Trial Lawyer Anna Greenberg Earns Texas Rising Stars Honor

Houston attorney honored for expertise in personal injury litigation

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blizzard Law PLLC trial lawyer Anna Greenberg has earned selection to the 2023 edition of Texas Rising Stars for her expertise in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

The 2023 honor marks Ms. Greenberg's third consecutive selection to the distinguished legal guide.

"It is inspiring to know that industry peers acknowledge our dedication to the work," said Ms. Greenberg. "Although this recognition truly is special, the greatest honor we can achieve is justice for our clients."

Ms. Greenberg has personal injury litigation experience in a wide variety of cases and specializes in mass tort pharmaceutical litigation and catastrophic injury claims. More recently, she has handled civil litigation related to sexual assault cases, taking on large travel industry companies like Hilton.

The Texas Rising Stars list recognizes the outstanding work of the state's top young attorneys, honoring those under the age of 40 or those who have practiced law for no more than 10 years. Honorees are selected based on peer nominations and independent research before going under a review process by separate advisory boards.

This is just the latest accolade for Ms. Greenberg. She was recently named to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 list. She is also a repeat honoree by Best Lawyers in America for her work in mass tort litigation and class action lawsuits on behalf of plaintiffs.

Ms. Greenberg holds active memberships in many professional organizations, including the Houston Young Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the American Bar Association, the Houston Bar Association, and the Houston Trial Lawyers Association. She is also a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, a trial lawyer honorary society.

