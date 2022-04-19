Triage Cancer to Host May 21 Conference on Financial Toxicity, Health Insurance

CHICAGO , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triage Cancer , a national nonprofit, is hosting a free, one-day virtual conference Saturday, May 21, to address the often overwhelming legal and practical issues that impact the cancer community, including financial toxicity and health insurance.

Registration is open until Friday, May 13, and can be completed at TriageCancer.org/Conferences . The public event is designed specifically for individuals diagnosed with cancer, caregivers and health care professionals. However, much of the content is applicable to anyone with a serious medical condition, and the general public.

Conference agenda

Participants will gain key information to help minimize the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis and reduce stress. Topics include:

Understanding health insurance, picking a health insurance plan and appealing denials

Accessing clinical trials

Working through treatment or taking time off

Applying for and appealing disability insurance

Estate planning and medical decision making

Managing medical bills, finances and getting financial help

Becoming an empowered patient and advocate

Triage Cancer is accredited to offer contact hours and continuing education for nurses, social workers and patient advocates who attend the conference, as well as professional development credits for HR professionals. More information is available on the registration website .

Speakers

Presenting the conference will be Triage Cancer CEO Joanna Morales , Esq., and COO Monica Bryant , Esq. Morales and Bryant have a combined 40 years of cancer rights law experience. Together, they co-authored the first and only book on the topic. Cancer Rights Law: An Interdisciplinary Approach was published by the American Bar Association in 2018. They have presented more than 1,500 educational seminars for individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer, their caregivers, lawyers, advocates, health care professionals, elected officials and the general public. Their expertise includes health insurance, financial toxicity, disability insurance, employment rights, estate planning and other legal topics that impact the cancer community.

Morales and Bryant publish regularly in professional oncology journals and books and provide expert media commentary. Bryant is an adjunct professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law, teaching a course on Cancer Rights Law. Morales has been an adjunct professor at Loyola Law School and Wayne State University Law School.

Triage Cancer has reached more than 337,000 people with legal and practical knowledge through 1,050+ online and in-person educational seminars, held in all 50 states, D.C. and Guam. Through free events , materials and resources , the organization doubled its annual reach to more than one million people in 2021. Learn more at TriageCancer.org .

