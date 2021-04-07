Triad Securities Corp. Served as The Exclusive Financial Advisor to Bell Container Corp. On Its Sale to Supplyone, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Container Corp. has been independently operated by a family-owned organization during its 100 years in business. They are one of the largest corrugated manufacturers in the Northeast.

"We are enthusiastic about joining SupplyOne's team, and the synergies that come from combining Bell's corrugated manufacturing capabilities with SupplyOne's value-added distribution expertise," said Arnie Kaplan, President & CEO of Bell Container. "As part of SupplyOne's national network, we will be able to service our customers who have locations outside of the tri-state area. We are particularly excited about SupplyOne's sales programs, food packaging expertise and equipment automation, which will make our customers more profitable."

"One of the exciting things about advising on a transaction like this is the opportunity to introduce visionary leaders to each other, allowing them to potentially increase market share and better position themselves as leaders in packaging," said Scott Daspin, Director of Investment Banking at Triad Securities Corp. who advised on the transaction.

"This transaction will allow Bell Container to bring new efficiencies and speed to market solutions to its customers by addressing all of their packaging requirements from one point of contact. In addition to custom corrugated solutions, the company's offering will expand to include SupplyOne's engineered packaging supplies, packaging automation, and service programs designed to enhance customers' profitability," explained William Leith, CEO and President of SupplyOne. "Throughout their 100-year history, Bell Container's dedicated employees have earned the confidence of their customers by providing the highest quality products and exemplary service. We are delighted to welcome them to the SupplyOne family."

