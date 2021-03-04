Triage Acquires Kamana Health

Kamana provides nursing and allied healthcare professionals a 'digital wallet' that holds licensing and credentialing information, as well as medical and work history in one secure, encrypted location. Healthcare staffing agencies and facilities working with Kamana can leverage this information from the travelers to better manage their onboarding and compliance processes.

"Kamana's compliance and credentialing platform is best in class and with that, we saw a great opportunity to better serve travelers," said John Maaske, Triage CEO. "Tracking compliance information is critical to our business and that process will ultimately run more smoothly with Kamana's technology, benefiting both travelers and the facilities we work with. A full integration with the platform is a top priority for 2021."

In addition to maintaining health pros' credential information, the software makes that info easily shared with recruiters and hospitals alike. Kamana co-founder John Modica, RN, saw first-hand the frustration of creating and maintaining multiple profiles across different healthcare staffing agencies. He knew there was a better way. Now, instead of completing profile after profile, travelers or staff nurses and professionals can send a secure link to recruiters or hiring managers, making the job application process an easier one.

Over the coming months, Triage will begin implementing Kamana's 'digital wallet' as their candidate-facing portal. Medical professionals can build their profile including contact information, licensing and credential documents, as well as manage assignment preferences and apply for jobs.

"By using Kamana we're giving control back to the travelers," said Maaske. "With the ability to share their information, via the universal digital wallet, a traveler isn't locked into an agency relationship that may not be working for them. After all, it's their information, not ours. At Triage we call it our Profile-Back Guarantee. If a traveler finds their agency isn't willing to do that, they might consider looking for a new one."

This implementation does not mean that Kamana will stop supporting travelers and staffing companies outside of Triage, it just adds another agency to Kamana's growing roster of partners.

"We remain committed to maintaining Kamana as a neutral ecosystem for all staffing agencies, healthcare professionals, facilities and industry partners alike," said Kamana co-founder Dave Dworschak. "All agency partner data will remain confidential and siloed; all healthcare professional data will remain completely safe and secure."

Maaske went on to add, "Kamana is a tool for the industry. Travelers deserve better access to their information. In empowering travelers to take ownership of their information, hospitals and staffing agencies directly benefit because the Kamana 'digital wallet' lifts friction from the onboarding process. We want all healthcare pros to get to where they want to be, and where they are needed most. We believe Kamana will make that happen."

To learn more about Kamana or to start a free profile, sign up here. https://kamana.app/signup/

About Kamana

Founded in 2019 by a travel nurse and two healthcare industry experts, Kamana is a rapidly growing leader in healthcare staffing and credential management technology. Working directly with nearly 80 staffing firms and trusted by hundreds more, Kamana accelerates the staffing process from end-to-end. Our holistic view of healthcare staffing enables us to support both healthcare employers and professionals on one easy-to-use platform. Healthcare pros securely manage their certifications, licenses, job history and more in a free all-in-one digital wallet that works seamlessly for employers both on and off the Kamana employer platform. In a short time, Kamana has already facilitated more than 40,000 secure collaborations across the healthcare community. Learn more at www.kamanahealth.com



About Triage

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine five times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top-ranked Travel Company by BluePipes for the fourth consecutive year. Triage has also received top rankings from Highway Hypodermics and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com

SOURCE Triage Staffing