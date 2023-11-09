Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC"), November 9, 2023, Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") was formed in 2020 to serve small and mid-size businesses in the Triad. Since then, the Bank has become a financial partner to over 600 business customers, and in the last nine months, the Bank facilitated more than $4.2 billion of transactions, including $1.4 billion in the third quarter. At September 30, 2023, the Bank's assets were $498.3 million, and the Bank had a strong capital foundation with $59.9 million of total regulatory capital. Asset quality remains strong with no nonperforming or past due loans.

Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Recent market conditions have caused a decline in the Bank's net interest margin, and for the third quarter the Bank had a core operating loss of $403,000. This loss (adjusted for expense items that are included in other regulatory capital components) lowered the Bank's regulatory capital by 0.27% to $59.9 million from $60.0 million at the prior quarter end.

In the third quarter 2023, the Bank's interest income rose $492,000 to $6.2 million compared to the prior quarter of $5.7 million. The Bank continues to increase its primary source of income, interest earned, through growth in loans outstanding and the repricing of existing interest-earning assets. New loan growth is resulting in incremental net interest income with approximately a 3% spread over the incremental cost of funds, and as our interest-earning assets reprice to match the deposit repricing that has already occurred, net interest margin should return to levels that lead to sustained profitability.

Interest expense increased $571,000 in the third quarter of 2023 to $3.6 million compared to the prior quarter of $3.0 million. The decline in core deposits, the increase in higher cost wholesale funding, and the increase in the cost of interest-bearing accounts from earlier in the year continued to impact our net interest margin in the third quarter. We continue to grow the number of relationships and believe that the decline in core deposits is driven by excess deposits leaving the bank to higher yielding alternatives rather than a loss of core customers.

Management believes the cost of interest-bearing liabilities has largely stabilized and anticipates a slow, steady improvement in the Bank's overall margin over the next several quarters. Of the Bank's $491.2 million of interest-earning assets at September 30, 2023, 43% of those assets reprice in one year or less, and 68% reprice in three years or less."

Balance Sheet Highlights Comparing September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023

Total assets decreased 3% to $498.3 million

Core loans increased 4% to $328.4 million

Deposits decreased 3% to $452.0 million

Allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses increased 6% to $4.4 million

No nonperforming or past due assets reported

Regulatory total risk-based capital of $59.9 million

Income Statement Highlights Comparing the Quarters Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022

Core operating loss (non-GAAP measurement) totaled $403,000 compared to core earnings of $449,000 in the prior year

compared to core earnings of in the prior year Net interest income declined 14%, or $424,000 , to $2.64 million

, to Noninterest income, excluding gain (loss) on securities, decreased 39% to $186,000

Noninterest expense increased 11% to $3.23 million

Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets decreased $14.8 million to $498.3 million at September 30, 2023 from $513.1 million at June 30, 2023. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, core loans increased $12.8 million and deposits decreased $16.0 million. Core deposits decreased $25.4 million during the third quarter of 2023 while there was an increase of $9.4 million in brokered deposits and an increase of $4.0 million in borrowings.

Shareholders' equity declined $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2023 to $33.8 million primarily due to the $2.4 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") loss to $21.6 million. The Bank's total regulatory capital was $59.9 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $60.0 million at June 30, 2023.

Income Statement Comparison

Net loss totaled $659,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $228,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, were a net loss of $403,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to core earnings of $449,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits. Net interest income declined $424,000 to $2.64 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $3.07 million for the same period a year ago. The Bank's net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 declined 73 basis points to 2.15% compared to the same period in 2022. While the yield on earning assets increased in 2023 over 2022, the decline in core deposits, the increase in higher cost wholesale funding, and the rapid increase in the cost of interest-bearing accounts in 2023 resulted in the net interest margin compression.

Interest income increased $2.43 million, or 64%, to $6.21 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $3.78 million in the third quarter of 2022. The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in core loans, which increased $75.5 million to $328.4 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average core loans to 5.66% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 4.20% in the third quarter of 2022. However, the weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.99% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 1.08% in the third quarter of 2022 due to the increase of wholesale funding and higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased $311,000, or 11%, to $3.23 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $2.92 million in the third quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.16 million for the third quarter of 2023, which was an increase of $103,000, or 5%, over the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to staff additions. The Bank had 60 employees at the end of September 2023 compared to 53 at the end of September 2022. Other operating expenses increased $208,000 for the third quarter of 2023 over the prior year same quarter, due principally to increases in professional fees, stock grant expense, and regulatory assessments.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for growth, was $59.9 million at September 30, 2023. Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses. The Bank's tier 1 capital was $55.5 million at September 30, 2023 while tier 2 capital was $4.4 million. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets. Our capital ratios remain well above the levels required to meet "well-capitalized" standards under regulatory guidelines.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at September 30, 2023:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









9/30/2023









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 59,855

12.89 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 55,469

11.94 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 55,469

10.76 %















Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 46,000

10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 37,000

8.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 26,000

5.00 %











Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $75.5 million, or 30%, to $328.4 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $252.9 million at September 30, 2022. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $139.0 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $467.4 million at September 30, 2023. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 53% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification









Percentage of



Quarter Ended

Core Loan Loan Category

9/30/2023

Portfolio Other Construction & Land Development

$ 58,854,845



Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate

91,179,278



Total Commercial Real Estate

150,034,123

46 %









Owner-occupied Real Estate

86,709,388



C&I

89,335,393



Total C&I

176,044,781

53 %









Other Revolving Loans

2,312,157

1 %









Total

$ 328,391,061







Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses

The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023. Since inception, the Bank has followed conservative underwriting practices with a focus on cash flows and debt service coverage analyses of prospective borrowers.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at September 30, 2023 was $3.74 million, or 1.14 % of outstanding loans. The ACL for unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $647,000, or 0.47% of the unfunded commitments at September 30, 2023.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.06 at September 30, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $8.64 at September 30, 2023.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.3 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At September 30, 2023, the Bank had an AOCI loss of $21.6 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held until maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss from its tangible book value to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

The fixed versus floating rate mix of the Bank's assets and liabilities has resulted in a substantial portion of the liabilities already reflecting increases in market rates whereas the loan portfolio, which has a 2.5 to 3 year average duration, is repricing more slowly. If current deposit and market rates remain stable, we expect the repricing of our core loan portfolio over the next several quarters will gradually expand the net interest margin.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for loan losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank









































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022



$ Change

% Change





























Assets

























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 28,774,582

$ 47,037,775



$ (18,263,193)

-39 %

Securities







135,448,032

135,237,677



210,355

0 %

Federal Funds Sold





-

-



-

0 %





























PPP Loans





563,558

928,829



(365,271)

-39 %

Core Loans





328,391,061

252,906,111



75,484,950

30 %

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(3,738,836)

(3,161,326)



(577,510)

-18 %

Loans, Net





325,215,783

250,673,614



74,542,169

30 %





























Other Assets





8,845,602

8,379,460



466,142

6 %

Total Assets





$ 498,283,999

$ 441,328,526



$ 56,955,473

13 %





























Liabilities























Demand Deposits





$ 101,103,791

$ 134,843,448



$ (33,739,657)

-25 %

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



11,241,300

-



11,241,300

100 %

Commercial Operating Accounts

112,345,091

134,843,448



(22,498,357)

-17 %





























Interest-bearing NOW



20,914,221

19,567,049



1,347,172

7 %





























Core MMA & Savings



95,161,537

195,380,253



(100,218,716)

-51 %

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



73,887,703

-



73,887,703

100 %

Total MMA & Savings



169,049,240

195,380,253



(26,331,013)

-13 %





























Core Time Deposits





10,598,293

1,444,294



9,153,999

634 %

CDARS - Reciprocal





9,555,900

3,516,682



6,039,218

172 %

Brokered CDs





129,584,145

44,339,083



85,245,062

192 %

Total Time Deposits





149,738,338

49,300,059



100,438,279

204 %





























Total Deposits





452,046,890

399,090,809



52,956,081

13 %

Other Borrowings





9,000,000

-



9,000,000

100 %

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-



-

0 %

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



647,068

-



647,068

100 %

Other Liabilities





2,750,602

3,008,372



(257,770)

-9 %

Total Liabilities





464,444,560

402,099,181



62,345,379

16 %





























Shareholders' Equity





















Common Stock





66,448,450

65,622,058



826,392

1 %

Accumulated Deficit





(10,978,995)

(7,413,290)



(3,565,705)

-48 %

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(21,630,016)

(18,979,423)



(2,650,593)

-14 %

Total Shareholders' Equity



33,839,439

39,229,345



(5,389,906)

-14 %





























Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 498,283,999

$ 441,328,526



$ 56,955,473

13 %





























Shares Outstanding





6,693,965

6,602,984



90,981

1 %

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.06

$ 5.94



$ (0.88)

-15 %





























Triad Business Bank















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended























September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022



$ Change

% Change

Interest Income

























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 1,514

$ 32,081



$ (30,567)

-95 %

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





4,546,056

2,639,317



1,906,739

72 %

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,171,364

926,042



245,322

26 %

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

405,520

155,882



249,638

160 %

Other Interest Income





82,167

22,127



60,040

271 %

Total Interest Income





6,206,621

3,775,449



2,431,172

64 %































Interest Expense

























Interest on NOW Deposits





217,879

62,688



155,191

248 %

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,508,522

430,711



1,077,811

250 %

Interest on Time Deposits





1,608,518

162,894



1,445,624

887 %

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

470



(470)

-100 %

Interest on Borrowings





161,457

33,733



127,724

379 %

Other Interest Expense





67,359

18,316



49,043

268 %

Total Interest Expense





3,563,735

708,812



2,854,923

403 %

Net Interest Income







2,642,886

3,066,637



(423,751)

-14 %



Provision for Credit Losses



255,792

204,659



51,133

25 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

2,387,094

2,861,978



(474,884)

-17 %































Total Noninterest Income





185,914

303,701



(117,787)

-39 %































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(2,800)

(2,856)



56

2 %































Noninterest Expense























Salaries & Benefits







2,155,982

2,052,870



103,112

5 %

Premises & Equipment





125,426

144,455



(19,029)

-13 %

Total Other Noninterest Expense



947,367

720,716



226,651

31 %

Total Noninterest Expense





3,228,775

2,918,041



310,734

11 %

































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (658,567)

244,782



(903,349)

-369 %



Income Tax





-

17,199



(17,199)

-100 %



Net Income (Loss)





$ (658,567)

$ 227,583



$ (886,150)

-389 %































Net Income (Loss) per Share

























Basic







$ (0.10)

$ 0.03



$ (0.13)

-385 %



Diluted







$ (0.10)

$ 0.03



$ (0.13)

-396 %

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic







6,693,965

6,602,984



90,981

1 %



Diluted







6,693,965

6,842,779



(148,814)

-2 %































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (402,775)

$ 449,441



$ (852,216)

-190 %































Triad Business Bank





























































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















9/30/2023









9/30/2022

















































































Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Yield on Average Loans

























Average PPP Loans





$ 592,455

$ 1,514

1.014 %

$ 1,535,894

$ 32,081

8.287 % Average Core Loans





318,855,500

4,546,056

5.656 %

249,410,110

2,639,317

4.198 %































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 138,477,492

$ 1,171,364

3.356 %

$ 140,999,639

$ 926,042

2.606 %































Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets $ 488,316,194

$ 6,206,621

5.043 %

$ 423,153,761

$ 3,775,449

3.540 %































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 354,359,505

$ 3,563,735

3.990 %

$ 261,272,291

$ 708,812

1.076 %































Net Interest Margin



























Interest Income









$ 6,206,621









$ 3,775,449



Interest Expense









3,563,735









708,812



Average Earnings Assets



$ 488,316,194









$ 423,153,761







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,642,886

2.147 %





$ 3,066,637

2.875 %































Loan to Asset Ratio



























Loan Balance





$ 328,954,619









$ 253,834,940







Total Assets





498,283,999





66.017 %

441,328,526





57.516 %































Leverage Ratio



























Tier 1 Capital





$ 55,469,455









$ 58,208,768







Average Total Assets



515,545,712





10.759 %

445,828,670





13.056 %































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 138,956,259









$ 96,122,332







Standby Letters of Credit



17,240









277,240









































































Triad Business Bank











































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022































Assets



























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 28,774,582

$ 52,211,693

$ 41,939,297

$ 30,177,676

$ 47,037,775

Securities







135,448,032

139,889,880

136,775,960

137,158,352

135,237,677

Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-































PPP Loans





563,558

644,855

767,312

848,172

928,829

Core Loans





328,391,061

315,566,125

300,203,024

272,200,717

252,906,111

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(3,738,836)

(3,509,593)

(3,354,606)

(3,418,841)

(3,161,326)

Loans, Net





325,215,783

312,701,387

297,615,730

269,630,048

250,673,614































Other Assets





8,845,602

8,296,216

8,598,657

8,142,741

8,379,460

Total Assets





$ 498,283,999

$ 513,099,176

$ 484,929,644

$ 445,108,817

$ 441,328,526































Liabilities

























Demand Deposits





$ 101,103,791

$ 104,796,822

$ 106,109,354

$ 176,820,321

$ 134,843,448

ICS Reciprocal - Checking



11,241,300

29,689,563

26,977,867

-

-

Commercial Operating Accounts

112,345,091

134,486,385

133,087,221

176,820,321

134,843,448































Interest-bearing NOW



20,914,221

19,885,942

5,468,207

13,209,174

19,567,049































Core MMA & Savings



95,161,537

95,250,866

169,575,165

159,857,410

195,380,253

ICS Reciprocal - MMA



73,887,703

78,325,692

20,430,098

-

-

Total MMA & Savings



169,049,240

173,576,558

190,005,263

159,857,410

195,380,253































Core Time Deposits





10,598,293

9,541,015

7,421,530

3,748,773

1,444,294

CDARS - Reciprocal





9,555,900

10,343,801

5,746,927

3,012,964

3,516,682

Brokered CDs





129,584,145

120,201,839

87,165,000

36,213,632

44,339,083

Total Time Deposits





149,738,338

140,086,655

100,333,457

42,975,369

49,300,059































Total Deposits





452,046,890

468,035,540

428,894,148

392,862,274

399,090,809

Other Borrowings





9,000,000

5,000,000

15,000,000

10,000,000

-

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

-

-

-

ACL on Unfunded Commitments



647,068

620,519

700,980

-

-

Other Liabilities





2,750,602

2,803,124

2,435,003

3,807,240

3,008,372

Total Liabilities





464,444,560

476,459,183

447,030,131

406,669,514

402,099,181































Shareholders' Equity























Common Stock





66,448,450

66,206,484

66,037,467

65,824,785

65,622,058

Accumulated Deficit





(10,978,995)

(10,320,428)

(9,884,175)

(7,334,490)

(7,413,290)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(21,630,016)

(19,246,063)

(18,253,779)

(20,050,992)

(18,979,423)

Total Shareholders' Equity



33,839,439

36,639,993

37,899,513

38,439,303

39,229,345































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 498,283,999

$ 513,099,176

$ 484,929,644

$ 445,108,817

$ 441,328,526































Shares Outstanding





6,693,965

6,693,965

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.06

$ 5.47

$ 5.74

$ 5.82

$ 5.94































Triad Business Bank

















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended













September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 1,514

$ 2,016

$ 2,017

$ 2,267

$ 32,081

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





4,546,056

4,154,484

3,533,828

3,221,915

2,639,317

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,171,364

1,090,464

1,011,613

966,457

926,042

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

405,520

391,371

308,571

356,933

155,882

Other Interest Income





82,167

76,387

60,029

46,138

22,127

Total Interest Income





6,206,621

5,714,722

4,916,058

4,593,710

3,775,449

































Interest Expense



























Interest on NOW Deposits





217,879

184,372

93,294

83,153

62,688

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,508,522

1,329,486

1,342,045

939,932

430,711

Interest on Time Deposits





1,608,518

1,228,575

591,865

235,806

162,894

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

170

-

-

470

Interest on Borrowings





161,457

187,215

180,360

41,303

33,733

Other Interest Expense





67,359

62,970

54,519

40,651

18,316

Total Interest Expense





3,563,735

2,992,788

2,262,083

1,340,845

708,812

Net Interest Income







2,642,886

2,721,934

2,653,975

3,252,865

3,066,637



Provision for Credit Losses



255,792

74,526

2,262,148

257,515

204,659

Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

2,387,094

2,647,408

391,827

2,995,350

2,861,978

































Total Noninterest Income





185,914

163,673

193,706

162,873

303,701

































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(2,800)

4,200

27,300

(94,500)

(2,856)

































Noninterest Expense

























Salaries & Benefits







2,155,982

2,110,577

2,061,734

2,086,924

2,052,870

Premises & Equipment





125,426

135,379

135,654

111,398

144,455

Total Other Noninterest Expense



947,367

1,005,578

839,972

758,263

720,716

Total Noninterest Expense





3,228,775

3,251,534

3,037,360

2,956,585

2,918,041



































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (658,567)

(436,253)

(2,424,527)

107,138

244,782



Income Tax





-

-

-

28,338

17,199



Net Income (Loss)





$ (658,567)

$ (436,253)

$ (2,424,527)

$ 78,800

$ 227,583

































Net Income (Loss) per Share



























Basic







$ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.37)

$ 0.01

$ 0.03



Diluted







$ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.37)

$ 0.01

$ 0.03

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic







6,693,965

6,622,596

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984



Diluted







6,693,965

6,622,596

6,602,984

6,842,684

6,842,779

































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (402,775)

$ (361,727)

$ (162,379)

$ 364,653

$ 449,441

































Triad Business Bank





























































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)

































































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended









9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

























































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Actual













































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 59,855

12.89 %

$ 60,017

13.41 %

$ 60,210

14.03 %

$ 61,909

15.45 %

$ 61,370

16.26 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 55,469

11.94 %

$ 55,886

12.48 %

$ 56,154

13.09 %

$ 58,490

14.60 %

$ 58,209

15.42 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 55,469

10.76 %

$ 55,886

11.11 %

$ 56,154

11.73 %

$ 58,490

12.44 %

$ 58,209

13.06 %































































































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 46,000

10.00 %

$ 45,000

10.00 %

$ 43,000

10.00 %

$ 40,000

10.00 %

$ 38,000

10.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 37,000

8.00 %

$ 36,000

8.00 %

$ 34,000

8.00 %

$ 32,000

8.00 %

$ 30,000

8.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 26,000

5.00 %

$ 25,000

5.00 %

$ 24,000

5.00 %

$ 24,000

5.00 %

$ 22,000

5.00 %

















































































































































Triad Business Bank













































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)











































Tangible Book Value

















































Actual

9/30/2023

Non-GAAP

9/30/2023



Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 33,839,439

$ 33,839,439



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-

2,341,282



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-

21,630,016



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity







$ 33,839,439

$ 57,810,737























































Shares Outstanding









6,693,965

6,693,965



Tangible Book Value per Share







$ 5.06

$ 8.64























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$ 3.58





























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at September 30, 2023 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.









































Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



































Pre-provision Income (Loss)



























































Qtr Ended

9/30/2023

Qtr Ended

9/30/2022



Income (Loss) Before Income Tax







$ (658,567)

$ 244,782



Provision for Loan Losses









255,792

204,659



Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)

$ (402,775)

$ 449,441





























The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.



















































