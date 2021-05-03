Trial Attorney Ben Stewart Named Partner at Dallas' Bailey Brauer

DALLAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Brauer PLLC, is proud to announce the promotion of Ben Stewart to partner in the Dallas-based litigation boutique, effective May 1.

"Working alongside attorneys of the quality of Clayton [Bailey ] and Alex [Brauer] has been a great experience," said Mr. Stewart. "I look forward to this new role within the firm."

Mr. Stewart's practice focuses on representing clients in federal and state courts in matters including contractual disputes, breaches of fiduciary duties, insurance coverage, officer/director liability, and other complex litigation.

He also serves as a mediator and assists companies with both internal and governmental investigations, including responses to civil investigative demands from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

"Ben is an outstanding trial and appellate attorney and one of the hardest-working, most dedicated litigators," said Mr. Bailey. "Clients know they can depend on him with their most important matters."

"Clients and colleagues alike are impressed by Ben's trial preparation and work inside the courtroom," added Mr. Brauer.

Mr. Stewart has earned repeat recognition to Texas Super Lawyers' Rising Stars listing of the top young attorneys in the state. He earned his law degree from Columbia Law School, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com.

