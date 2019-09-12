Triad Hybrid Solutions More Than Doubles Assets Under Management In 18-Month Period

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Advisors, LLC ("Triad" or "the Firm"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) and a leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firm supporting independent hybrid financial advisory practices and registered investment advisory (RIA) firms, announced today that its Triad Hybrid Solutions (THS) arm has expanded its total assets under management by more than $1 billion since the beginning of 2018 through strong recruiting efforts.

THS operates as an RIA and provides operational, compliance and technology support to advisory practices spanning the full spectrum of hybrid business models. THS's growth more than doubled the assets overseen by its affiliated advisors since the start of last year.

Michael Bryan, CEO of Triad Hybrid Solutions, said, "Advisors are a fiercely independent breed who cherish the ability to offer clients unbiased and carefully tailored financial guidance. Our platform is built to empower the full range of evolving advisory business models. That such varied hybrid advisory practices have joined us is testament to the adaptability of our solutions that can help accelerate their growth. It also speaks to the benefits available to advisors as part of the Ladenburg network."

THS' gross AUM grew to approximately $2 billion as of June 30, 2019, up $1.3 billion from what it was on Dec. 31, 2017. Over that same period, the platform added 31 licensed professionals across multiple teams.

Advisors that joined THS' platform ranged widely in size, with the largest in terms of client assets overseeing $590 million, while the smallest oversaw $26 million. Advisors were also drawn to THS' ability to help them address a range of strategic needs, including upgrading technology infrastructure and offloading complexity by operating under the Triad Hybrid Solutions RIA, rather than operating independent registered investment advisors themselves.

Jeff Rosenthal, CEO of Triad Advisors, said, "The success of Triad Hybrid Solutions is a clear sign of the team's ability to identify new recruits and persuasively present the benefits that Triad, THS and Ladenburg offer in helping these advisors expand their businesses. As part of Triad and the Ladenburg network of firms, we are able to offer the best of all worlds to the widest possible range of advisors, combining scale, resources and platforms with in-depth expertise in serving advisors' needs in order to allow them to do what they do best – focus on clients and grow their businesses."

About Triad Advisors

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Triad Advisors, LLC is a national, independent advisory and brokerage firm as well as a multi-custodial SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) that is an early pioneer and continued leader in the Hybrid RIA marketplace. The company provides a comprehensive platform of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management solutions. Recognized as one of the most successful and fastest-growing independent firms in the industry (including being named the leading firm for Hybrid RIAs ten years in a row by Investment Advisor magazine), Triad Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH). For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Ladenburg Thalmann's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in Ladenburg Thalmann's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Ladenburg Thalmann's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, Ladenburg Thalmann's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Ladenburg Thalmann is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Chris Clemens / Andrew Wang

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4854 or 424 317 4859

cclemens@haventower.com or awang@haventower.com

SOURCE Triad Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.triad-advisors.com

