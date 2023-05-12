Trial Attorney Steve Laird Named Among Fort Worth's Most Influential People

Prestigious list honors 400 industry leaders in Tarrant County

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed trial attorney Steven C. Laird has been named to Fort Worth Inc. Magazine's list of the 400 Most Influential People in Fort Worth for 2023, a prestigious recognition that honors Tarrant County residents who wield significant influence in the community.

"Although this acknowledgement means a lot to me, the biggest reward I can achieve is justice for those who have been wronged," said Mr. Laird. "I am very grateful to the legal industry and the Tarrant County community."

The Laird & McCloskey founder is one of the few lawyers to be Board Certified in both Personal Injury Trial Law and Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as designated as a Specialist in both Civil Trial and Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

No stranger to accolades, Mr. Laird has been honored by Best Lawyers in America each year since 2012 and is the only personal injury attorney in Tarrant County named to the "Top 100" list of Texas Super Lawyers for 16 out of the past 17 years.

He has been honored with the annual Professionalism Award from the College of the State Bar of Texas and the Tarrant County Bar Association and has been named Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Tarrant County Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Laird is also a member of the esteemed American Law Institute, an organization of judges, law professors and attorneys helping to formulate rules of law in various legal areas and produce restatements of law.

The annual 400 listing defines honorees as industry leaders in Tarrant County in the areas of philanthropy, nonprofits, government and public policy, economic development, professional services, education, civic affairs, arts, religion, sports, and media, or within their own spheres.

