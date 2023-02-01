Triad Securities Corp. Advises Sale of Fourth Packaging Company in the Last 21 Months

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a 45-year-old boutique financial firm, today announced that its investment banking team successfully advised Next Press on its sale to B2B Industrial Packaging. This follows Triad's recent engagement as the adviser to Springfield Corrugated in its sale to B2B Industrial Packaging.

Scott Daspin, Director of Investment Banking at Triad Securities Corp said, "Triad was pleased to play a key role in this successful acquisition. The expert, friendly service that Next Press provides will now be complemented by the national-scale packaging solutions, distribution and support that industry leader B2B Industrial Packaging delivers."

Bill Cannon, CEO Next Press said "Scott's personal approach to understanding the desired outcome was incredibly important, he invested the time to understand Next Press business, and was able to introduce us to like-minded companies. Chemistry was very important."

Triad's investment banking group has developed a packaging sector niche, with two deals under engagement and three other deals in last 21 months including:

Advisor for Springfield Corrugated Box. Inc. on its sale to B2B Industrial Packaging, a GenNx360 company

Advisor for IC Industries Inc. on its sale to SupplyOne, Inc.

Advisor for Bell Container Corp. in its sale to SupplyOne, Inc.

Triad Securities Corp.'s investment banking group offers boutique investment banking and advisory services to mid-sized and small companies. As the packaging industry continues to see consolidation, "We are working with a number of buyers and sellers in the industry and expect to see more activity," said Daspin.

About Triad Securities:

Triad Securities Corp., a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. The firm provides superior and personalized investment banking and prime brokerage services to Private Companies, Hedge Funds, Family Offices and Registered Investment Advisors.

For more information, please contact Scott Daspin at 212-349-1004 or [email protected] or visit triadsecurities.com .

About Next Press:

Next Press, founded in 1997, is a logistics company focused on solving clients' packaging-related needs. The company, specializing in corrugated products, has an in-house design team and printing capabilities to create customized innovative and functional packaging. Next Press provides samples of custom packaging and handles small production runs in-house all with the goal of supporting clients' marketing efforts.

SOURCE Triad Securities Corp.