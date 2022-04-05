Triad Securities Corp. And Argus Research Publish Q1 2022 IPO, Secondary Market Summary And Outlook

Investment conditions were challenging in 1Q22, as inflation skyrocketed, the Federal Reserve prepared to raise interest rates, and Russia invaded Ukraine.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced the issuance of its Q1 2022 Quarterly Snapshot on U.S. IPOs and secondary offerings (See report here .) Published in conjunction with Argus Research, the report provides ECM (equity capital market) trends along with data on upcoming deals including the Top 20 Promising Potential IPO Candidates and the Top 20 intriguing venture-backed private companies, including Unicorns.

By the numbers, 24 operating companies raised funds through IPOs in 1Q22, compared with 101 in 1Q21 and 99 in 4Q21. Including SPACs, approximately 81 entities raised funds. Secondary offerings declined 81% year-over-year, to 63 in 1Q22 from 324 a year ago.

That said, we look for IPO activity to move toward normal levels later this year, as the global economy stabilizes and the Federal Reserve's path toward higher rates becomes more transparent.

