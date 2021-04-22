Triage Cancer to Host Free Event to Address Financial Toxicity

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealing with a cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming and complicated, whether newly diagnosed, during and after treatment, a caregiver, or a health care professional. Triage Cancer, a national, nonprofit, is hosting a free, one-day online conference on Saturday, May 15, to share valuable information and resources that will make cancer-related practical and legal issues less overwhelming. New information and details about the American Rescue Plan and other COVID-related laws and programs that benefit the cancer community will be included.

Participants can register until Monday, May 3, at https://triagecancer.org/conferences. The conference will cover topics such as:

Understanding health insurance, picking a health insurance plan, and appealing denials

Accessing clinical trials

How to work through treatment or take time off

Applying for and appealing disability insurance

Estate planning and medical decision making

Managing medical bills, finances, and getting financial help

Becoming an empowered patient and advocate

"We hope that people all over the country will register and take advantage of having access to these important topics all in one place," Joanna Morales, Esq., CEO of Triage Cancer, says. "And the timing could not be more relevant, with COVID-19 presenting employment and health insurance challenges for so many." For example, the conference will cover ways that people may qualify for free or very low cost health insurance, and so much more.

"We find that most people don't know about their health insurance options, how to make choices, and how to use insurance effectively once you have it," according to Morales. "So that will be an important part of our agenda."

The Conference will be presented by Morales and Monica Bryant, Esq., who are cancer rights attorneys, authors, speakers, and Triage Cancer co-founders.

Triage Cancer is accredited to offer contact hours and continuing education for nurses, social workers, and patient advocates who attend the conferences, as well as professional development credits for HR professionals. More information is available on the registration website.

About Triage Cancer

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides free education on the practical and legal issues that can arise after a cancer diagnosis. Triage Cancer serves individuals diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families, caregivers, advocates and health care professionals, helping them navigate complex situations by providing free events, materials, and resources.

