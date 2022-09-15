Triage Cancer to Host Free, Online Magic Show for Kids with Cancer

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triage Cancer , a national, nonprofit organization providing free education on legal and practical issues that arise after a cancer diagnosis, will host an online magic show just for children with cancer and their families on Thursday, Oct. 13. The free event is the culmination of Triage Cancer's 10th-anniversary celebration.

Families will be entertained by the "Stand Up Magician," Derek Hughes . For complete event details and to register, parents can visit TriageCancer.org/MagicShow-Register . Registration is open until Friday, Sept. 30. Every child will receive a party favor gift bag mailed to them. Bags will also contain educational resources for parents to help them navigate caregiving for their child.

Healthcare professionals serving pediatric patients, or individuals who know a family with a child who has cancer, are encouraged to share this information with parents.

"When it came time to commemorate our anniversary and our proud history of helping people facing a cancer diagnosis, we knew that there would be no better way to celebrate than to bring a smile to the faces of the youngest members of the cancer community," said Triage Cancer CEO, Joanna Morales.

Sponsor a ticket

While the event is only open to children with cancer and their families, the public is invited to donate and sponsor tickets. Donations of any amount will help bring a moment of levity and wonder to families. Financial support also will help Triage Cancer further its mission of ensuring people receive the support and information they need to find the right health insurance plan, access quality care, stay in their homes, get an education, keep their jobs and avoid financial toxicity.

Donations can be made online , and sponsorship information for organizations is available at TriageCancer.org/BirthdayBash .

Triage Cancer has reached more than 337,000 people with legal and practical knowledge through 1,050+ online and in-person educational seminars, held in all 50 states, D.C. and Guam. Through free events , materials and resources , the organization doubled its annual reach to more than one million people in 2021. Learn more at TriageCancer.org .

Media Contact:

Kaylee Place

906-250-6134

[email protected]

