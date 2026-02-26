Trial Attorneys Joel Simon and Ryan Perdue With Simon Perdue Law, PLLC Urge Weather Preparedness to Prevent Spring Trucking Accidents Across Texas and New Mexico

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the National Weather Service (NWS) intensifies its Weather Awareness efforts this spring — highlighting Tornado, Lightning, and Flood safety — trial attorneys Joel Simon and Ryan Perdue of Simon Perdue Law, PLLC are urging trucking companies and commercial drivers across Texas and New Mexico to take proactive measures that could prevent catastrophic roadway collisions .

Early spring in both states brings rapidly changing weather patterns, including severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, high winds, and isolated tornadoes. For passenger vehicles, these conditions are dangerous. For 80,000-pound commercial trucks, they can be deadly.

"Every year, we see devastating crashes that occur during predictable weather events," said Joel Simon. "High winds can destabilize tractor-trailers, heavy rain reduces visibility and braking ability, and flash flooding can turn highways into hazards within minutes. These are not unforeseeable risks — they are seasonal realities."

According to the National Weather Service, spring storms in the Southwest frequently produce sudden downpours, crosswinds, and lightning events that impact major trucking corridors, including I-10, I-20, I-25, and I-40. Commercial carriers operating in these regions have a legal duty to adjust operations based on known weather risks.

Ryan Perdue emphasized that weather awareness is not just a public safety message — it is a liability issue. "Federal safety regulations require trucking companies to exercise extreme caution in hazardous conditions. That means reducing speed, increasing following distance, and if necessary, discontinuing operations until conditions improve. When companies push drivers to meet deadlines despite severe weather warnings, the consequences can be tragic."

The attorneys note that weather-related trucking accidents often involve:

Jackknife crashes due to slick roadways





Rollovers caused by crosswinds





Multi-vehicle pileups during sudden visibility loss





Hydroplaning and loss of braking control





Underride collisions during storm-related traffic slowdowns

In litigation, Simon and Perdue frequently examine dispatch communications, weather alerts, GPS data, and driver logs to determine whether companies properly responded to severe weather advisories. "If the National Weather Service issued warnings and a carrier ignored them, that becomes a critical issue in court," Simon explained.

The firm encourages trucking companies to use Weather Awareness initiatives as an opportunity to:

Implement real-time weather monitoring for dispatchers





Train drivers on high-wind and flood-response protocols





Reinforce policies allowing drivers to stop operations without penalty





Conduct seasonal safety briefings before peak storm months

"Engaging drivers, educating them on seasonal risks, and empowering them to prioritize safety over schedule can prevent life-altering crashes," Perdue said. "Weather is unavoidable — but preventable negligence is not."

About Simon Perdue Law, PLLC

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm committed to representing victims of accidents and negligence. With a focus on roadway safety and protecting injury victims, the firm advocates for accountability, innovation, and justice for clients across the country.

For more information about Simon Perdue Law, PLLC or to learn more about your safety and legal rights, visit https://www.simonperduelaw.com/ .

For media inquiries, contact Shannon Pecca at [email protected] .

SOURCE Simon Perdue, PLLC