Triad Securities Corp. and Argus Research Publish Q4 2020 IPO, Secondary Market Summary and Outlook

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced the issuance of its Q4 2020 Quarterly Snapshot on U.S. IPOs and secondary offerings (See report here .) Published in conjunction with Argus Research, the report provides ECM (equity capital market) trends along with data on upcoming deals including the Top 20 Promising Potential IPO Candidates and the Top 20 intriguing venture-backed private companies, including Unicorns.

The quarter was bumpy, with a flood of issuance in October (as corporate earnings improved) and then a pause in early November related to the presidential election. Once the votes were cast, IPO activity picked right back up and remained heavy into the holiday season.

IPO activity jumped 55% year-over-year in 4Q20, though the volume of offerings was down 24% compared to 3Q20. By the numbers, 65 operating companies raised funds through IPOs in 4Q20, up from 42 in 4Q19 but down from 86 last quarter.

Including SPACs, 192 entities raised funds. Secondary offerings were also 15% higher year-over-year in 4Q20, though they were down 11% quarter-to-quarter as companies continued to tap the public equity markets to strengthen balance sheets that have been strained by the pandemic and recession.

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities, member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, RIAs, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at [email protected] .

About Argus Research

Argus Research Company was founded in 1934 by economist Harold Dorsey and was one of the first firms to provide systematic, independent research and analysis on U.S. equities to the professional market. Using a top-down methodology, the Argus staff of analysts and its economist have continued to offer forecasts and ratings on the U.S. economy, and objective investment research analyzing hundreds of leading blue-chip companies. For more information, visit us at www.argusresearch.com .

