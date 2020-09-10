Triage Cancer Conference on Oct. 3 will share crucial information to make navigating cancer less overwhelming for patients, survivors, caregivers and providers

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealing with a cancer diagnosis can be scary and complicated, whether newly diagnosed, during and after treatment, a caregiver, or a healthcare professional. Triage Cancer , a national, nonprofit, is hosting a free, daylong virtual conference on Saturday, Oct. 3, to share valuable information and resources that will make cancer-related practical and legal issues less overwhelming. Experts will educate attendees about navigating issues related to health insurance, disability benefits, estate planning, managing medical bills, finances and more. Speakers will also address how COVID-19 can exacerbate these challenges, and they will share practical tips to address them.

Participants can register until Friday, Sept. 18, at triagecancer.org/conference-october . The conference, which takes place via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., will cover topics such as:

Picking a health insurance plan and appealing denials

Accessing clinical trials

Working through treatment vs. taking time off

Applying for disability insurance

Managing medical bills, finances and getting financial help when you need it

Becoming an empowered patient and advocate

The Oct. 3 event, which was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta, is the first national conference that Triage Cancer is offering virtually. A similar conference, originally scheduled for Chicago, will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 14. Joanna Morales, CEO of Triage Cancer, says she was disappointed by the cancellation of the in-person events, but she is pleased that the virtual format makes the information accessible to a much broader audience.

"We hope that people all over the country will register and take advantage of having access to these important topics all in one place," Morales says. "And the timing could not be better, with COVID-19 presenting employment and health insurance challenges for so many." She adds that the conference will cover, for example, Medicare open enrollment, which begins in October, and marketplace open enrollment beginning in November. This information will be helpful for individuals who are losing their employer-sponsored insurance plans.

"We find that there's little awareness of the many insurance options that are available, how to make choices, and how to use insurance effectively once you have it," according to Morales. "So that will be an important part of our agenda."

The conferences will be presented by Morales and Monica Bryant, who are cancer rights attorneys, authors, speakers, and Triage Cancer leaders.

Triage Cancer is accredited to offer contact hours and continuing education for nurses and social workers who attend the conferences. More information is available on the registration website .

The Triage Cancer Conferences are made possible by many sponsors and donors who want to help provide education about legal and practical issues, so people who are coping with cancer can move beyond diagnosis. To learn about opportunities to support this mission, visit triagecancer.org/support-us .

More About Triage Cancer

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides education on the practical and legal issues that can arise following a cancer diagnosis. The organization serves individuals diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families, caregivers, advocates and healthcare professionals, helping them navigate complex situations by providing free events, materials, and resources.

