473,548,977

464,444,560































Shareholders' Equity























Common Stock





73,086,971

72,997,463

66,938,869

66,692,747

66,448,450

Accumulated Deficit





(13,239,432)

(12,491,018)

(11,880,398)

(11,779,488)

(10,978,995)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(14,832,875)

(17,092,818)

(18,095,820)

(17,310,555)

(21,630,016)

Total Shareholders' Equity



45,014,664

43,413,627

36,962,651

37,602,704

33,839,439































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 535,176,818

$ 521,420,832

$ 527,150,245

$ 511,151,681

$ 498,283,999































Shares Outstanding





7,989,860

7,985,194

6,695,121

6,695,121

6,693,965

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.63

$ 5.44

$ 5.52

$ 5.62

$ 5.06































Triad Business Bank

















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended













September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on Loans





$ 5,727,249

$ 5,483,641

$ 5,253,323

$ 4,853,516

$ 4,547,570

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,082,175

1,087,361

1,090,009

1,170,658

1,171,364

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



300,897

369,258

283,289

322,412

405,520

Other Interest Income





80,740

85,328

87,369

83,452

82,167

Total Interest Income





7,191,061

7,025,588

6,713,990

6,430,038

6,206,621

































Interest Expense



























Interest on Checking Deposits





206,359

216,178

218,511

233,811

217,879

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,317,088

1,427,510

1,430,372

1,484,151

1,508,522

Interest on Time Deposits





2,356,834

2,501,019

2,161,020

1,829,874

1,608,518

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

155

-

-

-

Interest on Borrowings





298,956

122,057

200,034

223,442

161,457

Other Interest Expense





65,224

65,692

66,637

67,927

67,359

Total Interest Expense





4,244,461

4,332,611

4,076,574

3,839,205

3,563,735

Net Interest Income







2,946,600

2,692,977

2,637,416

2,590,833

2,642,886



Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses 984,052

291

(334,087)

322,715

255,792

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL



1,962,548

2,692,686

2,971,503

2,268,118

2,387,094

































Total Noninterest Income





325,482

103,409

304,219

300,928

183,114

































Noninterest Expense

























Salaries & Benefits







1,938,269

2,089,993

2,210,023

2,276,590

2,155,982

Severance - One-time Expense





-

87,153

-

-

-

Premises & Equipment





124,197

131,464

136,442

137,398

125,426

Total Other Noninterest Expense



973,977

1,098,106

1,030,167

955,551

947,367

Total Noninterest Expense





3,036,443

3,406,716

3,376,632

3,369,539

3,228,775



































Loss Before Income Tax



(748,413)

(610,621)

(100,910)

(800,493)

(658,567)



Income Tax





-

-

-

-

-



Net Loss







$ (748,413)

$ (610,621)

$ (100,910)

$ (800,493)

$ (658,567)

































Net Loss per Share





























Basic







$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.10)



Diluted







$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.10)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic







7,988,720

6,800,657

6,695,121

6,694,694

6,693,965



Diluted







7,988,720

6,800,657

6,695,121

6,694,694

6,693,965

































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 235,639

$ (610,330)

$ (434,997)

$ (477,778)

$ (402,775)

































Triad Business Bank





























































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)

































































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended









9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

























































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Actual













































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 64,907

13.05 %

$ 64,581

13.26 %

$ 59,133

12.22 %

$ 59,322

12.70 %

$ 59,855

12.89 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 59,848

12.03 %

$ 60,507

12.43 %

$ 55,059

11.38 %

$ 54,913

11.76 %

$ 55,469

11.94 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 59,848

10.91 %

$ 60,507

11.05 %

$ 55,059

10.37 %

$ 54,913

10.52 %

$ 55,469

10.76 %































































































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 50,000

10.00 %

$ 49,000

10.00 %

$ 48,000

10.00 %

$ 47,000

10.00 %

$ 46,000

10.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 40,000

8.00 %

$ 39,000

8.00 %

$ 39,000

8.00 %

$ 37,000

8.00 %

$ 37,000

8.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 27,000

5.00 %

$ 26,000

5.00 %

$ 26,000

5.00 %

















































































































































Triad Business Bank













































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)











































Tangible Book Value

















































Actual

9/30/2024

Non-GAAP

9/30/2024



Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 45,014,664

$ 45,014,664



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-

2,749,132



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-

14,832,875



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity







$ 45,014,664

$ 62,596,671























































Shares Outstanding









7,989,860

7,989,860



Tangible Book Value per Share







$ 5.63

$ 7.83























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$ 2.20





























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at September 30, 2024 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.





















Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.

























Pre-provision Income (Loss)



























































Qtr Ended

9/30/2024

Qtr Ended

6/30/2024



Loss Before Income Tax









$ (748,413)

$ (610,621)



Provision for Credit Losses









984,052

291



Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)

$ 235,639

$ (610,330)





























The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.



















































