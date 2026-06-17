Triad Partners With SimCare to Bring NCMHCE Exam Preparation into Clinical Simulation Training

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad, the B2B platform of Level Education Group, today announced a partnership with SimCare (Soma Lab, Inc.) to integrate NCMHCE exam preparation content into SimCare's clinical simulation platform. The integration is facilitated through Triad, Level Education Group's B2B institutional platform, and delivered under the AATBS brand, one of the most trusted names in behavioral health professional licensure preparation.

Triad, the B2B platform of Level Education Group, today announced a partnership with SimCare (Soma Lab, Inc.) to integrate NCMHCE exam preparation content into SimCare’s clinical simulation platform.

SimCare is an AI-powered clinical simulation platform used by university counseling programs to prepare students and clinicians for real-world care environments. In addition to course instruction, SimCare places learners inside interactive patient scenarios, presenting realistic clinical situations that require them to assess, respond, and adapt in real time. The platform tracks competency development across clinical domains, giving programs and employers a measurable view of learner readiness before students ever enter a live care setting.

Through this partnership, approximately 150 NCMHCE practice questions developed by AATBS will be embedded directly within SimCare's simulation workflows, displayed under "Powered by AATBS" branding. The questions reflect current NCMHCE exam domains and clinical scenario formats, making the transition from simulation training to licensure preparation feel seamless rather than like a separate undertaking. Students will also have access to a direct upgrade path to full-length AATBS exam preparation products at discounted pricing.

The integration addresses a persistent challenge in counseling education: students often complete rigorous clinical training and then face licensure exam preparation as an entirely separate, standalone experience. By embedding AATBS content inside the simulation environment where clinical learning already occurs, Triad and SimCare aim to reduce that gap by building exam familiarity as a byproduct of the training students are already doing.

"Counseling students spend significant time inside simulation environments developing clinical judgment. Embedding AATBS exam content into those same workflows means licensure readiness isn't a separate step. The first step is already built into the training itself with an easy path forward into full licensure exam preparation with AATBS," said Jamie Harper, CEO, Level Education Group.

"Our platform is built around the idea that clinical confidence comes from practice, not just instruction. Partnering with AATBS lets us extend that philosophy into licensure preparation so students finishing their simulation training are already thinking in the language of the NCMHCE," said Vrishank Saini, Co-Founder & CEO, SimCare.

The integration launches as a 12-month pilot across SimCare's university counseling program partners, with a formal evaluation at month nine to assess student engagement and inform expansion to additional institutions.

About Level Education Group

Level Education Group is a leading provider of education, community, and career solutions for mental health and substance use professionals. Through its portfolio of trusted brands—CE4Less, NurseCE4Less, CEU Creations, AATBS, Gerry Grossman Seminars, Academic Review, Taylor Study Method, and The Wellness Institute—the organization supports professionals at every stage, from exam preparation and licensure to continuing education and advanced certifications.

About Triad

Triad is the B2B platform of Level Education Group, connecting employers, institutions, and partners to scalable workforce development solutions across exam preparation, continuing education, and career pathways.

About AATBS

AATBS is a trusted leader in behavioral health licensure exam preparation, with decades of experience supporting clinicians in achieving licensure. For more than 45 years, AATBS has helped hundreds of thousands of professionals prepare for and pass their licensing exams through comprehensive study programs, expert instruction, and proven methodologies designed to build confidence and improve outcomes.

About SimCare

SimCare (Soma Lab, Inc.) is an AI-powered clinical simulation platform that helps healthcare organizations and university programs close workforce readiness gaps. By placing learners in realistic, interactive patient scenarios, SimCare develops clinical judgment, competency, and confidence before professionals enter live care environments. SimCare partners with providers and academic programs across the country to deliver simulation-based learning and readiness assessments that strengthen clinical skills and reduce onboarding time. Learn more at simcare.ai.

SOURCE Level Education Group