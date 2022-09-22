Triage Cancer to Present at Free Phoenix Cancer Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Myeloma Network and Cancer Caregivers Arizona will host a free, one-day conference on October 26, on "Navigating the Cancer System," featuring Triage Cancer CEO and cancer rights attorney, Joanna Morales, Esq.

"Navigating the Cancer System" is open to all cancer caregivers, individuals diagnosed with cancer, family members, and cancer care professionals. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Arizona State University's J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute in Phoenix, 850 North 5th Street, PBC Building. Check-in and breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Free lunch and parking (voucher at check-in) will be provided. Space is limited and advance registration is required at cancercaregiversaz.com.

Morales, who co-founded Triage Cancer in 2012, is one of the only cancer rights attorneys in the country. The national nonprofit provides free education on the legal and practical issues that often impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers, through free events, materials, and resources. In 2018, she co-authored Cancer Rights Law: An Interdisciplinary Approach, published by the American Bar Association. It is the only book of its kind.

The program is part of the Virtual Cancer Caregivers Education Program which provides education and resources to build critical cancer caregiving skills in the cancer community, and builds awareness, advocates for and promotes collaboration that improves treatment and quality of life.

Agenda

Arizona Myeloma Network

Overview and demonstration of the Virtual Cancer Caregivers Education Program

Understanding your role as a caregiver

Understanding the time that you commit to the role

Learning how to build your cancer care team to support patient and caregiver needs

Triage Cancer

Understanding health insurance, picking a health insurance plan, and appealing denials of coverage

Working through treatment or taking time off

Applying for disability insurance and appealing denials of coverage

Managing finances and medical bills, accessing financial help

Triage Cancer's participation in this event is made possible thanks to generous funding from Takeda.

To register for this free event, visit cancercaregiversaz.com.

About Triage Cancer

Since 2012, Triage Cancer has reached more than 337,000 people with legal and practical knowledge through 1,050+ online and in-person educational seminars, held in all 50 states, D.C. and Guam. Through events, materials and resources, the organization doubled its annual reach to more than one million people in 2021. Learn more at TriageCancer.org.

About Arizona Myeloma Network

Arizona Myeloma Network (AzMN) is a nonprofit organization that conducts cancer outreach events and education programs. Its mission is to promote collaboration, awareness, education and advocacy for improved treatment and quality of life for multiple myeloma patients, their families and all cancer caregivers with special consideration to the underserved. Learn more at azmyelomanetwork.org.

About Cancer Caregivers Arizona

Cancer Caregivers Arizona provides education and resources that build critical cancer caregiving skills, in the cancer caregivers, cancer patients, other families, and the cancer care professionals. To build awareness, to advocate for and promote collaboration that improves treatment, quality of life for the cancer caregivers and the cancer patients. Learn more at cancercaregiversaz.com.

