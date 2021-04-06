Triage Cancer & CoPatient Partner to Help Individuals Diagnosed with Cancer Review, Manage, and Negotiate Their Medical Bills

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Up to 80% of medical bills have errors in them. Individuals diagnosed with cancer and their families face increased expenses for the cost of cancer care and other unexpected expenses. Ensuring that medical bills are correct before paying them is critical to avoid overpaying for medical care, and mitigating the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis. But understanding medical bills, ensuring that they are correct, appealing denials of coverage, and negotiating payments with providers can be challenging for health care consumers.

To that end, Triage Cancer is partnering with CoPatient, a company that provides medical bill management and advocacy services on behalf of patients. Through this partnership, patients can receive a discounted rate to get help with their medical bills. And, for the first 100 people who sign up for these services through Triage Cancer, by June 30, 2021, the monthly fees will be waived for one year.

Triage Cancer often partners with other organizations and companies to support the needs of the cancer community, particularly as it relates to addressing cancer-related legal and practical issues, including avoiding financial toxicity. "We want people to know there are resources available to make sure they don't overpay for their medical bills," says Joanna Morales, CEO of Triage Cancer. "And we are thrilled to be able to highlight this resource and work with CoPatient to connect people to the help that they need." Morales adds that Triage Cancer has seen an even greater need for the organization's services and expertise since the beginning of the pandemic, due to the resulting financial challenges that many are experiencing.



"Accessing healthcare is difficult enough without having to deal with the administrative nightmares and financial challenges that can come with paying for it," said Akshay Gupta, Executive Partner at CoPatient. "Through our partnership with Triage Cancer, we hope to make a difference in the lives of many more cancer patients and their caregivers, advocating on their behalf for more affordable healthcare, while they focus on getting better," added Gupta. Learn more here.

About Triage Cancer

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides education on the practical and legal issues that can arise after a cancer diagnosis. Triage Cancer serves individuals diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families, caregivers, advocates and health care professionals, helping them navigate complex situations by providing free events, materials, and resources.

About CoPatient

CoPatient is a leading provider of health care bill management and advocacy services. Their tools and services make it easier for users to gather, organize, and verify health care bills and related documents, find and correct errors, file appeals, negotiate discounts, and conveniently pay for health care bills that are more fair, accurate, and affordable.

