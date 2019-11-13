Trial Lawyer Frank L. Branson Receives Texas Trial Lawyers Association's Lifetime Achievement Award

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association have honored Frank Branson, founder of The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson, with the organization's 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The honor is reserved for Texas trial lawyers who have distinguished themselves by providing outstanding legal representation for individuals whose only alternative was the civil justice system. Mr. Branson received the award at TTLA's annual meeting Nov. 7 in Fort Worth.

Known for building a law firm that has won a string of record verdicts and settlements, Mr. Branson is a longtime advocate for those who have been harmed by reckless and negligent practices and defective products. His clients range from vehicle accident victims to oil field workers who are injured or killed on the job.

Mr. Branson's verdicts have earned recognition multiple times by VerdictSearch and the National Law Journal – four alone in the last six years, including a 2019 Trial Team of the Year award.

"It's a real privilege to be able to help people in their most critical times of need, and it's a true honor to be recognized by my peers," Mr. Branson said.

Mr. Branson has earned some of the legal profession's highest honors, including designation among Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas list, the Belli Society's Mel Award, the Southern Trial Lawyer's "War Horse" honor, the National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."

The firm recently secured several record outcomes, including a $242 million product liability jury verdict against Toyota; a $10.9 million verdict against Choctaw Casino for the multi-fatality crash of a charter bus; and multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements in all types of transportation crashes.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit http://www.flbranson.com .

