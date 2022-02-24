Triad Primary Care Expands to Provide Medication-Assisted Treatment, Weight Loss Mitigation, Urgent and Primary Care Services

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Primary Care (TPC), a full-service family practice, plus urgent care, managed by Cary Medical Management (CMM), is expanding its services and staff to better serve the Greensboro community and Triad region. Dr. Andrew Chow, MD, FACP, has joined the practice, and brings expertise in Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder, and weight loss treatment for improved health and prevention of complications related to chronic diseases. Patients now can come to TPC for urgent care and primary care treatment, as well as to address opioid use and obesity conditions.

"There is a great opportunity for TPC to serve the needs of the community," said Dr. Chow. "Now more than ever, we must focus on holistic health care to prevent chronic conditions before they start, and to address the issues that are most impacting our lives."

Dr. Andrew Chow, MD, FACP, joins TPC from Yale New Haven Health, where he was part of an interdisciplinary team of clinicians providing high-quality health care to patients of varying treatment complexities. After working for more than 20 years at the hospital level with patients on dialysis, with diabetes, hypertension and other chronic conditions with multiple complications, Dr. Chow shifted his practice to help chronically ill patients better manage their disease and prevent the development of complications.

Dr. Chow has developed a weight loss program that helps patients reach a safe and healthy target weight. Most importantly, he teaches patients how to maintain their weight loss permanently by adopting healthy habits and to prevent complications of chronic diseases.

Moreover, Dr. Chow brings expertise in MAT, an opioid use disorder treatment approach that combines behavioral counseling with stabilizing medication, such as Buprenorphine (Suboxone). With MAT, the focus is on counseling and individualized patient care. Buprenorphine is an FDA-approved, highly studied and regulated medication used to help individuals recover from opioid addiction in a MAT program. It acts as a stabilizer in the body rather than as a narcotic.

"With the addition of Dr. Chow, we will be able to help the local community address the shortage of primary care providers, the opioid epidemic, obesity, and diabetes," said CMM co-founder and CEO, Siu Tong, PhD. "Moving to a primary care philosophy will not only allow TPC to provide the same great urgent care in instances of emergencies, but also provide whole person care in between injuries and illnesses. This is such an important factor in keeping our patients healthy and happy in the long term."

