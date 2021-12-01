Triad Securities Corp. Served as the Exclusive Financial Advisor to IC Industries, Inc. on Its Sale to SupplyOne, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a 45-year-old boutique financial firm, today announced that its investment banking team successfully advised IC Industries Inc. on its sale to SupplyOne, Inc. This follows Triads' recent engagement as the adviser to Bell Container Corp. in its sale to SupplyOne.

"Triad Securities team's advice, thoroughness, and expertise in the packaging sector, helped us secure and execute this deal which enables us to continue to grow our business and remain close to our clients. Joining forces with SupplyOne allows us to expand our services and product lines creating new growth opportunities for our customers and our exceptional employees," said Harvey Rothstein, President of IC Industries Inc.

IC Industries, Inc., founded in 1990, under the leadership of Harvey Rothstein, is a leading privately-owned corrugated manufacturer that produces over 60 million square feet of corrugated boxes each month from its state-of-the-art facility in Hialeah, Florida. The company provides premium-quality custom corrugated and packaging products to southern Florida manufacturers, retailers, growers and processors.

"We worked closely with Harvey Rothstein to understand his goals and developed a plan that provided the best opportunity for the company. The partnership with Supply One solidifies IC's position in the market and strengthens a legacy the Rothstein family has built over four decades," explained Scott Daspin, Director of Investment Banking at Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities Corp.'s investment banking group offers boutique investment banking and advisory services to mid-sized and small companies. As the packaging industry continues its expected growth fueled by the pandemic, "We are working with a number of buyers and sellers in the industry and expect to see more activity," said Daspin.

Triad Securities Corp., a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm.

