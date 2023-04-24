Trial Lawyer Brad Jackson Named One of Dallas' Best for Business Disputes

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys across the Dallas/Fort Worth area and the publishers of D Magazine once again are recognizing Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson as one of the Best Lawyers in Dallas.

Mr. Jackson has earned a spot on the exclusive list of Dallas' leading attorneys for over a decade by successfully representing individuals and businesses in cases involving complex business disputes, civil law violations, and corporate liability for dangerous products. In addition, he has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for nearly 20 years.

Earlier this year, Mr. Jackson and fellow firm attorneys Cheryl Mann and Patrick Fang were recognized for their roles in winning last year's $7.3 billion verdict in Dallas County Court at Law in one of the country's highest-profile wrongful death cases. The jury's award represents the largest verdict in a U.S. courtroom during the past year, and it was named the "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022" by the Courtroom View Network.

Shortly before that honor, Mr. Jackson, Ms. Mann, and Mr. Fang helped their client win a judgment totaling more than $650,000 against the City of Dallas in an "illegal takings" lawsuit. Mr. Jackson's clients were awarded the full judgment amount, including attorney's and expert witness fees, after the court ruled that the city wrongfully tried to commandeer a strip of their valuable property on the well-traveled Mockingbird Lane.

In addition to the D Magazine recognition, Mr. Jackson is repeatedly recognized in the annual edition of The Best Lawyers in America alongside Ms. Mann, as well as the annual Texas Super Lawyers list recognizing the state's leading civil trial lawyers.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and nationwide. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

