Triage CEO John Maaske Named to SIA Top 100 List

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Maaske, CEO of Triage, LLC, an award-winning national medical staffing company, was recently named to the Staffing Industry Analysts 2021 Staffing 100 North America, sponsored by Indeed.

Maaske was recognized for his efforts during the Covid-19 crisis. With only a few days' notice, Maaske and his team moved the entire 130-plus in-house staff to working fully remote, as well as reallocating employees to prevent layoffs. Triage also formed a new team to address the growing number of medical crisis jobs in New York City related to the pandemic.

"It's an honor to lead this team and to be recognized by SIA for our accomplishments," said Maaske. Tweet this John Maaske, Triage CEO earns spot on SIA Staffing 100 North America 2021 list.

"This past year will be remembered as a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, but I'll remember how our team reacted and responded to everything that was thrown at them," said Maaske. "It's an honor to lead this team and to be recognized by SIA for our accomplishments."

In addition to reacting to the Covid-19 crisis, Triage also completed an acquisition of TaleMed, making Triage one of the country's largest nursing and allied health recruitment agencies. With offices in both Nebraska and Ohio, clients can expect a strong candidate traveler pool and travelers can expect access to more jobs throughout the country.

"Since our inception in 2006, we have focused on giving our travelers top-notch service and this will continue with the addition of our Cincinnati team. Together we will be bigger, stronger, bolder and more equipped to face the demands of the medical staffing industry," said Maaske. "Our recruiters work tirelessly every day to serve their traveling medical professionals and it shows with industry awards like this."

The SIA 2021 Staffing 100 North America list is made up of staffing companies across all industries. Individuals are recognized for the support shown for their businesses, teams, talent and clients, through business practices, processes, philosophies and people-first mindsets.

About John Maaske

John Maaske has spent more than 20 years in the medical staffing industry. John quickly found success in healthcare staffing but realized there was a better way to serve medical travelers. With a people-first approach and a goal to create a better traveler experience, Triage Staffing was created. John's focus centers around building trust with every interaction at Triage and is reflected in the company's mission statement, "Build Trust, Go After It." In his free time, John enjoys distance running, golf, mowing the lawn and leisure time with his family.

About Triage

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine five times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top-ranked Travel Company by BluePipes for the fourth consecutive year. Triage has also received top rankings from Highway Hypodermics and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com

SOURCE Triage Staffing