Triage Cancer® and Bright Spot Network Launch Free National Program for Parents Living with Metastatic Cancer

Program offers education, resources, and support for families

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triage Cancer has partnered with Bright Spot Network to launch Beyond Diagnosis: Empowering Parents Navigating Metastatic Cancer, a free national program designed to support parents living with metastatic cancer and the health care teams who support them.

Parenting while living with metastatic cancer brings unique practical, emotional, and financial challenges. Alongside treatment decisions, parents are often balancing caregiving responsibilities, supporting children emotionally, navigating work and finances, and planning for the future.

"Parents living with metastatic cancer are navigating far more than medical care," said Joanna Fawzy Doran, CEO of Triage Cancer. "Through this unique partnership, we are helping families access practical education, family-centered resources, and individualized support, so they don't have to navigate these challenges alone."

The program includes four key components:

A four-part educational webinar series

Educational materials and resources

Triage Cancer's Legal & Financial Navigation Program

Bright Spot Network's Family Resource Navigation Program

The webinar series addresses the practical, emotional, legal, and family-centered issues that often arise for parents living with metastatic cancer. Topics include:

Parenting with Metastatic Cancer – June 9

Navigating the Practical Issues of Metastatic Cancer: Insurance, Work & Finances – July 14

Supporting Caregivers Through Metastatic Cancer – August 18

Legacy Work: Advance Planning & Meaningful End-of-Life Projects for Parents with Metastatic Cancer – September 15

Participants will also have access to educational materials and family resources, including:

Triage Cancer's Practical Guide to Parenting with Cancer and Practical Guide to Cancer Rights for Caregivers

and Three free books and three art projects designed especially for children of parents with cancer, and Bright Spot Network's Talking to Kids About Cancer guide.

Families can also receive individualized support through Triage Cancer's Legal & Financial Navigation Program, which connects individuals with attorneys and Certified Financial Planners®, and Bright Spot Network's Family Resource Navigation Program, which helps families organize support systems, access resources, and navigate conversations with children.

The program is free and open nationally to parents living with metastatic cancer, caregivers, and health care teams. It is made possible with support from Gilead.

To register for webinars, receive resources, or learn more, visit TriageCancer.org/Parents.

More About Triage Cancer ®

Triage Cancer® is a national nonprofit organization that provides education on the practical and legal issues that can arise following a cancer diagnosis. The organization serves individuals diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families, caregivers, advocates, and health care professionals, helping them navigate complex situations by providing free events, materials, and resources.

SOURCE Triage Cancer