Trial Lawyer Demetrios Anaipakos of Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Ranked Among Nation's Best for Client Service

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished attorney Demetrios Anaipakos from the Houston-based intellectual property and patent trial law firm Alavi Anaipakos is being recognized by a panel of corporate counsel as one of the country's leaders for client service on the 2023 BTI Client Service All-Stars ranking.

Mr. Anaipakos is among a select group of attorneys from across the U.S. who have been singled out by their clients in diverse industries based on their work together in high-stakes patent trials and complex business disputes.

The annual ranking from Massachusetts-based BTI Consulting Group is one of the most comprehensive reviews of how attorneys are perceived by the very companies they work with on critical legal matters. The company has conducted more than 20,000 interviews with law firm clients for more than 30 years to assemble a definitive ranking of the attorneys who are held in the highest regard.

"Demetrios is as well known for his attention to his clients as any lawyer I have ever met," says Alavi Anaipakos co-founder Amir Alavi. "Our entire team shares his commitment to reaching clients' goals, which includes providing top-level service at every turn."

The firm recently won a key victory in a "bet-the-industry" lawsuit covering patented technology used in oil and gas drilling before helping another client score a significant patent ruling impacting the U.S. poultry industry.

Since launching Alavi Anaipakos last year, the two founding partners and the firm's deep bench of proven trial lawyers have earned multiple professional recognitions in addition to the most recent honor. Those honors include rankings in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, and Benchmark Litigation.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years. For more information, visit www.aatriallaw.com.

