Triad Partners with CCBHC Transformation Workforce Career Accelerator to Expand Mental Health Workforce Nationwide

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad, the B2B platform of Level Education Group, a leading provider of education, community, and career solutions for behavioral health and nursing professionals, today announced its partnership with the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Transformation (CCBHC-T) Workforce Accelerator program, a national initiative focused on expanding the behavioral health workforce in Illinois, Kansas and Michigan. As the primary partner-facing platform, Triad connects employers, institutions, and organizations to scalable workforce development solutions. Through this partnership, AATBS, a Level Education Group brand, will provide comprehensive licensure exam preparation to clinicians pursuing careers in community-based behavioral health settings.

Triad, the B2B platform of Level Education Group, is a leading provider of education, community, and career solutions for behavioral health and nursing professionals.

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) play a critical role in delivering accessible mental health and substance use services, particularly for underserved and high-need populations. Did you know 137 million people lived in areas last year where there was a shortage of mental health professionals? That was up 12% from 122 million in 2024, according to Health Resources and Services Administration data. This program strengthens that model by building a pipeline of licensed clinicians prepared to serve in these settings.

It's long been known that achieving licensure is extremely difficult for many, and those obstacles have dissuaded many people from completing all the steps necessary to become licensed. Motivo Health found that more than half (54%) of master's-level therapists and social workers never make it to licensure.

The Workforce Career Accelerator operates as a scholarship-based program for selected participants. Recipients receive financial incentives valued up to $8,500, along with comprehensive support including licensure exam preparation and exam fee coverage, candidate peer discussions, employment site training and technical assistance, and a structured professional development curriculum.

The program is funded by Ballmer Group through the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, which brings over a decade of CCBHC expertise and a proven track record in advancing community-based care.

In addition, Level Education Group is donating one year of unlimited continuing education courses to Workforce Accelerator participants, supporting clinicians beyond licensure as they grow in their careers and serve their communities.

The program is available in Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan and supports professionals pursuing licensure as clinical social workers, counselors, marriage and family therapists, and psychologists and licensure or certification as a substance use counselor.

"Through Triad and our family of brands, we are proud to support the clinicians who will serve on the frontlines of care," said Jamie Harper, Level Education Group CEO. "This partnership expands access to care while investing in the long-term success of the behavioral health workforce."

Applications for the first cohort close on June 30, 2026. Visit aatbs.com/ccbhc-workforce-accelerator to learn more.

About Level Education Group

Level Education Group is a leading provider of education, community, and career solutions for mental health and substance use professionals. Through its portfolio of trusted brands—CE4Less, NurseCE4Less, CEU Creations, AATBS, Gerry Grossman Seminars, Academic Review, Taylor Study Method, and The Wellness Institute—the organization supports professionals at every stage, from exam preparation and licensure to continuing education and advanced certifications.

About Triad

Triad is the B2B platform of Level Education Group, connecting employers, institutions, and partners to scalable workforce development solutions across exam preparation, continuing education, and career pathways.

About AATBS

AATBS is a trusted leader in behavioral health licensure exam preparation, with decades of experience supporting clinicians in achieving licensure. For more than 45 years, AATBS has helped hundreds of thousands of professionals prepare for and pass their licensing exams through comprehensive study programs, expert instruction, and proven methodologies designed to build confidence and improve outcomes.

About The National Council Founded in 1969, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing is a membership organization that drives policy and social change on behalf of over 3,200 mental health and substance use treatment organizations and the more than 15 million children, adults and families they serve. We advocate for policies to ensure access to high-quality services. We build the capacity of mental health and substance use treatment organizations. And we promote greater understanding of mental wellbeing as a core component of comprehensive health and health care. Through our Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) program, we have trained more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. to identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges.

SOURCE Level Education Group