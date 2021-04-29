Trial Attorney, Nishay K. Sanan, To Join John McAfee's Defense Team

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Nishay K. Sanan is to act as lead trial attorney in the criminal matters facing John McAfee in the Western District of Tennessee and the Southern District of New York. He will be working closely with Mr. McAfee's previously obtained counsel, The Gordon Law Group, in Mr. McAfee's defense.

In his more than 25 years as a criminal defense attorney, Sanan has experience with high profile cases involving clients who, like Mr. McAfee, are viewed as controversial figures. Given Mr. McAfee's lambasting of the SEC and IRS's mere existence, it's not difficult to determine that this is a personal vendetta against him by the powers that be. As celebrities and billionaires have begun pumping specific crypto currencies with no recourse, the Department of Justice hopes to make an example of Mr. McAfee in the ever-developing "Crypto law." The Gordon Law Group and Attorney Nishay K. Sanan will do everything to make sure that the Department of Justice fails in this endeavor. Mr. John McAfee strongly maintains his innocence.

