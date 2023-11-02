Trial Boutique Pierce & O'Neill Named Among Nation's Best Law Firms

Firm earns national ranking for natural resources, oil and gas law

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Law Firms has again named Houston-based Pierce & O'Neill among the leading appellate, commercial litigation and energy law firms in the nation.

The firm earned repeat national rankings in 2024 for its natural resources and oil and gas practices, which were also listed as top tier in the greater Houston area. The trial boutique also earned top-tier honors for commercial litigation expertise in Houston and additional recognition for its appellate practice.

To be eligible for Best Law Firms rankings, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized by The Best Lawyers in America guide, which honored firm founders Jesse Pierce and Jack O'Neill in the latest edition.

"I am extremely proud of our entire team for their dedication to favorable results on behalf of the clients who trust us with their cases," said Mr. Pierce. "We are honored to see our efforts acknowledged in this way."

For the 14th annual edition of Best Law Firms, ranked ﬁrms were presented in three tiers and recognized on a national and metro-based scale. Each year, leading law firms from around the country are surveyed and evaluated by industry peers and former clients to compile the honors.

"Our team is very proud to serve the people of Houston and beyond," said Mr. O'Neill. "We especially appreciate our clients and those in the profession who helped make this honor possible."

The renowned firm has a national reputation for courtroom success and legal strategy in civil and appellate matters as well as complex commercial and energy litigation. It was recently recognized in the 2023 Chambers Regional Spotlight for dispute resolution, with a Band 1 ranking for Mr. Pierce for oil and gas expertise. Both name partners are repeat honorees of Texas Super Lawyers and were recognized in the 2023 edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators in America.   

About Pierce & O'Neill, LLP

Pierce & O'Neill, LLP, is a litigation boutique devoted to representing clients in significant litigation.

