Triage Partners Integrates Incoming Quality Inspection (IQC) and Acceptable Quality Level (AQL) Testing in WipIT™ Software System

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triage Partners, LLC launched an Incoming Quality Inspection (IQC) – Acceptable Quality Level (AQL) solution today by incorporating industry standard inspection criteria as part of Triage's WipIT™ work flow control system.

Triage Partners initial deployment will be with a tier-one technology distributor and their OEM customer. Triage will perform visual quality inspection and functional test of parts based on OEM's AQL requirements and provide data analytics.

Triage WipIT™ work flow control system integrates customer specific cosmetic and functional test criteria and automatically generates sample sizes to be pulled from inventory to be inspected. Once product is staged for inspection, WipIT™ captures various administrative, product technical quality data and metrics with real time reporting.

Several Fortune 500 companies have successfully been utilizing Triage cutting edge solutions' for supply chain processes for forward and reverse logistics. Triage offers the solution as a SaaS solution by licensing WipIT™ along with consulting services or providing WipIT™ and resources to perform the service embedded inside customers infrastructure.

"Triage Partners continues to provide customers innovative supply chain solutions deployed virtually anywhere in the logistics pipeline to drive efficiencies. Our model is to enable our customers to perform value-add services at the edge of the supply chain, mitigating needless movement of product," says Dennis Ayo, Triage Partners Executive Vice President.

