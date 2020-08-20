Triad National Security Selects DevonWay Software for Contractor Assurance System

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of enterprise quality, safety, and asset management solutions, was awarded a subcontract by Triad National Security to provide software for a Contractor Assurance System at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is managed by Triad, a public service oriented, national security science organization equally owned by its three founding members: Battelle Memorial Institute (Battelle), the Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), and the Regents of the University of California (UC) for the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration.

Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns.

About DevonWay

DevonWay provides operations management software that helps businesses across various industries collect, track, and analyze data to better manage the quality, safety, and performance of their business operations. Each implementation is configured to the customer's unique business rules, data, and workflow. For more information visit www.devonway.com.

