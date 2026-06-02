Triad Securities Corp. Advises Stickel Packaging Supply on Sale to Veritiv

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp. served as exclusive financial advisor to Stickel Packaging Supply, a family-owned packaging, janitorial and safety products distributor based in Lakewood, New Jersey, on its sale to Veritiv Operating Company, a leading global provider of specialty packaging solutions and a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Founded in 1987, Stickel has served customers across New Jersey and the greater New York metropolitan area for nearly four decades, offering packaging and shipping products, packaging equipment, janitorial supplies, safety products, and related services including packaging material evaluation, facility planning and custom design.

"Finding the right home for our employees and customers was what mattered most to us," said Christopher Borriello, Owner of Stickel Packaging Supply. "Triad understood that from the start."

"Scott knows this industry and stayed with us from start to finish," said Peter Borriello.

"Stickel is the kind of family-owned packaging business our practice was built around," said Scott Daspin, Managing Director of Investment Banking at Triad. "It was a privilege to work with Chris and Peter on this transaction."

Triad's packaging M&A practice advises multi-generational, family-owned manufacturers and distributors — most of them decades old — on sell-side transactions to the right partner. Stickel adds to a growing roster of similar engagements across the lower middle market.

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities Corp., a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm that strives to provide superior and personalized investment banking and prime brokerage services to Private Companies, Hedge Funds, Family Offices and Registered Investment Advisors.

Media Contact:

Scott Daspin

212.349.1004

[email protected]

SOURCE Triad Securities Corp