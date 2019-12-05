Trial Attorney Rick Beizer Joins Nichols Liu

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichols Liu LLP announced today that veteran trial attorney Rick Beizer, a highly-regarded procurement fraud lawyer, has joined the firm as Of Counsel.

Mr. Beizer's practice focuses on representing companies and individuals in criminal and civil litigation and investigations with a special focus on government contracts, anti-corruption laws, and regulatory controversies. He is one of the rare practitioners who has successfully tried several False Claims Act trials, obtaining judgments in favor of his clients in all of them.

Rick Beizer

"I am ecstatic to once again work alongside my friends Andy Liu, Robert Nichols, Bob Rhoad, and Rick Claybrook," said Beizer. This team of lawyers previously practiced together as partners in the Government Contracts and White Collar groups at Crowell & Moring LLP. Beizer also previously served for twelve years as an AUSA in the District of Columbia and as Chief of that office's Fraud Division.

"Rick is simply one of the best lawyers in the procurement fraud defense bar," said Andy Liu.

Beizer is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Beizer is also recognized by clients and peers as a top lawyer in numerous legal publications including Chambers USA in the area of White Collar Crime and Government Investigations; The Best Lawyers in America; Super Lawyers; Best Lawyers; Euromoney's World's Leading White Collar Crime Lawyers; Corporate Counsel magazine's Best Lawyers in Criminal Defense; and Washingtonian magazine's Top Lawyers in the area of White Collar Criminal Defense.

"Nichols Liu clients will benefit from Rick's wisdom, gained from decades of serving as lead attorney in hundreds of criminal and civil investigations and trials," said Robert Nichols.

Nichols Liu LLP is a multidisciplinary boutique law firm dedicated to serving the needs of government contractors. Our unique advantage is our combination of premium expertise, modern approaches, and value-driven service. Nearly all of our professionals have experience working inside government agencies as well as representing Top 100 contractors and Fortune 100 companies. The firm is headquartered in the heart of Washington D.C. with national and international reach.

Media contact:

Andy Liu

230497@email4pr.com

202-846-9802

SOURCE Nichols Liu LLP