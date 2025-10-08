Trial-and-Error Medicine Is Dead: New Book Shows Genomics and AI Are Already Saving Lives

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year Americans waste more than $528 billion on avoidable medical costs from trial-and-error treatments. A new book from Wiley, Precision Medicine: AI and the Science of Personalized Healthcare by James Wallace, argues the era of one-size-fits-all medicine is ending—and a personalized standard of care is emerging.

Blending vivid patient stories with advances in wearables, genomics, Big Data, and AI, Wallace shows how precision medicine can improve outcomes while reducing costs.

"Medicine, like warfare, is leveraging information and technology to change the fundamental dynamics that drive it. Jim Wallace's Precision Medicine is a tremendous guidebook to the rapidly arriving new reality. A fascinating, important read."

— Stanley McChrystal, General (Ret.), U.S. Army and CEO, McChrystal Group

"Patients aren't averages," Wallace says. "They're unique, and the technology to treat them as individuals is here today. We must stop guessing."

The book's relatable cases include a couple whose wearables predicted their cravings before they ate, a young professional spared an ineffective drug through pharmacogenomics, a chronic-pain sufferer matched to the right therapy, and a cancer patient who avoided chemotherapy through targeted treatment.

Inside the Book

Wearables: Consumer sensors as prevention and behavior-change tools.

Genomics: Drug-gene testing that prevents life-threatening reactions and wasted spending.

Big Data + AI: Predictive analytics that spot risks earlier and give doctors richer insights.

Access & Policy: How Medicare, Medicaid, and payers can close equity gaps.

With CMS and insurers weighing coverage for continuous monitoring and genetic testing, Precision Medicine arrives as U.S. healthcare decides whether these innovations stay boutique or become baseline care.

Praise for Precision Medicine

Senator Todd Young, U.S. Senate: " Precision Medicine could not have arrived at a better time and will be valuable for years to come."

could not have arrived at a better time and will be valuable for years to come." Professor Regina Herzlinger, Harvard Business School: "Jim Wallace embodies the 'do good and do well' innovation ethic so needed in healthcare."

James Wallace is a healthcare strategist and founder of The Wellesley Group. A former CEO and advisor to technology-driven health companies, he writes about how science, policy, and human stories intersect to reshape healthcare. LinkedIn ↗

James Wallace