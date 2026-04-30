Triad Partners With Kaiser Permanente Mental Health Career Accelerator to Expand Mental Health Workforce Nationwide

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad, the B2B platform of Level Education Group, is proud to highlight its partnership with the Kaiser Permanente Mental Health Career Accelerator, a national initiative helping master's-level mental health graduates complete the journey to licensure. Through this partnership, AATBS, a Level Education Group brand, provides licensure exam preparation, supporting clinicians from exam day through the full arc of their careers.

The need has never been greater. According to HRSA data, 137 million Americans lived in mental health professional shortage areas last year—up 12% from 2024. And the pipeline isn't keeping up: Motivo Health found that more than half (54%) of master's-level therapists and social workers never reach licensure.

Funded by Kaiser Permanente and administered by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, the program has supported more than 160 graduates since its launch in 2023. It is now available in nine states and jurisdictions: California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Northern Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C.

Participants receive milestone-based financial support, exam fee coverage, mentorship and peer support, helping reduce the financial and logistical barriers that can prevent clinicians from completing licensure. The program aims to support 1,000 licensed clinicians by 2028.

Through this partnership, AATBS provides licensure exam preparation resources to program participants, supporting candidates as they prepare for and complete their licensing exams.

The program is open to associate social workers, counselors, and marriage and family therapists, who hold a master's degree from an accredited program, are early in their licensure journey, demonstrate financial need, and are employed by an eligible community mental health organization.

Applications for the next cohort open May 4 and close May 27, 2026. Prospective applicants can learn more at aatbs.com/kaiser-permanente-accelerator. Those interested may also sign up to receive an email notification when applications open.

"So many talented graduates want to serve their communities, but the last stretch to licensure can be the hardest part," said Bechara Choucair, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Health Officer at Kaiser Permanente in a previously published statement. "Our career accelerator provides critical support to candidates."

"Mental wellbeing is the foundation for a strong, healthy and fulfilling life. But the workforce shortage has made it increasingly difficult for people to find treatment," said Chuck Ingoglia, President and CEO of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, in a previously published statement. "The Kaiser Permanente Mental Health Career Accelerator represents one of the National Council's most important initiatives to mitigate the workforce shortage in the behavioral health field."

"Through Triad and our family of brands, we are proud to support the clinicians who will serve on the frontlines of care. Too many talented clinicians stall out right before the finish line — not because they lack ability, but because the path is too hard to navigate alone," said Jamie Harper, Level Education Group CEO. "Through AATBS and CE4Less, we're helping make that path clearer, so more clinicians can enter the field, and communities can get the care they need."

About Level Education Group

Level Education Group is a leading provider of education, community, and career solutions for mental health and substance use professionals. Through its portfolio of trusted brands—CE4Less, NurseCE4Less, CEU Creations, AATBS, Gerry Grossman Seminars, Academic Review, Taylor Study Method, and The Wellness Institute—the organization supports professionals at every stage, from exam preparation and licensure to continuing education and advanced certifications.

About Triad

Triad is the B2B platform of Level Education Group, connecting employers, institutions, and partners to scalable workforce development solutions across exam preparation, continuing education, and career pathways.

About AATBS

AATBS is a trusted leader in behavioral health licensure exam preparation, with decades of experience supporting clinicians in achieving licensure. For more than 45 years, AATBS has helped hundreds of thousands of professionals prepare for and pass their licensing exams through comprehensive study programs, expert instruction, and proven methodologies designed to build confidence and improve outcomes.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is one of America's leading not-for-profit health plans and health care providers, serving 12.6 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente's mission is to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of its members and the communities it serves.

About The National Council for Mental Wellbeing

Founded in 1969, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing is a membership organization that drives policy and social change on behalf of over 3,200 mental health and substance use treatment organizations and the more than 15 million children, adults and families they serve. We advocate for policies to ensure access to high-quality services. We build the capacity of mental health and substance use treatment organizations. And we promote greater understanding of mental wellbeing as a core component of comprehensive health and health care. Through our Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) program, we have trained more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. to identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges.

SOURCE Level Education Group