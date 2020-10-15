Triad Securities Corp. and Argus Research Publish Q3 2020 IPO, Secondary Market Summary and Outlook

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced the issuance of its Q3 2020 Quarterly Snapshot on US IPOs and secondary offerings (See report here .) Published in conjunction with Argus Research, the report provides ECM (equity capital market) trends along with data on upcoming deals including the Top 20 Promising Potential IPO Candidates and the Top 20 intriguing venture-backed private companies, including Unicorns.

In Q3, IPO activity jumped 87% quarter-to-quarter, after rising at an 80% clip in 2Q.

The ratio of positive issue-opens to negative issue-opens was 2.5:1 in 3Q, down from a ratio of 5:1 in 2Q but up from 2:1 in previous quarters. Remarkably, seven companies more than doubled on their first trading day.

Amid the activity, Unicorns returned. Some 10 Unicorns (privately held companies valued above $1 billion by venture capitalists) came public in 3Q. Looking forward, there are still some promising blockbuster Unicorns in the pipeline.

Demand for SPACs was almost as strong as demand for Unicorns. During 3Q, 84 Specialty Acquisition Corporations (SPACs) raised more than $24 billion.

Secondary offerings were also 34% higher year-over-year in 3Q20, though they were down 21% quarter-to-quarter as companies continued to tap the public equity markets to strengthen balance sheets that have been strained by the pandemic.

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities, member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, RIAs, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at [email protected] .

About Argus Research

Argus Research Company was founded in 1934 by economist Harold Dorsey and was one of the first firms to provide systematic, independent research and analysis on U.S. equities to the professional market. Using a top-down methodology, the Argus staff of analysts and its economist has continued to offer forecasts and ratings on the U.S. economy, and objective investment research analyzing hundreds of leading blue-chip companies. For more information, visit us at www.argusresearch.com .

