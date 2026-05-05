Triad Radiology Associates Notice of Data Security Incident

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Radiology Associates ("TRA") is providing notification of a data security incident that may have impacted certain protected health information.

On or around July 30, 2025, Triad Radiology Associates ("TRA") discovered suspicious activity related to an employee's email account. Upon discovery, TRA took immediate action to secure the account and engaged a team of third-party specialists to investigate. Upon confirmation of unauthorized access, TRA reviewed the contents of the affected account to determine whether it contained sensitive information pertaining to individuals. On December 10, 2025, following a thorough review, TRA confirmed a limited amount of personal information may have been accessible by an unauthorized third-party. Some of this information belonged to patients of other medical providers to which TRA provides radiology services. TRA then conducted a comprehensive review of its internal records to associate individuals with their respective medical providers and locate address information. On February 6, 2026, TRA provided notice via a posting on its website and on February 11, 2026, began providing direct notice to impacted individuals. TRA is now providing notice to the media as necessary.

The types of information vary by individual and may include name and one or more of the following: address, Social Security number, driver's license, bank account information, date of birth, medical information, and health insurance information.

At this time, TRA does not have any evidence that the information has been actually viewed or misused. Nonetheless, in an abundance of caution, TRA is providing notice and offering complimentary credit monitoring services to potentially affected individuals. In response to this incident, TRA worked with third-party specialists to investigate and implement additional security measures within its network. Although TRA has no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident, individuals are nonetheless encouraged to monitor their account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors.

TRA has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The number for the hotline is 1-800-405-6108. The hotline hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM EST, excluding holidays. In addition, TRA has notified the U.S. Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and is notifying applicable state regulators of this incident.

The privacy and protection of information is a top priority for TRA. TRA deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Triad Radiology Associates