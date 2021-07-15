Triad Securities Corp. Has Been Shortlisted for the HFM US Services Awards for 2021

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities has been selected by HFM as a shortlist finalist for the category of Best Boutique Prime Broker. The 12th annual awards ceremony returns as a live event this year after a year of virtual awards in 2020. Triad Securities will be honored along with three other prime brokers in the category at Guastavino's in New York on September 22, 2021.

The complete list of other categories and winners can be found here .

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities, member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, RIAs, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at [email protected] .

Media contact:

Kyle Bowler

[email protected]

212-349-8276

SOURCE Triad Securities Corp.